Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin CGDE : Guide 2022 – Kyoto Osaka

10/19/2021 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MICHELIN Guide 2022 - Kyoto Osaka

The 2022 selection of the MICHELIN Guide Kyoto Osaka at a glance:

Kyoto:

  • 6 three Star restaurants
  • 19 two Star restaurants
  • 83 one Star restaurants (8 new)
  • 99 Bib Gourmand restaurants (13 new)
  • 6 Michelin Green Star restaurants

Osaka:

  • 3 three Star restaurants
  • 11 two Star restaurants (1 new)
  • 82 one Star restaurants (8 new)
  • 112 Bib Gourmand restaurants (17 new)
  • 4 MICHELIN Green Star restaurants

Wakayama:

85 selected restaurants, including:

  • 2 two Star restaurants
  • 6 one Star restaurants
  • 15 Bib Gourmand restaurants
  • 4 MICHELIN Green Star restaurants

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 14:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
10:21aMICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – Kyoto Osaka
PU
10:21aMICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – Kyoto Osaka – 207 and 208 restaurants recommended
PU
10:09aAmazon and others commit to using zero-carbon shipping fuels by 2040
RE
07:37aMICHELIN : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/15MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2021 – Moscow
PU
10/15MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2021 – Moscow – 9 -starred restaurants in this first edi..
PU
10/15MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – Moscow – 9 -starred restaurants in this first edi..
PU
10/14MICHELIN CGDE : Invitation conférence téléphonique – Ventes 3ème trimestre et 9 mois..
PU
10/14MICHELIN CGDE : ResiCare helps Michelin to achieve its ambitions beyond tires
PU
10/13RESICARE : new responsible adhesives find uses “beyond the tire”
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 859 M 26 622 M 26 622 M
Net income 2021 1 808 M 2 105 M 2 105 M
Net Debt 2021 2 994 M 3 487 M 3 487 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 3,29%
Capitalization 23 703 M 27 504 M 27 604 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 117 540
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 132,90 €
Average target price 147,56 €
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)26.63%27 504
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION56.38%32 619
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY74.34%5 348
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.118.38%5 171
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ9.37%5 056
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.23.79%4 065