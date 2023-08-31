PRESS RELEASE

MICHELIN GUIDE

Paris - 31 August 2023

Taïrroir and JL Studio Awarded Three MICHELIN Stars in

the 2023 Selection of the MICHELIN Guide Taiwan

A total of 44 restaurants shine with One, Two, and Three MICHELIN Stars in the 2023 selection

2 restaurants promoted to Three MICHELIN Stars, 3 restaurants promoted to Two MICHELIN Stars, and 7 restaurants are newly awarded with One MICHELIN Star

2 restaurants newly receive the MICHELIN Green Star for their sustainable commitments

Michelin is pleased to present the full restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Taiwan 2023.

Inclusive of the Starred, Bib Gourmand and Selected restaurants, the 2023 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Taiwan features a total of 321 establishments - 148 in Taipei, 64 in Taichung, 56 in Tainan, and 53 in Kaohsiung.

This year's selection sees a total of 44 One, Two and Three MICHELIN Stars restaurants, a significant increase from 38 restaurants in 2022. Six restaurants, of which two are new, also received the MICHELIN Green Star.

"Over the past year, no matter the challenges Taiwan's catering industry went through, it is outstanding to note that the restaurant industry in this destination is again flourishing, with plenty of exciting new openings and many restaurants upscaling their propositions.

Our 2023 restaurant selection bears witness to this massive progress, and the historical and exceptional results it includes, such as the new award of Three MICHELIN Stars to restaurants Taïrroir and JL Studio, are remarkable and obvious proof of this.", says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.