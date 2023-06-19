Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR001400AJ45

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:29:01 2023-06-19 am EDT
27.30 EUR   -0.62%
07:59aMichelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Cracow, Poznan and Warsaw – A first Two Star restaurant
PU
06:29aMICHELIN : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05:22aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Track Asian Losses as China Worries Mount
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin CGDE : Guide 2023 – Cracow, Poznan and Warsaw – A first Two Star restaurant

06/19/2023 | 07:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

MICHELIN GUIDE

Paris, June 19th, 2023

The MICHELIN Guide Cracow, Poznan and Warsaw 2023 announces Poland's first Two MICHELIN Star restaurant

  • The 2023 Polish selection of the MICHELIN Guide has been revealed today, highlighting the best establishments in Cracow, Poznań and Warsaw
  • The selection features 49 restaurants, including one restaurant that newly receives Two MICHELIN Stars; 2 restaurants newly awarded One MICHELIN Star; 6 restaurants newly awarded a Bib Gourmand; and 22 newly recommended restaurants
  • For the first time, 11 restaurants in Poznań have been added to the Guide

Today Michelin unveiled its new selection of restaurants for the MICHELIN Guide Cracow, Poznan and Warsaw 2023.

As well as spending time in Cracow and Warsaw, the MICHELIN Guide inspectors were delighted to have the opportunity to explore the restaurant scene in Poznań and they found 11 great restaurants in the city that they want to shine a light on.

The 2023 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Poland recommends a total of 49 restaurants: 18 in Cracow, 11 in Poznań, 1 in Kościelisko and 19 in Warsaw. This total includes one newly promoted Two Star restaurant, 2 restaurants newly awarded One MICHELIN Star and 7 Bib Gourmand restaurants.

"We are thrilled to announce Poland's first ever Two MICHELIN Star restaurant, as we continue to follow the exciting gastronomic developments in Cracow and Warsaw," commented Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. "We are also excited to expand our coverage of Poland to include Poznań, one of the country's oldest cities, with its rich cultural history. The inspectors were impressed by its vibrant and fast developing restaurant scene and have found many appealing restaurants to recommend to our readers."

MICHELIN GUIDE

Bottiglieria 1881 restaurant receives Two MICHELIN Stars:

Bottiglieria 1881 in Cracow is Poland's first ever Two MICHELIN Star restaurant, having been promoted from its One MICHELIN Star status. For those who like to watch chefs in action, there are tables in front of the open kitchen. The drive and maturity of that kitchen is palpable, in dishes that are as refined as they are original. Understated menu descriptions like 'Fish and Peas' and 'Countryside Pork' belie the artistry and layers of flavour revealed in each dish.

Two restaurants newly awarded One MICHELIN Star:

With the addition of the city of Poznań, Muga goes straight into the Guide with One MICHELIN Star. The ground floor of a smart apartment building is the setting for this formal and professionally run restaurant which opened in 2014. There is depth, elegance, finesse and balance to the cooking, in dishes such as scallops with sea lettuce and quinoa, and roasted duck with beetroot and elderberry.

In Warsaw, experienced chef and restaurateur Andrea Camastra's previous restaurant 'Senses' was sadly a casualty of the pandemic, but he has bounced back with a vengeance with the opening of NUTA. Flavours and textures from across Poland combine with his Italian heritage and his love of Asian food to create original dishes like Baltic Sea trout with Oscypek, and Lecsó with lobster, calamari and octopus.

Fans of the Bib Gourmand will find much to celebrate with six new recipients of this award for offering good food at reasonable prices.

MOLÁM in Cracow is a buzzy Thai restaurant; in Poznań Fromażeria is the place for cheese lovers, while TU.REStAURANT is a striking looking spot with an appealing modern European menu. In Warsaw, Koneser Grill occupies an old vodka factory and specialises in steaks, Le Braci is an intimate Italian restaurant with an enticing menu and Kieliszki na Próżnej combines hearty cooking with an extensive wine list. They all join the existing 'Bib' alewino which also specialises in traditional Polish flavours and a great choice of wine.

