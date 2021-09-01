Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 09/01 09:35:05 am
138.1 EUR   +0.77%
09:22aMICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2021 – Singapore
PU
09:22aMICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2021 – Singapore – 5th Anniversary
PU
08/26MICHELIN CGDE : and the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin CGDE : Guide 2021 – Singapore

09/01/2021 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MICHELIN Guide 2021 - Singapore

Celebrating its 5th anniversary this year, the MICHELIN Guide Singapore is delighted to announce its MICHELIN Star restaurant selection for 2021, together with the Bib Gourmand and MICHELIN Plate highlights.

In total, the MICHELIN Guide Singapore 2021 selection includes:

3 restaurants with 3 MICHELIN Stars (including 1 promoted)

5 restaurants with 2 MICHELIN Stars (including 1 promoted)
40 restaurants with 1 MICHELIN Star (including 7 new and 5 promoted)

21 Bib Gourmand restaurants (including 3 new)
67 MICHELIN Plate restaurants (including 14 new)

1 street food stall with 1 MICHELIN Star

6 Bib Gourmand street food stalls

6 MICHELIN Plate street food stalls

42 Bib Gourmand hawker centre stalls (including 9 new)

69 MICHELIN Plate hawker centre stalls (including 12 new)

For the full list of the MICHELIN Guide Singapore 2021 and the latest MICHELIN Guide news, visit the official website of the MICHELIN Guide: https://guide.michelin.com/

The official MICHELIN Guide Singapore Facebook page

The MICHELIN Guide Asia Youtube channel

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 13:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
09:22aMICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2021 – Singapore
PU
09:22aMICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2021 – Singapore – 5th Anniversary
PU
08/26MICHELIN CGDE : and the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours
PU
08/26MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2021 – Taipei & Taichung – 8 new restaurants a..
PU
08/26MICHELIN CGDE : The MICHELIN Guide Taipei and Taichung 2021
PU
08/25MICHELIN CGDE : acquires 100% ownership of Allopneus SAS
PU
08/25COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENT : ML) acquired the remaining 60% stake in A..
CI
08/19MICHELIN CGDE : New ways of innovating using virtual technology
PU
08/18MICHELIN CGDE : to show its ‘démonstrateur 46' sustainable racing tire at ..
PU
08/16MICHELIN CGDE : E-Prix of Berlin
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 702 M 26 872 M 26 872 M
Net income 2021 1 800 M 2 130 M 2 130 M
Net Debt 2021 2 993 M 3 543 M 3 543 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 24 443 M 28 851 M 28 933 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 117 540
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 137,05 €
Average target price 146,00 €
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)30.59%28 851
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION49.65%32 427
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ11.76%5 255
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.34.14%4 475
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY45.19%4 454
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.64.57%3 878