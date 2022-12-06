Michelin CGDE : Guide 2022- California – New 3-Star Restaurant

PRESS RELEASE MICHELIN GUIDE Boulogne-Billancourt- December 5, 2022 2022 MICHELIN Guide California Features New 3-Star Restaurant Addison awarded three MICHELIN Stars, taking the spotlight among 18 California eateries receiving new MICHELIN Star awards

89 total restaurants achieve MICHELIN-Star status - seven with three Stars

89 total restaurants achieve MICHELIN-Star status - seven with three Stars

Inspectors award two new Green Stars, bringing state total to 11

Eighty-nine restaurants reached for the Stars in the 2022 edition of the MICHELIN® Guide California - including 18 earning new MICHELIN Star distinctions. Addison received three Stars, bringing the state's tally of three-MICHELIN-Star restaurants to seven. Caruso's and The Restaurant at JUSTIN each were awarded one MICHELIN Star, plus a MICHELIN Green Star. California is now home to 11 of the 13 Green-Starred restaurants in North America.

"California is a foodie's dream come true," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. "There are now 142 three-MICHELIN-Star restaurants in the world, with the addition of the spectacular Addison. It is truly a landmark accomplishment for the Addison team, and they have much to be proud of.

"Our inspectors also named two new MICHELIN Green-Star establishments, which prove themselves to be industry leaders in sustainable practices. The fact that the state has such a high concentration of MICHELIN Green Stars is a testament to the culinary scene's strong commitment to the environment. There's just so much to be excited about in this year's selection."

Here are the new MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, with inspector notes from each (inspector comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app):

Three MICHELIN Stars

Addison (San Diego; Contemporary/Californian cuisine)
Chef William Bradley has helmed the stoves at Addison since 2006, transforming this Southern Californian oasis into a world-class dining destination. Global inspiration and Californian sentimentality are at the heart of his approach, and no dish captures this better than sesame-seasoned Koshihikari rice finished with applewood-smoked sabayon and crowned with Regiis Ova reserve caviar. From chicken liver churros to a riff on chips and dip, dishes are playful yet polished.

Opening bites such as Kumamoto oysters with pickled green strawberry or Iberian ham folded over a gloriously golden potato display finely tuned flavors. Shellfish-studded chawanmushi exemplifies masterful control over technique, flavors and textures. Meals conclude with a selection of stunning small bites.

One MICHELIN Star

715 (Los Angeles; Japanese/Sushi cuisine)
Originally from Osaka prefecture, Chef Seigo Tamura came to the U.S. with dreams of becoming a pro basketball player. Thankfully for Los Angeles, the only points he's scoring are with diners savoring his sushi. Together with his younger brother, the two have followed in their sushi chef grandfather's footsteps. They source all seafood from Japan and age larger fish, such as tuna, in-house. Their blend of Hitomebore and Koshihikari rice is distinctive, and while Edomae-style sushi dictates using red vinegar for the rice, they add a little bit of sugar in a nod to their Osaka roots.

Camphor (Los Angeles; Contemporary/French cuisine)
Headed by uber-talented Chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George, Camphor plates seriously good French fare with a sprinkle of spicing from Southeast Asia. Creative cocktails, including the refreshing Saint-Germain, complete the experience. Bubbling hot rigatoni stuffed with artichokes, Swiss chard and Comte delivers one satisfying bite after the next, and steak au poivre arrives resting in a pool of perfect sauce.

Caruso's (Montecito; Californian cuisine)
The Rosewood Miramar Beach is its home, and contemporary Californian food with Italian leanings is the kitchen's dictum. Housed in a separate structure and set back on the water, make the small walk to arrive at this elegant retreat. The dining room is beautifully attired with leather booths, linen-robed tables and white chairs, all of which afford views of the crashing waves. But make no mistake, the seasonal prix-fixe takes center stage along with a focus on regional products (California wheat milled in-house; sea urchin procured from a local diver).

Citrin (Santa Monica; Californian cuisine)
Although located in the same building as Chef Josiah Citrin's sister restaurant Mélisse, in lieu of its sibling's tasting menu-only format, the offerings here afford more choice, with a modest prix-fixe alongside à la carte options. Chef Ken Takayama's cuisine sends forth signature combinations of French technique with an abundance of California's seasonal produce, focusing on updated takes on classically rooted flavors with modern, global touches.