MICHELIN GUIDE

The full MICHELIN Guide Cracow, Poznan and Warsaw 2023 selection will

be available on the MICHELIN Guide website https://guide.michelin.com/pl/enand on the MICHELIN Guide App, available for free on iOS and Android; where users can research restaurants via their locations, cuisine types, or additional features.

The 2023 restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Poland at a glance:

49 restaurants, which include:

  • 1 Two MICHELIN Star restaurant (new)
  • 2 One MICHELIN Star restaurants (both new)
  • 7 Bib Gourmand restaurants (including 6 new)
  • 39 other recommended restaurants (including 16 new)

The restaurant selection joins the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay in Poland and throughout the world.

Every hotel in the Guide is chosen for its extraordinary style, service, and personality - with options for all budgets - and each hotel can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selection for Poland features the country's most spectacular hotels, including sustainability pioneers like Warszauer Hotel, standouts from our "Plus" collection like H15 Boutique Hotel, culinary landmarks like Nobu Hotel Warsaw, and art-infused lakefront wonders like Galery69.

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now it's setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

MICHELIN GUIDE

Restaurant

Distinction

Bottiglieria 1881

Muga New

NUTA New

alewino

Fromażeria New

Kieliszki na Próżnej New

Koneser Grill New

Le Braci New

MOLÁM New

TU.REStAURANT New

62 Bar & Restaurant New

Selected

A nóż widelec New

Selected

Albertina

Selected

Amarylis

Selected

Artesse New

Selected

Bez Gwiazdek

Selected

Butchery & Wine

Selected

Concept 13

Selected

Copernicus

Selected

Delicja New

Selected

Dyletanci

Selected

elixir by Dom Wódki

Selected

Epoka New

Selected

Europejski Grill

Selected

Farina

Selected

Filipa 18 New

Selected

Fiorentina

Selected

Giewont New

Selected

Hana Sushi

Selected

Hub.praga New

Selected

Karakter

Selected

Kogel Mogel

Selected

Kontakt New

Selected

MICHELIN GUIDE

Muzealna New

Selected

Nobu Warsaw New

Selected

Nolita

Selected

NOOKS New

Selected

NOTA_RESTO by Tomasz Leśniak

Selected

Papavero New

Selected

Pod Nosem

Selected

Pod Różą

Selected

Rozbrat 20

Selected

SPOT. New

Selected

Szara

Selected

Szóstka

Selected

The Time New

Selected

ZaKładka

Selected

Zazie

Selected

Zen On New

Selected

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to sustainably enhancing its clients' mobility; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services, and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps, and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries.

Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries, has 132,200 employees and operates 67 tire production facilities which together produced around 167 million tires in 2022. (www.michelin.com)

MICHELIN GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

7 days a week

www.michelin.com

@MichelinNews

112, Avenue Kléber, 75016 Paris

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 11:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
07:59aMichelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Cracow, Poznan and Warsaw – A first Two Star rest..
PU
06:29aMICHELIN : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05:22aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Track Asian Losses as China Wo..
DJ
02:00aTranscript : Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en comman..
CI
01:52aMichelin to Buy Engineered Fabric Maker Flex Composite Group for EUR700 Million
MT
06/16Michelin Cgde : Présentations Investisseurs – MORGAN STANLEY – Breakfast serie..
PU
06/15Michelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Croatia – A new Green Star
PU
06/15Michelin Cgde : Guide MICHELIN 2023 – Croatia – A new MICHELIN Green Star
PU
06/15US startup Carbon Rivers says graphene is the answer to toxic tyre chemical
RE
06/13Michelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Nordic Countries – Two restaurants newly receive ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 739 M 31 396 M 31 396 M
Net income 2023 2 092 M 2 285 M 2 285 M
Net Debt 2023 3 437 M 3 754 M 3 754 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,36x
Yield 2023 5,05%
Capitalization 19 617 M 21 430 M 21 430 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 130 561
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,47 €
Average target price 32,32 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Anne-Sophie de la Bigne Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)5.71%21 430
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION28.05%29 027
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.8.48%4 467
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY33.69%3 846
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.55.15%3 622
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.3.17%2 603
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer