Michelin CGDE : Guide 2022 – Toronto – Inaugural Selection

09/14/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

MICHELIN GUIDE

Boulogne-Billancourt - September 13, 2022

MICHELIN Guide Reveals Inaugural Toronto Selection

  • 13 restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars, including Sushi Masaki Saito with two MICHELIN Stars
  • Selection also highlights 17 Bib Gourmand, plus three special awards
  • 74 total restaurants, 27 cuisine types in the selection

The first edition of the MICHELIN Guide Toronto has been revealed today, with inspectors honoring 12 one-MICHELIN-Star restaurants and one two-MICHELIN-Star restaurant. Toronto becomes the first Canadian city to be featured in the MICHELIN Guide.

"Toronto shows it's deserving of being the first MICHELIN Guide selection ever in the Great White North," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. "The diversity of the selection reflects the soul of this cosmopolitan city. With 27 cuisine types, from Japanese to Italian, Mexican or contemporary cuisine, there's something to please every foodie here. Toronto already was a multicultural place where people meet to enjoy architecture, arts and nature, and now it becomes a world-class destination for gourmets too."

Sushi Masaki Saito, led by Chef Masaki Saito, received two MICHELIN Stars. Here's what the inspectors had to say about it:

Sushi Masaki Saito (Japanese/Sushi cuisine)

Only here will you find shirako boldly skewered and grilled over binchotan, and only here will you eat melting slabs of chutoro buried under a blizzard of white truffles. Fish comes exclusively from Japan, and for the nigiri, assistants are quick to bring him his prized rice from Niigata prefecture, warm and tinged with his special blend of vinegars, after every round. Laughter fills the air, thanks to Chef Masaki Saito and his jovial team, and for a few blissful hours, the world outside melts away.

Here are the one MICHELIN Star restaurants, with inspector notes from each (inspector comments in full on the https://guide.michelin.com/enand mobile app):

Aburi Hana (Japanese/Kaiseki cuisine)

Chef Ryusuke Nakagawa presents a modern take on the history-steepedKyō-Kaiseki menu. His cooking is deeply personal and intricate but never overwrought. Each course outdoes the last. The maguro flower, a rose made from pieces of akami and chutoro, is stunning, and kurobuta kakuni, simmered pork belly over foie gras, is dazzling.

Alo (Contemporary cuisine)

Everyone has a good time at Chef Patrick Kriss's beloved Alo. The talented beverage team offers spot-on suggestions from the well-chosen wine list. The kitchen team seamlessly merges European and Asian sensibilities onto a single tasting menu with

MICHELIN GUIDE

dishes like creamy Koshihikari risotto boosted with porcini emulsion or rack of lamb with Thai green curry.

Alobar Yorkville (French cuisine)

Seafood figures prominently, and, as one might expect from Chef Patrick Kriss and Chef de Cuisine Rebekah Bruce, product is first-rate and technique exemplary. From chilled lobster with lime aioli to rack of lamb with niçoise olive, the kitchen delivers a kind of refined approachability that suits all occasions. Desserts like mille-feuille with raspberry chantilly are show-stoppers.

Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto (Italian cuisine)

Chef Daniele Corona's dishes echo the contemporary sophistication of the dining room. Eel gelato plated with a tangle of wild rose-scented tagliatelle, pulverized egg yolk and sturgeon caviar delivers a wonderful mix of flavors; tender and vibrant agnolotti are stuffed with Ontario lamb for a rich and meaty filling and doused in a decadent cheese sauce that packs a punch.

Enigma Yorkville (Contemporary cuisine)

Chef Quinton Bennett's resume is as varied and glittering as the tile mosaics that stretch across the ceiling of this Yorkville looker. Using molecular techniques, he puts his worldly view on the plate, playing on diverse textures and surprising combinations like brassicas with smoked foie gras and dehydrated parmesan or tuna with sheets of beetroot and fermented daikon.

Edulis (Contemporary cuisine)

The pride and passion of the husband-and-wife owners and their staff is undeniably evident throughout this spot. Settle in for a set, multicourse menu inspired by the Mediterranean. The kitchen eschews fluff, focusing instead on creating harmonious (and delicious) dishes. Freshly carved Spanish ham, cheese and dessert are available as add-ons. The menu proudly hews to the season.

Frilu (Contemporary cuisine)

There is a saying that we should dance like nobody's watching. This adage feels true of Chef John-Vincent Troiano, who cooks to his own rhythm in Thornhill. Smoke, game and refined sauce-work figure prominently on what might be the only tasting menu for several kilometers. A tiny space packed with talent, the sparsely decorated nook leaves everything on the plate, with high-quality product from their own farm coupled with an intriguing Japanese element that feels natural.

Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto (Japanese/Kaiseki cuisine)

Chef Masaki Hashimoto's traditional kaiseki eight-course menu showcases the seasons while celebrating Japanese ingredients. It's all about focus over flash with a refined intricate style and attention to detail that borders on reverence. Shii-zakana is a signature dish composed of fried soba noodle-wrapped shrimp, but it's the stunning radish crane that you'll remember.

Osteria Giulia (Italian cuisine)

It seems nearly impossible to have a bad time at Chef Rob Rossi's Italian stunner. Many Italian menus can look the same, Rossi narrows in on the seafood-rich traditions

MICHELIN GUIDE

of Liguria. A deep Italian wine list and an especially talented cocktail program round out an experience that is as accomplished as it is hospitable.

