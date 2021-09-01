Michelin CGDE : Guide 2021 – Singapore

Celebrating its 5th anniversary this year, the MICHELIN Guide Singapore is delighted to announce its MICHELIN Star restaurant selection for 2021, together with the Bib Gourmand and MICHELIN Plate highlights.

In total, the MICHELIN Guide Singapore 2021 selection includes:

3 restaurants with 3 MICHELIN Stars (including 1 promoted)

5 restaurants with 2 MICHELIN Stars (including 1 promoted)

40 restaurants with 1 MICHELIN Star (including 7 new and 5 promoted)

21 Bib Gourmand restaurants (including 3 new)

67 MICHELIN Plate restaurants (including 14 new)

1 street food stall with 1 MICHELIN Star

6 Bib Gourmand street food stalls

6 MICHELIN Plate street food stalls

42 Bib Gourmand hawker centre stalls (including 9 new)

69 MICHELIN Plate hawker centre stalls (including 12 new)

For the full list of the MICHELIN Guide Singapore 2021 and the latest MICHELIN Guide news, visit the official website of the MICHELIN Guide: https://guide.michelin.com/

