Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin CGDE : Guide 2022 – Kyoto Osaka – 207 and 208 restaurants recommended

10/19/2021 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

MICHELIN GUIDE

Boulogne-Billancourt- Tuesday October 19, 2021

The Kyoto Osaka MICHELIN Guide announces

its 2022 selection

Michelin is pleased to introduce the 2022 edition of the MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto and Osaka. With 207 and 208 restaurants recommended by MICHELIN Guide inspectors in each of these towns respectively, including 21 and 26 new addresses, Kyoto and Osaka keep showing how rich and dynamic their culinary scenes are.

"Kyoto and Osaka have been long-standing global gastronomical references, both fascinating and striking. From the highly specialized ramen corner shop to the very high-class gastronomical table, gourmets from all over the world can relish and pick from an unparalleled culinary range that few destinations can offer with such refinement", comments Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of MICHELIN Guides. "While the health crisis has undoubtedly hit the sector hard, with all the restrictions applied to travelers, the chefs in Kyoto and Osaka have retained their passion for delighting gastronomes. An increasing environmental awareness can also be noticed in a number of chefs; we are proud to highlight these commitments towards sustainable gastronomy by awarding a MICHELIN Green Star to 3 new restaurants".

Furthermore, the Kyoto and Osaka MICHELIN Guide is celebrating its 13th edition with the addition of a new territory: Wakayama Prefecture makes a grand arrival in the collection of Guides with no fewer than 85 restaurants selected, 8 of which have been awarded one or more Stars and 15 of which have been awarded the Bib Gourmand recognition.

Numata receives a second Star in Osaka

Numata's specialty is tempuras, which made a big impression on our inspectors' taste buds. With a selection of top-quality fresh products - most notably the famous tiger prawns from Amakusa, the chef's native islands, groupers and spring bamboo shoots -,self-taught chef Kazuya Numata offers a top-level gastronomical version of the typically Japanese specialty.

In total, there are 30 recommended two-Star restaurants in Kyoto (19) and Osaka

  1. in the 2022 edition of the Guide. They are featured alongside 9 three-Star restaurants which have kept the accolade, including Hyotei and Kikunoi in Kyoto, which have proudly maintained the honor since the first edition of the Guide.

MICHELIN GUIDE

16 new restaurants have received one MICHELIN Star in Kyoto (8) and Osaka (8)

This year, most of the newly starred restaurants feature the flavors of Japan, France and Italy. Among the Japanese gourmet ambassadors, Ryoriya Maekawa and Gion Mamma in Kyoto, Ono, Oryori Yamada, Konoha and Enomoto in Osaka offer refined dishes celebrating the best local products. To indulge in modern, regional French flavors, Muni Alain Ducasse, Muni La Terrasse, La Biographie, Nakatsuka in Kyoto and Point in Osaka will delight all taste buds looking for exotic tastes. As for A canto, YUNiCO in Osaka and cenci in Kyoto, they offer wonderful Italian-inspired dishes. Last but not least, the menus designed by the teams of capi in Osaka and KOKE in Kyoto are as innovative as they are delicate.

30 new Bib Gourmand addresses celebrating reasonably-priced gastronomy

13 new restaurants in Kyoto and 17 in Osaka join the 196 restaurants keeping their Bib Gourmand accolade, which is awarded for good quality, good value cooking. Among these, culinary diversity is celebrated with Grill French (Kyoto) and its Yoshoku barbecue specialties, Akihana (Kyoto) and its flavors from China, and Okonomiyaki Shimizu (Osaka), which specializes in okonomiyaki.

3 new restaurants have received a MICHELIN Green Star for their commitment to sustainable gastronomy

For the second year in the Kyoto Osaka edition of the MICHELIN Guide, 3 new restaurants have received a MICHELIN Green Star to recognize their sustainable commitments. These restaurants combine gastronomic excellence and particularly ambitious virtuous initiatives, offering a unique and inspiring experience. Juu-Go becomes the 6th restaurant receiving a MICHELIN Green Star in Kyoto, and in Osaka, Unkaku and HATSU are the latest recipients.

85 restaurants selected, including 2 two-Star and 6 one-Star restaurants for Wakayama Prefecture

The latest Japanese Prefecture to be added to the Kyoto Osaka edition of the MICHELIN Guide, Wakayama makes a grand entry inside the Guide's selection. No fewer than 85 restaurants managed to win over our inspectors' expert taste buds. Among these, 2 restaurants have directly received two MICHELIN Stars: Sushi Gishin and villa aida. Sushi Yoshida, Oryori Chikuho, Hotel de Yoshino, Kappo Yebisu, Kisetsuryori Yaokame and Sushi Miyata have received their first MICHELIN Star.

MICHELIN GUIDE

Lastly, 4 restaurants have received a MICHELIN Green Star: villa aida, Caravansaray, Yamabushisoba Ogamian and Kũche.

The 2022 selection of the MICHELIN Guide Kyoto Osaka at a glance: Kyoto:

  • 6 three Star restaurants
  • 19 two Star restaurants
  • 83 one Star restaurants (8 new)
  • 99 Bib Gourmand restaurants (13 new)
  • 6 Michelin Green Star restaurants

Osaka:

  • 3 three Star restaurants
  • 11 two Star restaurants (1 new)
  • 82 one Star restaurants (8 new)
  • 112 Bib Gourmand restaurants (17 new)
  • 4 MICHELIN Green Star restaurants

Wakayama:

85 selected restaurants, including:

  • 2 two Star restaurants
  • 6 one Star restaurants
  • 15 Bib Gourmand restaurants
  • 4 MICHELIN Green Star restaurants

Find the full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Kyoto Osaka 2022 below, on the official MICHELIN Guide website https://guide.michelin.comand on the App, available for free on iOS:

MICHELIN GUIDE

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has 123,600 employees and operates 71 tire production facilities which together produced around 170 million tires in 2020. (www.michelin.com)

MICHELIN GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

7 days a week

www.michelin.com

@MichelinPress

27 cours de l'Ile Seguin, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 14:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
10:21aMICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – Kyoto Osaka
PU
10:21aMICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – Kyoto Osaka – 207 and 208 restaurants recommended
PU
10:09aAmazon and others commit to using zero-carbon shipping fuels by 2040
RE
07:37aMICHELIN : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/15MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2021 – Moscow
PU
10/15MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2021 – Moscow – 9 -starred restaurants in this first edi..
PU
10/15MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – Moscow – 9 -starred restaurants in this first edi..
PU
10/14MICHELIN CGDE : Invitation conférence téléphonique – Ventes 3ème trimestre et 9 mois..
PU
10/14MICHELIN CGDE : ResiCare helps Michelin to achieve its ambitions beyond tires
PU
10/13RESICARE : new responsible adhesives find uses “beyond the tire”
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 859 M 26 622 M 26 622 M
Net income 2021 1 808 M 2 105 M 2 105 M
Net Debt 2021 2 994 M 3 487 M 3 487 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 3,29%
Capitalization 23 703 M 27 504 M 27 604 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 117 540
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 132,90 €
Average target price 147,56 €
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)26.63%27 504
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION56.38%32 619
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY74.34%5 348
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.118.38%5 171
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ9.37%5 056
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.23.79%4 065