    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/07 06:23:48 am
152.75 EUR   -0.03%
06:08aMICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – Chengdu
PU
05:58aMICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – Chengdu – First edition
PU
01/05EUROPE : Carmakers put European stocks on road to record-high close
RE
Michelin CGDE : Guide 2022 – Chengdu

01/07/2022 | 06:08am EST
MICHELIN Guide 2022 - Chengdu

The full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Chengdu 2022 is to be announced on Jan. 6, 2022, celebrating 1 two MICHELIN Star, 8 one MICHELIN Star and 13 Bib Gourmand restaurants, as well as a special award - the MICHELIN Service Award.

In total, 50 restaurants were selected for the MICHELIN Guide Chengdu 2022 including:

  • 1 two MICHELIN Star restaurant
  • 8 one MICHELIN Star restaurants
  • 13 Bib Gourmand restaurants

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 11:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 23 143 M 26 191 M 26 191 M
Net income 2021 1 895 M 2 145 M 2 145 M
Net Debt 2021 3 021 M 3 419 M 3 419 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 27 279 M 30 831 M 30 872 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 117 540
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 152,80 €
Average target price 154,95 €
Spread / Average Target 1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)6.00%30 831
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION2.91%30 985
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY1.83%6 287
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-10.48%6 075
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ4.14%5 418
ANHUI ZHONGDING SEALING PARTS CO., LTD.-5.09%3 928