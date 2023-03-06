Michelin CGDE : Guide 2023 – France – La Marine restaurant is highlighted with Three Stars

PRESS RELEASE MICHELIN GUIDE ` Boulogne-Billancourt - March 6, 2023 La Marine is highlighted with Three Stars in the MICHELIN Guide France 2023 Four additional restaurants are awarded Two MICHELIN Stars, and 39 additional establishments receive One MICHELIN Star

The 2023 vintage celebrates a French gastronomy brimful of vitality, many young talents and committed, sustainable kitchens, rooted in their regions

Eight additional restaurants' commitments to sustainable gastronomy are recognized with the MICHELIN Green Star

The MICHELIN Guide honors various restaurant professions with its Special Awards Michelin is pleased to present the 2023 restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide France. They were revealed at an exceptional ceremony at the Strasbourg Music and Congress Center in Alsace. It was attended by restaurant owners and professionals from more than 500 Michelin-Star Restaurants in France and Europe. The award-winners include one additional Three MICHELIN Star restaurant, four additional two MICHELIN Star restaurants, 39 additional One MICHELIN Star restaurants, and eight additional MICHELIN Green Star restaurants. In total, the 2023 MICHELIN Guide France restaurant selection includes 630 MICHELIN-Star Restaurants: 29 Three MICHELIN Star restaurants, 75 Two MICHELIN Star restaurants, and 526 One MICHELIN Star restaurants throughout France. "With 44 additional MICHELIN Star Restaurants, including 37 outside the Paris metropolitan area, the 2023 selection confirms that excellence, creativity and commitment abound in the world of French gastronomy. They are borne up by talents - often young talents - who take initiatives and reveal their potential, and each restaurant fully reflects the terroir in which it is established. The chefs at their helm provide distinctive culinary experiences and foster economic, human and cultural connections," remarks Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.

MICHELIN GUIDE "Thanks to Alexandre and Céline Couillon and their creation of a gastronomic destination, the definition of a Three MICHELIN Star restaurant is felt more vibrantly now than ever. La Marine 'is worth the detour' because it sweeps us away to the island of Noirmoutier and leaves us forever changed. The restaurant team had already been highlighted with the MICHELIN Green Star in recognition of its remarkable eco-responsible commitment, and the restaurant team plays out a resplendent symphony." La Marine is awarded Three Stars Tucked away on the tip of the island of Noirmoutier, in the cove of L'Herbaudière, La Marine asserts itself as one of the very best restaurants in France with three MICHELIN Stars. An authentic exploration of the ocean and edible coastal plants, Chef Alexandre Couillon's cookery brings a unique culinary approach to the French gastronomic landscape. Streamlined and fully rooted in this terroir, the chef's creations vary throughout the seasons with the plants gathered along the shore and fresh seafood from Noirmoutier fish market. The tastes are striking and bold, the produce quality is exceptional, and the cooking methods - where braising predominates - are exacting. Among the dishes that impressed the Guide's inspectors, the "braised artisanally-fished mackerel, beetroot and parsley foam" and the "crispy buckwheat dessert, caramel mousse, candied citrus fruit and sea lettuce sorbet" are among the monuments to modern cuisine. The service is orchestrated by the chef's spouse, Céline Couillon, who demonstrates precision, forethought and care. These virtues are essential in raising awareness about the pioneering philosophy of this sustainable establishment which has enjoyed a MICHELIN Green Star since 2020. In total, the MICHELIN Guide recommends 29 Three MICHELIN Star restaurants. Four additional restaurants highlighted with Two MICHELIN Stars In Aumont-Aubrac,at the heart of Aubrac, Cyril Attrazic is awarded Two MICHELIN Stars for his eponymous restaurant. As part of the family-run hotel-restaurantfounded by the chef's grandmother, this atypical, authentic establishment - which also holds a MICHELIN Green Star - elevates the essence of the Lozère terroir and territory to the highest gourmet level. The "Aubrac beef in its ecosystem" - beef garnished with four condiments prepared using the plants that form the basis of the animal's natural diet - is accompanied by the traditional aligot, perfectly illustrating the chef's sustainable philosophy, creative flair, and generous spirit. In Busnes, in the Pas-de-Calais, Christophe Dufossé only joined the Château de Beaulieu a year-and-a-half ago, but he is already being

