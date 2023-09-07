PRESS RELEASE MICHELIN GUIDE Paris - September 7th, 2023 Numerous styles of cuisine highlighted in the MICHELIN Guide Chengdu 2024, with one restaurant awarded Two MICHELIN Stars and two promoted to One MICHELIN Star 1 new Two MICHELIN Star restaurant and 2 new One MICHELIN Star restaurants announced

The total number of restaurants on the list increased by 13 establishments compared with last year, with outstanding performance in Fujian cuisine and Zhejiang cuisine

3 MICHELIN Special Awards were unveiled: the MICHELIN Young Chef Award, Sommelier Award and Service Award On September 7th, the MICHELIN Guide Chengdu 2024 was revealed at The Ritz- Carlton, Chengdu. The third edition expanded with 13 establishments added. The total number increased to 69 restaurants, including 2 Two MICHELIN Star restaurants, 11 One MICHELIN Star restaurants, 20 Bib Gourmand and 36 MICHELIN Selected restaurants. During the launch, MICHELIN also presented three Special Awards: the MICHELIN Young Chef Award, Sommelier Award and Service Award. "While working on the third Chengdu guide, our inspection team was delighted to see how the restaurant community has quickly regained its vibe. Buoyed by dynamic investments in the food and beverage industry and the construction of new shopping malls, many new restaurant openings have occurred over the past year. While this trend contributes to the variety of cuisine types you can find in Chengdu, it also illustrates the healthy growth of the industry," pointed out Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. He added, "The MICHELIN Guide inspection team has been keeping its eye on the local food scene, reassessing and discovering both long-standing small eateries, as well as

MICHELIN GUIDE new openings. Among the newly recommended restaurants, we highlight the tiny establishments which boast a strong local personality and propose flavorsome yet very affordable treats. These places, which delight gourmets daily, from early morning to late night, reveal the vibrancy of a typical Chengdu lifestyle." Gwendal Poullennec also mentioned, "Among the other trends, we were impressed by the noteworthy contribution made by the younger generation. These new talents, who stand out for their commitment and dedication, certainly contribute to increasing the level and quality of cuisine from other provinces or from overseas on offer in Chengdu." One restaurant is newly awarded Two MICHELIN Stars, while two are promoted to One MICHELIN Star and 9 maintained their Star distinctions Although Sichuan cuisine is still the main theme in the new MICHELIN Guide selection, many other cuisines shine through under the management of experienced teams. A newcomer to the city but with significant industry experience, Xin Rong Ji has opened its doors in Chengdu. A solid team with quality ingredients and techniques, coupled with understated luxury décor and local influences that enrich the personality of the restaurant, Xin Rong Ji is welcomed to the selection with Two MICHELIN Stars. Opened last year, Hokkien Cuisine was promoted from being a MICHELIN Selected restaurant to One MICHELIN Star. The Fujian-born kitchen team guarantees the authenticity of each dish. The irresistible scallion aromas and pleasing textures depict a quintessential Quanzhou specialty, crispy tofu skin rolls with a five-spice pork filling. Last but by no means least, after relocating and adjusting its menu, S Kitchen was promoted to One MICHELIN Star in the newly released Guide. French classics receive a makeover thanks to the chef's novel ideas and local twists. The dinner set menu offers several choices for each course; it changes with the seasons but the signature pan-fried squab breast remains. Vintages from small wineries are thrust into the limelight here. Moreover, 9 restaurants retain their One MICHELIN Star, including Chaimen Hui, Fang Xiang Jing, Song Yun Ze, Xu's Cuisine and Fu Rong Huang, which specialize in traditional Sichuan cuisine, Young Art · Yong Ya He Xian (Tongzilin East Road) with freshwater fish as its signature, Ma's Kitchen with

