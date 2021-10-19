Michelin CGDE : Guide 2022 – Kyoto Osaka – 207 and 208 restaurants recommended

PRESS RELEASE
Boulogne-Billancourt- Tuesday October 19, 2021
The Kyoto Osaka MICHELIN Guide announces
its 2022 selection
Michelin is pleased to introduce the 2022 edition of the MICHELIN Guide for Kyoto and Osaka. With 207 and 208 restaurants recommended by MICHELIN Guide inspectors in each of these towns respectively, including 21 and 26 new addresses, Kyoto and Osaka keep showing how rich and dynamic their culinary scenes are.
"Kyoto and Osaka have been long-standing global gastronomical references, both fascinating and striking. From the highly specialized ramen corner shop to the very high-class gastronomical table, gourmets from all over the world can relish and pick from an unparalleled culinary range that few destinations can offer with such refinement", comments Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of MICHELIN Guides. "While the health crisis has undoubtedly hit the sector hard, with all the restrictions applied to travelers, the chefs in Kyoto and Osaka have retained their passion for delighting gastronomes. An increasing environmental awareness can also be noticed in a number of chefs; we are proud to highlight these commitments towards sustainable gastronomy by awarding a MICHELIN Green Star to 3 new restaurants".
Furthermore, the Kyoto and Osaka MICHELIN Guide is celebrating its 13th edition with the addition of a new territory: Wakayama Prefecture makes a grand arrival in the collection of Guides with no fewer than 85 restaurants selected, 8 of which have been awarded one or more Stars and 15 of which have been awarded the Bib Gourmand recognition.
Numata receives a second Star in Osaka
Numata's specialty is tempuras, which made a big impression on our inspectors' taste buds. With a selection of top-quality fresh products - most notably the famous tiger prawns from Amakusa, the chef's native islands, groupers and spring bamboo shoots -,self-taught chef Kazuya Numata offers a top-level gastronomical version of the typically Japanese specialty.
In total, there are 30 recommended two-Star restaurants in Kyoto (19) and Osaka
in the 2022 edition of the Guide. They are featured alongside 9 three-Star restaurants which have kept the accolade, including Hyotei and Kikunoi in Kyoto, which have proudly maintained the honor since the first edition of the Guide.
16 new restaurants have received one MICHELIN Star in Kyoto (8) and Osaka (8)
This year, most of the newly starred restaurants feature the flavors of Japan, France and Italy. Among the Japanese gourmet ambassadors, Ryoriya Maekawa and Gion Mamma in Kyoto, Ono, Oryori Yamada, Konoha and Enomoto in Osaka offer refined dishes celebrating the best local products. To indulge in modern, regional French flavors, Muni Alain Ducasse, Muni La Terrasse, La Biographie, Nakatsuka in Kyoto and Point in Osaka will delight all taste buds looking for exotic tastes. As for A canto, YUNiCO in Osaka and cenci in Kyoto, they offer wonderful Italian-inspired dishes. Last but not least, the menus designed by the teams of capi in Osaka and KOKE in Kyoto are as innovative as they are delicate.
30 new Bib Gourmand addresses celebrating reasonably-priced gastronomy
13 new restaurants in Kyoto and 17 in Osaka join the 196 restaurants keeping their Bib Gourmand accolade, which is awarded for good quality, good value cooking. Among these, culinary diversity is celebrated with Grill French (Kyoto) and its Yoshoku barbecue specialties, Akihana (Kyoto) and its flavors from China, and Okonomiyaki Shimizu (Osaka), which specializes in okonomiyaki.
3 new restaurants have received a MICHELIN Green Star for their commitment to sustainable gastronomy
For the second year in the Kyoto Osaka edition of the MICHELIN Guide, 3 new restaurants have received a MICHELIN Green Star to recognize their sustainable commitments. These restaurants combine gastronomic excellence and particularly ambitious virtuous initiatives, offering a unique and inspiring experience. Juu-Go becomes the 6th restaurant receiving a MICHELIN Green Star in Kyoto, and in Osaka, Unkaku and HATSU are the latest recipients.
85 restaurants selected, including 2 two-Star and 6 one-Star restaurants for Wakayama Prefecture
The latest Japanese Prefecture to be added to the Kyoto Osaka edition of the MICHELIN Guide, Wakayama makes a grand entry inside the Guide's selection. No fewer than 85 restaurants managed to win over our inspectors' expert taste buds. Among these, 2 restaurants have directly received two MICHELIN Stars: Sushi Gishin and villa aida. Sushi Yoshida, Oryori Chikuho, Hotel de Yoshino, Kappo Yebisu, Kisetsuryori Yaokame and Sushi Miyata have received their first MICHELIN Star.
Lastly, 4 restaurants have received a MICHELIN Green Star: villa aida, Caravansaray, Yamabushisoba Ogamian and Kũche.
The 2022 selection of the MICHELIN Guide Kyoto Osaka at a glance: Kyoto:
6 three Star restaurants
19 two Star restaurants
83 one Star restaurants (8 new)
99 Bib Gourmand restaurants (13 new)
6 Michelin Green Star restaurants
Osaka:
3 three Star restaurants
-
11 two Star restaurants (1 new)
82 one Star restaurants (8 new)
112 Bib Gourmand restaurants (17 new)
4 MICHELIN Green Star restaurants
Wakayama:
85 selected restaurants, including:
2 two Star restaurants
-
6 one Star restaurants
15 Bib Gourmand restaurants
4 MICHELIN Green Star restaurants
Find the full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Kyoto Osaka 2022 below, on the official MICHELIN Guide website https://guide.michelin.comand on the App, available for free on iOS:
