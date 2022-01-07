Michelin CGDE : Guide 2022 – Chengdu

The full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Chengdu 2022 is to be announced on Jan. 6, 2022, celebrating 1 two MICHELIN Star, 8 one MICHELIN Star and 13 Bib Gourmand restaurants, as well as a special award - the MICHELIN Service Award.

In total, 50 restaurants were selected for the MICHELIN Guide Chengdu 2022 including: