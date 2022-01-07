Michelin CGDE : Guide 2022 – Chengdu

The full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Chengdu 2022 is to be announced on Jan. 6, 2022, celebrating 1 two MICHELIN Star, 8 one MICHELIN Star and 13 Bib Gourmand restaurants, as well as a special award - the MICHELIN Service Award.
In total, 50 restaurants were selected for the MICHELIN Guide Chengdu 2022 including:
Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 11:07:04 UTC.