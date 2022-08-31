Michelin CGDE : Guide 2022 – Taipei, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung

PRESS RELEASE MICHELIN GUIDE Boulogne Billancourt - 30 August 2022 38 MICHELIN Starred restaurants are shining within the 2022 MICHELIN Guide Taipei, Taichung, Tainan & Kaohsiung Tainan and Kaohsiung make their debut within the MICHELIN Guide with 83 restaurants, of which 2 received One MICHELIN Star in Kaohsiung

5 new restaurants awarded One MICHELIN Star in Taipei

The sustainable commitments of two new restaurants are celebrated with the MICHELIN Green Star Michelin is pleased to present the full list of restaurants to be recommended within the MICHELIN Guide Taipei, Taichung, Tainan & Kaohsiung 2022. For the first time, the MICHELIN inspectors have extended their research to Tainan and Kaohsiung, shining a global spotlight on the unique charm and dynamism of the southern regions. Including the Starred, Bib Gourmand and selected restaurants, the full 2022 restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide features a total of 170 eateries in Taipei, 68 in Taichung, 44 in Tainan, and 39 in Kaohsiung. "If restaurateurs have faced for another year numerous challenges linked to the pandemic - from the slowdown in international tourism to the sanitary measures put in place in restaurants to combat the spread of COVID - local restaurateurs have continued to fight day after day, to innovate, in order to maintain the essential link with their customers. Our 2022 is therefore the illustration of the strength and vitality of the local food scene and culture which represent more than a point of interest, a true way of life. By adding Tainan and Kaohsiung - two cities with their own distinctive culinary identities which have impressed our inspectors to our restaurant selection, we also hope our selection will further satisfy local

and international gourmets looking for unforgettable experiences, from fancy places to night food market stalls!" said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. Tainan and Kaohsiung's debut in the MICHELIN Guide highlights the two cities' gastronomic prowess Entering the selection for the first time with One MICHELIN Star are 2 Kaohsiung restaurants: at Liberté, chef Kenji Takeda who honed his skills in some of France's top restaurants, is well-loved for his free and bold approach to cooking that show layers of textures and flavors that embody the change of seasons; Sho承 is the first overseas outpost of famed Tokyo restaurant Den, helmed by chef Fujimoto Shoichi, who sources seasonal ingredients from all over Taiwan to use in his elegant classic dishes with whimsical twists that show his playful creativity. Besides the two newly Starred restaurants, as well as 20 Bib Gourmand announced last week, Michelin inspectors have also selected a further 17 restaurants. Among these, majority are European Contemporary cuisine venues including Ça marche, Marc L³, Nibbon, Opus One Yin Yue and Stage 5, as well as Taiwanese cuisine including White Gourd and Fat Person, Chang Sheng 29, Fu Yuan and Tainan Wang. There are also restaurants serving seafood, steak, teppanyaki, innovative cuisine, dumplings, French contemporary, and Jiangzhe cuisines. In Tainan, which has also been included in the Guide for the first time, and shined last week as the Taiwanese city with the most new Bib Gourmand restaurants within the 2022 selection (27 restaurants) also boast an additional 17 venues that have seduced the Michelin inspectors. Among these are Taiwanese cuisine including Hsin Hsin, Jin Xia and Wang Jia Smoked Lamb, hot pot restaurants such as A-Yu Beef Shabu Shabu (Kunlun Road) and Gyu Go Zou, barbecue, small eats, and seafood establishments as well as European Contemporary, French Contemporary, Hunanese, Spanish and Japanese cuisine restaurant, showcasing the diversity of the city's food landscape. In total, and including Bib Gourmand and Starred restaurants, Tainan's and Kaohsiung's food scene are respectively celebrated with 44 and 39 restaurants to be part of the 2022 selection of the MICHELIN Guide.