MICHELIN GUIDE a long history and spicy flavors, Mi Xun Teahouse, which uses high-quality ingredients to make local vegan specialties and Silver Pot which relies on world- class, globally sourced ingredients, combined with Sichuan cooking techniques. 8 new eateries received the Bib Gourmand and 9 restaurants entered the MICHELIN Guide selection The new edition of the Chengdu MICHELIN Guide recommends a total of 20 Bib Gourmand restaurants, including 8 new restaurants on the list. Chengdu is famous for its variety of snacks like noodles and dumplings, for which four small restaurants were selected on the list. There is always a long queue in front of Gan Ji Fei Chang Fen, which has been open for more than 30 years. This tiny gem is no secret to locals in search of a bowl of hearty glass noodle soup with braised pork intestines. The delectable, springy noodles are made in-house. At Mosnack, all Hangzhou-style noodle dishes are made to order with traditional toppings and sauces. The pork kidney, from pigs slaughtered the same day, has a crisp, springy texture. Tucked away in a longstanding residential area, the noodle shop, Yao Guai Mian, has a loyal following. The noodles are either served in spicy or white broth, or tossed in various seasoning pastes. Surrounded by furniture shops, Zhu Ji Zhi Mian Pu has a retro feel to it. Noodles are made fresh in-house, which explains their incredibly silky, bouncy texture. Zha Jiang Mian is a must-try. Another 4 new entries, offering delicious Sichuan dishes, will be remembered all year round. Guan Jin (Wuhou)'s signature braised fish in spicy bean sauce is made with the freshwater fish of your choice; such as longsnout catfish, marble goby, or topmouth culter. Hu Er Ge Yao Shan Ti Hua has little ambiance to speak of, but that hasn't prevented hungry locals from flocking here since 1999. In fact, it's the favorite late-night spot for many who come for its famous pork trotter soup - simmered with Chinese herbs for eight hours until the connective tissues are gelatinous and the soup is loaded with collagen. The Woo shows hints of nostalgia; both cold appetizers and hot mains are based on tradition, but fine- tuned and modernized. The fried, wild-caught yellow croaker on a mound of fried chilies features silky, moist flesh and bold flavors. For over 30 years, Yongle Restaurant (Wuhou) has been serving home-style Sichuanese dishes made the traditional way: stir-fried, steamed and shuizhu. The braised eel with eggplant has contrasting textures and the savvy use of Chinese patchouli elevates it to the next level.

MICHELIN GUIDE In addition, the total number of MICHELIN Selected restaurants has reached 36. The 9 new restaurants each have their own characteristics. In addition to Nantang Wang and Tan Jia, which offer Sichuan dishes and snacks, the others cover various cuisines, including Chuanpu and Yanyu for authentic Fujian cuisine, Mansion Xún and Qian Li with their Jiangsu and Zhejiang style, Jin Hua Zhen Yan for Cantonese dishes, Xiang Shang Xiang for Hunan cuisine and Co- which presents innovative cooking. 3 MICHELIN Special Awards highlight culinary talents During the press conference, 3 Special Awards were presented in recognition of outstanding talents in Chengdu's catering industry while discovering gastronomy. The MICHELIN Young Chef Award was established to recognize young chefs with exceptional talent and potential. This year's Young Chef Award, sponsored by Blancpain, was presented to Justin Yang of the new One MICHELIN Star restaurant, Hokkien Cuisine. Born in 1993, Justin is passionate and talented. He respects the authenticity of Fujian cooking and strives to elevate his dishes with precise execution and quality ingredients, aiming to showcase Fujian cuisine, as well as characteristics of his hometown, Quanzhou. The MICHELIN Service Award honors competent professionals in the industry whose professional skills and service makes dining in a restaurant a truly enjoyable experience. The Service Award was presented to Lizun Deng from the MICHELIN Selected restaurant, New Peking Cuisine. Lizun only joined the industry 3 years ago, and was part of the establishment's opening team. She is energetic and boasts a positive attitude. Her friendly smile and responsiveness to customers' requests allows her to engage with guests and bridge the communication between gourmets and chefs and ensure an optimum dining experience for customers. Finally, the MICHELIN Sommelier Award is presented in appreciation of talented sommeliers who bring knowledge, skill and passion to the service of wine and who demonstrate the importance of a wine menu to an overall gastronomic experience. The Chengdu Guide 2024 Sommelier Award, sponsored by Mindongyiyu, was presented to Wayne Chen from MICHELIN Selected restaurant Co-. Wayne is new to the industry and the restaurant. However, his professionalism, passion and open-minded approach to wine and wine pairings is an absolute treasure.