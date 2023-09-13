PRESS RELEASE
Paris September 12, 2023
Introducing the first Stars
of the MICHELIN Guide Colorado
- Five restaurants receive a MICHELIN Star in inaugural selection
- Colorado bursts onto scene with four MICHELIN Green Stars
- Nine Bib Gourmand, plus four Special Awards, also awarded
- 44 total restaurants, 15 cuisine types reflected in state Guide
The MICHELIN Guide officially has made its debut in Colorado with five One- MICHELIN-Star establishments and four MICHELIN Green Star restaurants.
Brutø and The Wolf's Tailor each were awarded one MICHELIN Star, plus a MICHELIN Green Star.
The full selection, including Bib Gourmand restaurants and Recommended eateries, totals 44 restaurants. Chefs and restaurant teams were honored Tuesday night at the Mission Ballroom in Denver.
"This is a proud moment for Colorado and for the MICHELIN Guide, with five MICHELIN-Starred restaurants highlighting the state's debut selection of restaurants," said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. "It's quite an impressive feat for a debut selection to include so many MICHELIN Green Stars. Our famously anonymous inspectors were wowed by these restaurants' high-quality, local ingredients, sourced seasonally and sustainably. It's a very exciting time for the culinary community here, and we feel the momentum growing."
Here are the new One-MICHELIN-Star restaurants, with inspector notes from each (Inspectors' comments in full on the MICHELIN Guide website and mobile app):
One MICHELIN Star
Beckon (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)
More than just a name, it's an ethos at this ambitious RiNo dining room from Chef Duncan Holmes where staff warmly welcome you. Once inside this Scandi- cool space, diners pull up a chair at the 18-seat counter facing the kitchen where a focused team is hard at work. The multicourse contemporary tasting menu rotates quarterly (think harvest-themed in the fall). This kitchen offers far from typical dishes. Seared quail breast with a confit leg is spot on,
especially when sided by creamed kale made with sunflower seeds and a quail reduction.
Bosq (Aspen; Contemporary cuisine)
At this singular enclave, Chef Barclay Dodge and his team are executing seasonally inspired cooking that focuses on foraging, fermenting and local farms. The menu format allows diners to customize their own tasting of four or more courses. From hand-picked spruce tips to butter from locally sourced cooperative dairy cows, this is a concept that pays attention to details - even ingredients from farther afield, like lobster from New England, gets a hit of local flavor from being grilled over juniper wood.
Brutø (Denver; Mexican/Contemporary cuisine)
Chef Michael Diaz de Leon runs the show here, where the team takes a serious approach to locality and seasonality, not only in the produce but also the grains, which they mill or nixtamalize in-house. The mastery of the hearth as the primary cooking implement makes this operation special, and it infuses each of the tasting menu's courses with distinct notes. The menu, which is Mexican at its core, has a clear narrative, and is perhaps best displayed in lamb prepared two ways - as a street-style taco and ground lamb leg kushiyaki with a quenelle of mole chichilo.
Frasca Food and Wine (Boulder; Italian cuisine)
All are treated as special guests here, where Chef Ian Palazzola's cooking is Italian, but in a hyper-specific way: It's the food of the northeast Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia. You'll find pasta and seafood on the prix fixe and tasting menus, but Slavic and Alpine elements also appear. Focused and distinct, the menu might showcase a lesser-known part of Italy, but the ingredients are clearly Coloradan. The plates are beguiling with a minimal, straightforward approach, as in cjalson, half-moon fresh spinach pasta pockets filled with an English pea and potato purée.
The Wolf's Tailor (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)
With culinary stylings as singular as its name, this charmer stands apart from the pack. Chef Taylor Stark shepherds a creative multicourse menu that abounds with personality, boasting a unique, genre-defying style that draws variously from Nordic, Italian and East Asian cuisines, but nonetheless feels focused and cohesive. Although the menu shifts throughout the year to explore different themes, diners will find a common thread in cooking that highlights ingredients while displaying technical precision and harmonious flavors, with fermentation a frequent motif.
MICHELIN Green Star
Blackbelly Market (Denver; American cuisine)
Initiatives: full utilization of every ingredient and animal, most of which are butchered in-house; sourcing from local ranches and farms that apply natural practices to everything they cultivate; herbs and flowers for plates grown on property.
Bramble & Hare (Boulder; American cuisine)
Initiatives: organic farm with 70 acres growing more than 250 varieties of vegetables, herbs and grain, which is ground into flour on a stone mill; an acre of chamomile for restaurant use; 360 acres of pasture for raising heritage sheep and pigs.
