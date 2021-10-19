Michelin CGDE : Guide 2022 – Kyoto Osaka

MICHELIN Guide 2022 - Kyoto Osaka
The 2022 selection of the MICHELIN Guide Kyoto Osaka at a glance:
Kyoto:
-
6 three Star restaurants
-
19 two Star restaurants
-
83 one Star restaurants (8 new)
-
99 Bib Gourmand restaurants (13 new)
-
6 Michelin Green Star restaurants
Osaka:
-
3 three Star restaurants
-
11 two Star restaurants (1 new)
-
82 one Star restaurants (8 new)
-
112 Bib Gourmand restaurants (17 new)
-
4 MICHELIN Green Star restaurants
Wakayama:
85 selected restaurants, including:
-
2 two Star restaurants
-
6 one Star restaurants
-
15 Bib Gourmand restaurants
-
4 MICHELIN Green Star restaurants
Disclaimer
Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 14:20:05 UTC.