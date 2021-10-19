Michelin CGDE : Guide 2022 – Kyoto Osaka – 207 and 208 restaurants recommended

PRESS RELEASE

MICHELIN GUIDE

Boulogne-Billancourt- Tuesday October 19, 2021

The Kyoto Osaka MICHELIN Guide announces

its 2022 selection

Michelin is pleased to introduce the 2022 edition of the MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto and Osaka. With 207 and 208 restaurants recommended by MICHELIN Guide inspectors in each of these towns respectively, including 21 and 26 new addresses, Kyoto and Osaka keep showing how rich and dynamic their culinary scenes are.

"Kyoto and Osaka have been long-standing global gastronomical references, both fascinating and striking. From the highly specialized ramen corner shop to the very high-class gastronomical table, gourmets from all over the world can relish and pick from an unparalleled culinary range that few destinations can offer with such refinement", comments Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of MICHELIN Guides. "While the health crisis has undoubtedly hit the sector hard, with all the restrictions applied to travelers, the chefs in Kyoto and Osaka have retained their passion for delighting gastronomes. An increasing environmental awareness can also be noticed in a number of chefs; we are proud to highlight these commitments towards sustainable gastronomy by awarding a MICHELIN Green Star to 3 new restaurants".

Furthermore, the Kyoto and Osaka MICHELIN Guide is celebrating its 13th edition with the addition of a new territory: Wakayama Prefecture makes a grand arrival in the collection of Guides with no fewer than 85 restaurants selected, 8 of which have been awarded one or more Stars and 15 of which have been awarded the Bib Gourmand recognition.

Numata receives a second Star in Osaka

Numata's specialty is tempuras, which made a big impression on our inspectors' taste buds. With a selection of top-quality fresh products - most notably the famous tiger prawns from Amakusa, the chef's native islands, groupers and spring bamboo shoots -,self-taught chef Kazuya Numata offers a top-level gastronomical version of the typically Japanese specialty.

In total, there are 30 recommended two-Star restaurants in Kyoto (19) and Osaka