Introducing the first Stars of the MICHELIN Guide Colorado Five restaurants receive a MICHELIN Star in inaugural selection

Colorado bursts onto scene with four MICHELIN Green Stars

Nine Bib Gourmand, plus four Special Awards, also awarded

44 total restaurants, 15 cuisine types reflected in state Guide The MICHELIN Guide officially has made its debut in Colorado with five One- MICHELIN-Star establishments and four MICHELIN Green Star restaurants. Brutø and The Wolf's Tailor each were awarded one MICHELIN Star, plus a MICHELIN Green Star. The full selection, including Bib Gourmand restaurants and Recommended eateries, totals 44 restaurants. Chefs and restaurant teams were honored Tuesday night at the Mission Ballroom in Denver. "This is a proud moment for Colorado and for the MICHELIN Guide, with five MICHELIN-Starred restaurants highlighting the state's debut selection of restaurants," said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. "It's quite an impressive feat for a debut selection to include so many MICHELIN Green Stars. Our famously anonymous inspectors were wowed by these restaurants' high-quality, local ingredients, sourced seasonally and sustainably. It's a very exciting time for the culinary community here, and we feel the momentum growing." Here are the new One-MICHELIN-Star restaurants, with inspector notes from each (Inspectors' comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app): One MICHELIN Star Beckon (Denver; Contemporary cuisine) More than just a name, it's an ethos at this ambitious RiNo dining room from Chef Duncan Holmes where staff warmly welcome you. Once inside this Scandi- cool space, diners pull up a chair at the 18-seat counter facing the kitchen where a focused team is hard at work. The multicourse contemporary tasting menu rotates quarterly (think harvest-themed in the fall). This kitchen offers far from typical dishes. Seared quail breast with a confit leg is spot on,

At this singular enclave, Chef Barclay Dodge and his team are executing seasonally inspired cooking that focuses on foraging, fermenting and local farms. The menu format allows diners to customize their own tasting of four or more courses. From hand-picked spruce tips to butter from locally sourced cooperative dairy cows, this is a concept that pays attention to details - even ingredients from farther afield, like lobster from New England, gets a hit of local flavor from being grilled over juniper wood. Brutø (Denver; Mexican/Contemporary cuisine) Chef Michael Diaz de Leon runs the show here, where the team takes a serious approach to locality and seasonality, not only in the produce but also the grains, which they mill or nixtamalize in-house. The mastery of the hearth as the primary cooking implement makes this operation special, and it infuses each of the tasting menu's courses with distinct notes. The menu, which is Mexican at its core, has a clear narrative, and is perhaps best displayed in lamb prepared two ways - as a street-style taco and ground lamb leg kushiyaki with a quenelle of mole chichilo. Frasca Food and Wine (Boulder; Italian cuisine) All are treated as special guests here, where Chef Ian Palazzola's cooking is Italian, but in a hyper-specific way: It's the food of the northeast Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia. You'll find pasta and seafood on the prix fixe and tasting menus, but Slavic and Alpine elements also appear. Focused and distinct, the menu might showcase a lesser-known part of Italy, but the ingredients are clearly Coloradan. The plates are beguiling with a minimal, straightforward approach, as in cjalson, half-moon fresh spinach pasta pockets filled with an English pea and potato purée. The Wolf's Tailor (Denver; Contemporary cuisine) With culinary stylings as singular as its name, this charmer stands apart from the pack. Chef Taylor Stark shepherds a creative multicourse menu that abounds with personality, boasting a unique, genre-defying style that draws variously from Nordic, Italian and East Asian cuisines, but nonetheless feels focused and cohesive. Although the menu shifts throughout the year to explore different themes, diners will find a common thread in cooking that highlights ingredients while displaying technical precision and harmonious flavors, with fermentation a frequent motif.

MICHELIN Green Star Blackbelly Market (Denver; American cuisine) Initiatives: full utilization of every ingredient and animal, most of which are butchered in-house; sourcing from local ranches and farms that apply natural practices to everything they cultivate; herbs and flowers for plates grown on property. Bramble & Hare (Boulder; American cuisine) Initiatives: organic farm with 70 acres growing more than 250 varieties of vegetables, herbs and grain, which is ground into flour on a stone mill; an acre of chamomile for restaurant use; 360 acres of pasture for raising heritage sheep and pigs. Brutø (Denver; Mexican/Contemporary cuisine) Initiatives: zero-waste ethos; fermentation program to create umami-based ingredients; house-milled grains grown in Colorado; hyper-local sourcing; partnership with Zero Foodprint to help reduce carbon footprint and carbon emissions. The Wolf's Tailor (Denver; Contemporary cuisine) Initiatives: zero-waste mentality; local apple cider vinegar project; recycling bread waste into sourdough gochujang; contract farming to grow heirloom wheat for flour on organic, regeneratively farmed land; on-site pollinator garden; certified sustainable foraging program. Bib Gourmand The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors identified nine restaurantsto award the Bib Gourmand designation, which recognizes eateries for great food at a great value: AJ's PitBar-B-Q,Ash'Kara, Basta, The Ginger Pig, Glo Noodle House, Hop Alley, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, Mister Oso and Tavernetta. MICHELIN Special Awards In addition to the Bib Gourmand and Stars, the Guide announced four Special Awards: Award Recipient Establishment Michelin Exceptional Caroline Clark The Wolf's Tailor Cocktails Award Presented by Basil Hayden Michelin Sommelier Award Ryan Fletter Barolo Grill and Erin Lindstone Presented by Wine Access Michelin Outstanding Sergei Kiefel and Frasca Food Service Award front-of-house team and Wine Michelin Young Chef / Kelly Kawachi Blackbelly Market Culinary Professional Award

The MICHELIN Guide Ceremony is presented with the support of Capital One. The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Colorado selection: (High quality cooking, worth a stop) 5 (Restaurant sustainability leaders) 4 Bib Gourmand (Good food at moderate price) 9 Recommended restaurants 30 Total number of restaurants in selection 44 Cuisine types reflected in Starred restaurants 3 Cuisine types reflected in Bib Gourmands 8 Cuisine types reflected in selection 15