5 new restaurants are awarded One MICHELIN Star in Taipei With 5 new restaurants receiving One MICHELIN Star for the first time - 2 new additions to the selection and 3 promotions, as well as 19 restaurants retaining their MICHELIN Star, the Guide features no less than 24 restaurants worth a stop in Taipei. Shin Yeh Taiwanese Signature's over a hundred offerings include daily caught fresh seafood, off-menu dishes that used to only be available to regulars, as well as classic Taiwanese banquet dishes; meanwhile, recently relocated Yu Kapo maintains its principles of eating seasonally, presenting seafood from Japan and Yilan County's Ta-hsi Fishing Harbor in omakase menus with the kamameshi course being the highlight. Shin Yeh Taiwanese Signature debuts with its first MICHELIN Star, while Yu Kapo is recognized with One MICHELIN Star following its relocation. Three venues have been promoted to One MICHELIN Star status: Holt's Canadian chef Jeffrey Downs is familiar with Taiwanese produce, combining it with European cooking techniques and his background working in Tokyo to create wonderful dishes with delicate flavors; head chef Hiroyuki Tobimatsu who took over the helm of Paris 1930 de Hideki Takayama in 2021 accurately expresses executive chef Hideki Takayama's refined Franco-Japanese culinary vision, cleverly incorporating Taiwanese tea into his cooking; Sushiyoshi is the third overseas outpost of the famous Osaka-basedsushi-ya of where chef Hashimoto, who has been based in Taiwan for a number of years, marries luxurious ingredients and Western techniques to create sushi and set menus that surprise and delight. Two MICHELIN Starred restaurants L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, logy, RAW, Shoun RyuGin, Taïrroir, and The Guest House as well as Three MICHELIN Starred restaurant Le Palais all maintain their distinction within the 2022 edition of the Guide. The 2022 restaurant selection has also been enriched with another seven Taipei restaurants which have seduced the Michelin inspectors: Antico Forno (Italian), Da-Wan (Barbecue), 85TD (Cantonese), Jarana (Spanish), Mad by Le Kief (Innovative), Uosho (Japanese), and Wamaki (Japanese), with many of them highlighted already in previous monthly live updates - a new approach to revealing the inspectors' latest restaurant recommendations, by releasing some of its new additions to the Guide ahead of the annual launch event.

In total, Taipei features 170 restaurants, of which 31 are MICHELIN Starred and 57 received a Bib Gourmand last week. In Taichung, 5 venues retain their MICHELIN Stars and 4 newly enter the selection As an illustration of the quality and solidity of Taichung's gastronomic scene, the five MICHELIN Starred restaurants in the city, including Two MICHELIN Starred JL Studio and One MICHELIN Starred Fleur de Sel, Forchetta, Oretachi No Nikuya and Sur-, all retain their Star accolades this year. In addition to the 5 MICHELIN Stars, and the 37 Bib Gourmand presented last week, four other venues have been newly recommended by the Guide and have joined the selection: Inflorescence (Japanese), L'Atelier par Yao (French Contemporary), Meidz Seafood (Seafood), and PI (European Contemporary). 2 new restaurants in Taipei awarded the MICHELIN Green Star for their sustainable practices In addition to the two restaurants in Taipei awarded the MICHELIN Green Star last year - Yangming Spring (Shilin) and One MICHELIN Starred Mountain and Sea House- this year sees two new Taipei restaurants being recognized with the MICHELIN Green Star. Launched in Taiwan for the first time last year, the MICHELIN Green Star is a distinction awarded to the restaurants of the Guide's selection which stand at the forefront of a more sustainable approach to gastronomy. These restaurants offer gourmet experiences that combine both gastronomic and eco-friendly excellence and are a source of inspiration for all food lovers and the industry at large. Embers's chef Wes is committed to protecting the ecology of mountains and forests, advocating agricultural reform, maintaining close relationship with producers through its everyday business activities and shining a spotlight on local culture. Little Tree Food (Da'an Road), which is also a Bib Gourmand restaurant, promotes "twice-a-week vegetable" concept and encourages customers to bring their own takeaway containers. In its daily operations, the team has banned the use of processed products and single-use disposable cutlery and established long-term relationships with smallholder producers using natural farming methods.