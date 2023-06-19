Michelin CGDE : Guide 2023 – Cracow, Poznan and Warsaw – A first Two Star restaurant

PRESS RELEASE MICHELIN GUIDE Paris, June 19th, 2023 The MICHELIN Guide Cracow, Poznan and Warsaw 2023 announces Poland's first Two MICHELIN Star restaurant The 2023 Polish selection of the MICHELIN Guide has been revealed today, highlighting the best establishments in Cracow, Poznań and Warsaw

The selection features 49 restaurants, including one restaurant that newly receives Two MICHELIN Stars; 2 restaurants newly awarded One MICHELIN Star; 6 restaurants newly awarded a Bib Gourmand; and 22 newly recommended restaurants

For the first time, 11 restaurants in Poznań have been added to the Guide Today Michelin unveiled its new selection of restaurants for the MICHELIN Guide Cracow, Poznan and Warsaw 2023. As well as spending time in Cracow and Warsaw, the MICHELIN Guide inspectors were delighted to have the opportunity to explore the restaurant scene in Poznań and they found 11 great restaurants in the city that they want to shine a light on. The 2023 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Poland recommends a total of 49 restaurants: 18 in Cracow, 11 in Poznań, 1 in Kościelisko and 19 in Warsaw. This total includes one newly promoted Two Star restaurant, 2 restaurants newly awarded One MICHELIN Star and 7 Bib Gourmand restaurants. "We are thrilled to announce Poland's first ever Two MICHELIN Star restaurant, as we continue to follow the exciting gastronomic developments in Cracow and Warsaw," commented Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. "We are also excited to expand our coverage of Poland to include Poznań, one of the country's oldest cities, with its rich cultural history. The inspectors were impressed by its vibrant and fast developing restaurant scene and have found many appealing restaurants to recommend to our readers."

MICHELIN GUIDE Bottiglieria 1881 restaurant receives Two MICHELIN Stars: Bottiglieria 1881 in Cracow is Poland's first ever Two MICHELIN Star restaurant, having been promoted from its One MICHELIN Star status. For those who like to watch chefs in action, there are tables in front of the open kitchen. The drive and maturity of that kitchen is palpable, in dishes that are as refined as they are original. Understated menu descriptions like 'Fish and Peas' and 'Countryside Pork' belie the artistry and layers of flavour revealed in each dish. Two restaurants newly awarded One MICHELIN Star: With the addition of the city of Poznań, Muga goes straight into the Guide with One MICHELIN Star. The ground floor of a smart apartment building is the setting for this formal and professionally run restaurant which opened in 2014. There is depth, elegance, finesse and balance to the cooking, in dishes such as scallops with sea lettuce and quinoa, and roasted duck with beetroot and elderberry. In Warsaw, experienced chef and restaurateur Andrea Camastra's previous restaurant 'Senses' was sadly a casualty of the pandemic, but he has bounced back with a vengeance with the opening of NUTA. Flavours and textures from across Poland combine with his Italian heritage and his love of Asian food to create original dishes like Baltic Sea trout with Oscypek, and Lecsó with lobster, calamari and octopus. Fans of the Bib Gourmand will find much to celebrate with six new recipients of this award for offering good food at reasonable prices. MOLÁM in Cracow is a buzzy Thai restaurant; in Poznań Fromażeria is the place for cheese lovers, while TU.REStAURANT is a striking looking spot with an appealing modern European menu. In Warsaw, Koneser Grill occupies an old vodka factory and specialises in steaks, Le Braci is an intimate Italian restaurant with an enticing menu and Kieliszki na Próżnej combines hearty cooking with an extensive wine list. They all join the existing 'Bib' alewino which also specialises in traditional Polish flavours and a great choice of wine.

MICHELIN GUIDE The full MICHELIN Guide Cracow, Poznan and Warsaw 2023 selection will be available on the MICHELIN Guide website https://guide.michelin.com/pl/enand on the MICHELIN Guide App, available for free on iOS and Android; where users can research restaurants via their locations, cuisine types, or additional features. The 2023 restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Poland at a glance: 49 restaurants, which include: 1 Two MICHELIN Star restaurant (new)

2 One MICHELIN Star restaurants (both new)

7 Bib Gourmand restaurants (including 6 new)

39 other recommended restaurants (including 16 new) The restaurant selection joins the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay in Poland and throughout the world. Every hotel in the Guide is chosen for its extraordinary style, service, and personality - with options for all budgets - and each hotel can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selection for Poland features the country's most spectacular hotels, including sustainability pioneers like Warszauer Hotel, standouts from our "Plus" collection like H15 Boutique Hotel, culinary landmarks like Nobu Hotel Warsaw, and art-infused lakefront wonders like Galery69. The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now it's setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

MICHELIN GUIDE Restaurant Distinction Bottiglieria 1881 Muga New NUTA New alewino Fromażeria New Kieliszki na Próżnej New Koneser Grill New Le Braci New MOLÁM New TU.REStAURANT New 62 Bar & Restaurant New Selected A nóż widelec New Selected Albertina Selected Amarylis Selected Artesse New Selected Bez Gwiazdek Selected Butchery & Wine Selected Concept 13 Selected Copernicus Selected Delicja New Selected Dyletanci Selected elixir by Dom Wódki Selected Epoka New Selected Europejski Grill Selected Farina Selected Filipa 18 New Selected Fiorentina Selected Giewont New Selected Hana Sushi Selected Hub.praga New Selected Karakter Selected Kogel Mogel Selected Kontakt New Selected