Brutø (Denver; Mexican/Contemporary cuisine)
Initiatives: zero-waste ethos; fermentation program to create umami-based ingredients; house-milled grains grown in Colorado; hyper-local sourcing; partnership with Zero Foodprint to help reduce carbon footprint and carbon emissions.
The Wolf's Tailor (Denver; Contemporary cuisine)
Initiatives: zero-waste mentality; local apple cider vinegar project; recycling bread waste into sourdough gochujang; contract farming to grow heirloom wheat for flour on organic, regeneratively farmed land; on-site pollinator garden; certified sustainable foraging program.
Bib Gourmand
The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors identified nine restaurantsto award the Bib Gourmand designation, which recognizes eateries for great food at a great value: AJ's PitBar-B-Q,Ash'Kara, Basta, The Ginger Pig, Glo Noodle House, Hop Alley, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, Mister Oso and Tavernetta.
MICHELIN Special Awards
In addition to the Bib Gourmand and Stars, the Guide announced four Special Awards:
Award
Recipient
Establishment
Michelin Exceptional
Caroline Clark
The Wolf's Tailor
Cocktails Award
Presented by Basil Hayden
Michelin Sommelier Award
Ryan Fletter
Barolo Grill
and Erin Lindstone
Presented by Wine Access
Michelin Outstanding
Sergei Kiefel and
Frasca Food
Service Award
front-of-house team
and Wine
Michelin Young Chef /
Kelly Kawachi
Blackbelly Market
Culinary Professional Award
The MICHELIN Guide Ceremony is presented with the support of Capital One.
Hotels
The restaurants join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay in Colorado and throughout the world.
Each hotel in the selection has been chosen by MICHELIN Guide experts for its extraordinary style, service, and personality - with options for all budgets - and each can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selection for Colorado features the state's most spectacular hotels, including upscale outdoor campsites like Collective Vail, standouts from our "Plus" collection like the Source Hoteland the Crawford Hotelin Denver, refurbished motels like Amigo Motor Lodge, and rehabilitated wilderness ghost towns like Dunton Hot Springs.
The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now it's setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.
The 2023 MICHELIN Guide Colorado selection:
(High quality cooking, worth a stop)
5
(Restaurant sustainability leaders)
4
Bib Gourmand (Good food at moderate price)
9
Recommended restaurants
30
Total number of restaurants in selection
44
Cuisine types reflected in Starred restaurants
3
Cuisine types reflected in Bib Gourmands
8
Cuisine types reflected in selection
15
Colorado's 2023 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants
Restaurant
Distinction
Address
Beckon
2843
Larimer St., Denver 80205
Bosq
312 S. Mill St., Aspen 81611
Brutø
1801
Blake St., Denver 80202
Frasca Food and Wine
1738
Pearl St., Boulder 80302
The Wolf's Tailor
4058
Tejon St., Denver 80211
Colorado's 2023 MICHELIN-Green-Starred restaurants
Restaurant
Distinction
Address
Blackbelly Market
1606
Conestoga St Suite 1, Boulder 80301
Bramble & Hare
1970
13th St, Boulder 80302
Brutø
1801
Blake St., Denver 80202
The Wolf's Tailor
4058
Tejon St., Denver 80211
Colorado's 2023 Bib Gourmand restaurants
Restaurant
Address
AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q
2180
S. Delaware St., Denver 80223
Ash'Kara
2005
W. 33rd Ave., Denver 80211
Basta
3601
Arapahoe Ave., Boulder 80303
The Ginger Pig
4262
Lowell Blvd., Denver, 80211
Glo Noodle House
4450
W 38th Ave., Denver 80212
Hop Alley
3500
Larimer St., Denver 80205
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal
2233
Larimer St., Denver 80205
Mister Oso
3163
Larimer St., Denver 80205
Tavernetta
1889
16th St. Mall, Denver 80202
Colorado's 2023 Recommended restaurants
Restaurant
Address
A5 Steakhouse
1600
15th St., Denver, 80202
Barolo Grill
3030
E. 6th Ave., Denver, 80206
Blackbelly Market
1606
Conestoga St., Boulder, 80301
Bramble & Hare
1970
13th St., Boulder, 80302
Dio Mio
3264
Larimer St., Denver, 80205
Dushanbe Tea House
1770
13th St., Boulder, 80302
Element 47
675 E. Durant Ave, Aspen, 81611