Cyrus (Geyserville; Californian cuisine)
Celebrated wine country chef Douglas Keane has returned to the fore with his re-launch of Cyrus in Geyserville. Dinner is an ebullient experience that progresses from canapes and Champagne in the lounge, to small bites in the kitchen, and concludes with substantial compositions in the dining room. Farm- fresh crudité to be dipped in umeboshi emulsion; Sonoma duck with turnips and hoisin; and black sesame financier with shaved plums are just a few examples of the impressive, globally accented cuisine.

Gwen (Los Angeles; Steakhouse)
During the day, this enticingly arranged butcher shop sells humanely raised meats from local partner farms. By night, Gwen opens into a glowing dining room showcasing the same upscale cuts à la carte and on its multicourse tasting menu. Named for their beloved grandmother, this collaboration between Chef Curtis Stone and his brother Luke conjures Art Deco glamour with crystal chandeliers and a roaring fireplace. The menu is concise and stars house-made charcuterie and wood-fire grilled steaks.

Hatchet Hall (Los Angeles; American cuisine)
This cool Culver West spot is a delight, thanks to the talented team behind it and Chef Wes Whitsell's work in the kitchen. This is open-flame cooking, rendered with a Southern twang and seasonal focus thanks to an abundance of local product. Rolls and biscuits should not be missed, while vegetable-based items, like collard greens with smoked turkey, speak of quality ingredients and delicious balance. Nuanced flavors and creativity unite in the likes of kampachi collar and pork belly. In short, there's no going wrong here.

Kato (Los Angeles; Asian/Contemporary cuisine)
Chef Jonathan Yao steers the ship at Kato, deftly drawing from his Taiwanese background to create contemporary food that is at once simple and complex. He is unafraid of change and often tweaks the menu based on availability or just his own whim. No matter, since you're in for a consistently creative and often quirky experience. The dishes (some of which are made by a local artisan) are as elegant as they are inventive.

Localis (Sacramento; Californian cuisine)
Together with his tight-knit team, Chef/owner Christopher Barnum-Dann brings unusual warmth to this intimate setting. His enthusiasm is instantly palpable as he happily explains his inspiration behind particular dishes and even solicits feedback. This is especially true for diners who sit at the spacious counter. The cooking has a clean, modern simplicity, and its commitment to carefully sourced ingredients is thoroughly Californian. It also offers no shortage of personality, combining flavors while also drawing from various global cuisines.

Manzke (Los Angeles; Contemporary cuisine)
This eponymous fine dining concept from Walter and Margarita Manzke is in the same building as their more casual Bicyclette Bistro. Here, you'll settle in for a 10-course tasting menu boasting a contemporary style that blends French techniques with Californian influences and Asian notes. Ingenuity is everywhere. The vintage cocktail program is a unique delight and a highly recommended start to any meal here.

Nisei (San Francisco; Japanese/Contemporary cuisine)
"Nisei" refers to the American-born children of Japanese immigrants, which Chef David Yoshimura is; and the synthesis of that heritage forms the basis of this cuisine. The kitchen employs both boldness and subtlety in their cooking, which abounds with personality and technical finesse. The tasting menu is equal parts tradition and invention, where a classic matsutake broth sits in harmony with a wholly original dessert of Okinawan purple sweet potato.

Osito (San Francisco; Contemporary cuisine)
Chef Seth Stowaway puts his heart, soul and even his nickname (osito means "little bear") into this rustic, lodge-like spot where live-fire cooking takes center stage. The multicourse tasting menu is served at an expansive communal table and changes with the seasons. The food is both elemental and elevated, with a subtle perfume of smoke wending through the various courses, seen in dishes like a lightly cooked king salmon with fennel and porcini, or a slow-cooked brisket brushed tableside with an intensely savory mussel BBQ sauce.

Press (St. Helena; American cuisine)
This modern American dining room exudes all the wine country vibes, and just so happens to boast the largest collection of Napa wines in the world. Chef Philip Tessier is equally inspired by the location, delivering contemporary, Californian dishes such as Kusshi oysters with whipped horseradish, citrus-cured snapper with yuzu curd, and white truffle risotto that is simply sophisticated.

The Restaurant at JUSTIN (Paso Robles; Californian cuisine)
Make your way through winding roads to land upon the lush retreat, nestled within the JUSTIN Winery. This restaurant champions local product, sourced nearby and from the property's own 150-tree orchard, edible flower fields, vegetable and herb gardens and apiary. Chef Rachel Haggstrom and her team flex their creative skills on a single tasting menu. Imagine asparagus with a soft quail egg, blood orange and duck prosciutto or artichoke tortellini with truffle and peas. As expected, theirs is an impressive wine list, replete with their own labels among other unique selections.