MICHELIN GUIDE honored with Two MICHELIN Stars. At the heart of this charming property, which sprawls within a wooded park, the chef - who defines himself as a "peasant cook" - offers surf-and-turf cuisine in a tribute to the terroirs of the Nord and the produce of the vegetable garden that he continues to develop. Each dish is delicately prepared, revealing remarkable sauce- making skills. The establishment's commitment to more sustainable gastronomy is also highlighted by a MICHELIN Green Star. In Saint-Rémy, the cuisine orchestrated by Cédric Burtin for L'Amaryllis focuses on local produce, taking a truly contemporary view of the chef's native Burgundy. Like each expertly and deliciously revisited Burgundian hors-d'oeuvre, each dish is sincere and respectful of the terroir while keeping pace with the times. Here, too, the sauces, jus and vinaigrettes are perfectly executed, from the great French classics to creations with subtle exotic touches, such as the remarkable cumin-and-voatsiperifery- pepper sauce. Rounding out the selection is L'Auberge de Montmin in Talloires- Montmin, Haute-Savoie, rising to the highest gastronomical heights. Perched 3,763 feet up on Col de la Forclaz, Chef Florian Favario and his spouse Sandrine welcome guests to a convivial, secluded setting. Local products and garden produce are magnificently handled and garnished with a profusion of herbs and wild plants. Just four years after opening the restaurant, the chef marks this return to his native village with a brilliantly accomplished menu, clearly finding fulfillment in the concoction of fun, high-impact creations, as demonstrated by the "marrow candle" accompanied by a pot-au-feu and a revisited onion soup. This restaurant also makes exemplary efforts in favor of sustainable gastronomy which are honored by a MICHELIN Green Star. In addition to these four newly recognized establishments, the 2023 MICHELIN Guide France recommends 75 Two MICHELIN Star restaurants. 39 restaurants are newly highlighted with One MICHELIN Star The MICHELIN Guide inspectors probed into the villages and cities of France, from north to south and from east to west, seeking out the very best restaurants. They have freshly added 39 establishments to the 2023 selection, each awarded One MICHELIN Star. The Ile-de-France is the leader of the French regions with the most newly- recognized restaurants this year, adding seven new Michelin-Star Restaurants to its credit. Among them, many are managed by young up- and-comingheads-of-restaurant:Anona (Paris 17th arrondissement), run

MICHELIN GUIDE by Thibaut Spiwack; Villa9Trois (Montreuil), overseen by the Breton Camille Saint-M'Leux; and the eponymous restaurant of Malory Gabsi (Paris 17th arrondissement). Omar Dhiab (Paris 1st arrondissement) and Terumitsu Saito, of the restaurant Ōrtensia (Paris 16th arrondissement), add a touch of exoticism - respectively Egyptian and Japanese - to the gastronomic landscape of Paris. In the 8th arrondissement, Martino Ruggieri demonstrates noteworthy cookery at his Maison Ruggieri, while Pascal Barbot receives his first MICHELIN Star directly upon the reopening of his restaurant Astrance in the 16th arrondissement. In Nouvelle-Aquitaine, as well as in the Pays de la Loire, five new establishments are also recognized. In Bordeaux (33), Ressources not only offers the excellent cuisine of Tanguy Laviale, but also an impressive wine list offering more than 700 options. In Mont-de-Marsan (40), at La Table Mirasol, Phillipe Lagraula skillfully mingles his Landes terroir with exotic - particularly Peruvian - touches, a reference to the native country of his wife, Daniela, who supervises the service. In Puymoyen, Charente (16), Aumì is a newly-opened establishment run by a talented young couple. Mickaël Clautour (in the kitchen) and Laura Legeay (in the dining room) offering up a single uncompromisingly excellent multi-course meal which changes each month. In La Roche-sur-Yon (85), at the Les Reflets restaurant, the modern cuisine of the Welsh chef Nathan Cretney - who has previously been awarded a Bib Gourmand - rises to a new level with One MICHELIN Star. At Les Cadets in Nantes (44), the Bernabé brothers Charles the chef and Tristan the sommelier - join their associate Lucas Badé to propose a precise, seasonal, local selection that offers excellent value for money. In Occitania and in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, the Guide's inspectors were won over by four additional establishments respectively. La Villa Pinewood, in Payren-Augmentel (81), is something of a unicorn among the selection. In this oeno-gastronomic inn run by the couple Thomas and Anne Cabrol, guests discover creative, largely plant-based cookery as they are immersed in the establishment's sustainable commitments. For example, throughout the meal, images of the farmers and gatherers who provide the ingredients stream past on a screen. In Nîmes (30), the Beninese-born,self-taught chef Georgiana Viou also receives One MICHELIN Star for her restaurant, Rouge, where she concocts a fusion of Mediterranean and African flavors. In Lyon (69), La Mutinerie - run by Chef Nicolas Seibold - stands out for its modern, creative and plant-based cuisine.