Quetzal (Mexican cuisine)

Almost everything on this tight menu passes through the kitchen's 26-foot-long wood- burning grill that actively roars and smokes. At the end of the line is a single chef at the earthenware comal, who prepares tortillas from heirloom corn that is nixtmalized and ground in-house. Lamb barbacoa packed into griddled, blue masa tortillas and charred maitake mushrooms set in a crema poblana highlight the transformative magic of fire, while dry-aged amberjack aguachile flexes the kitchen's delicate side.

Shousin (Japanese/Sushi cuisine)

Jackie Lin leads the young team with care. The seasonal sushi omakase is especially delightful. Grilled cutlassfish, rarely seen on many menus, is served hot and flaky. Striped jackfish with a kiss of green onion is flavorful; golden eye snapper is nicely aged. From lean bluefin tuna with mountain yam and tart kohada to excellent baby seabream with lime, it's hit after hit.

Yukashi (Japanese/Kaiseki cuisine)

Chef Daisuke Izutsu has cooked for royals, dignitaries, and you, if you're one of the lucky 15 who has secured a seat at the intimate Yukashi. Firmly rooted in seasonality, this kaiseki-style menu is highly original and personal. The otsukuri, with slices of shima aji with yuzu zest, toro with pickled turnip and hay-smoked hamachi delicately arranged atop a white marble base, is a work of art.

Bib Gourmands

The MICHELIN Guide inspectors found 17 restaurants worthy of the Bib Gourmand designation, which recognizes great food at a great value. These are restaurants where one can have two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for less than $60 CAD.

Name

Address

The Ace

231A Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, Ontario M5R 2L6

Alma

1194 Bloor St., Toronto, Ontario M6H 1N2

Bar Raval

505

College St., Toronto, Ontario M6G 1A5

Campechano

504

Adelaide St., Toronto, Ontario M5V 1T4

Cherry St. Bar-B-Que

275

Cherry St., Toronto, Ontario M5A 3L3

Chica's Chicken

2853 Dundas St., Toronto, Ontario M6P 1Y6

Enoteca Sociale

1288 Dundas St. W. Toronto Ontario M6J 1X7

Fat Pasha

414 Dupont St. Toronto Ontario M5R 1V9

Favorites Thai

141 Ossington Ave. Toronto Ontario M6J 2Z6

Fonda Balam

802

Dundas St., Toronto, Ontario M6J

Grey Gardens

199 Augusta Ave., Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L4

Indian Street Food Company

1701 Bayview Ave., Toronto, Ontario M4G 3C1

La Bartola

588

College St., Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B3

Puerto Bravo

1425 Gerrard St. E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1Z7

R&D

241 Spadina Ave., Toronto, Ontario M5T 2E2

SumiLicious Smoked Meat & Deli

5631 Steeles Ave., Toronto, Ontario M1V 5P6

Wynona

819 Gerrard St. E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1Y8

MICHELIN GUIDE

Special Awards

In addition to the highly anticipated Bib Gourmand and Star distinctions, the Guide announced three special awards. The Michelin Service Award, presented by Air Canada, went to the team at Edulis, led by husband-and-wife chefs Michael Caballo and Tobey Nemeth. Sommelier of the Year was awarded to Christopher Sealy and his team at Alo. And the Exceptional Cocktails Award was earned by the team at Osteria Giulia.

Award

Recipient

Establishment(s)

Michelin Service Award

Team

Edulis

Sommelier of the Year

Christopher Sealy

Alo

Exceptional Cocktails Award

Team

Osteria Giulia

The MICHELIN Guide Star Revelation event is presented with the support of Capital One.

The full MICHELIN Guide Toronto selection is available free of charge on the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The restaurants join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay in Toronto and throughout the world.

Every hotel in the Guide is chosen for its extraordinary style, service, and personality - with options for all budgets - and each hotel can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selection for Toronto currently features the city's most spectacular hotels, including sustainability pioneers like 1 Hotel Toronto, standouts from the "Plus" collection like the Soho Hotel, and design-forward boutiques like The Drake.

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now it's setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free appfor iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

The MICHELIN Guide Toronto Selection

Bib Gourmands (Good food at moderate price)

17

(Excellent cuisine, worth a detour)

1

(High quality cooking, worth a stop)

12

Cuisine types reflected in selection

27

Cuisine types starred restaurants

6

Cuisine types reflected in Bib Gourmands

13

Total number of restaurants in the selection

74

MICHELIN GUIDE

2022 MICHELIN Starred Establishments

Restaurant

Honor

Address

Sushi Masaki Saito

88 Avenue Rd. Toronto ON M5R 2H2

Aburi Hana

102 Yorkville Ave. Toronto ON M5R 1B9

Alo

163 Spadina Ave. Toronto ON M5V 2L6

Alobar Yorkville

162 Cumberland St. Toronto ON M5R 1A8

Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto

1 Harbour Square, 38th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 1A6

Enigma Yorkville

23 St. Thomas St. Toronto ON M5S 3E7

Edulis

169 Niagara St. Toronto ON M5V 1C9

Frilu

7713 Yonge St. Toronto ON L3T 2C4

Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto

6 Garamond Ct. Toronto ON M3C 1Z5

Osteria Guilia

134 Avenue Rd. Toronto ON M5R 2H6

Quetzal

419 College St. Toronto ON M5T 1T1

Shousin

3328 Yonge St. Toronto ON M4N 2M4

Yukashi

643 Mount Pleasant Rd. Toronto ON M4S 2M9

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to sustainably enhancing its clients' mobility; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services, and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps, and guides to help enrich trips and journeys and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has 123,600 employees and operates 71 tire production facilities which together produced around 170 million tires in 2020. (www.michelin.com)

MICHELIN GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

7 days a week

www.michelin.com

@MichelinPress

27 cours de l'Ile Seguin, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 08:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
