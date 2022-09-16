Michelin CGDE : KEPLER CHEUVREUX – Autumn Conference – Investor Presentation

Michelin tires sales to EVs, in % of total OE sales

See the strategic dashboard on slide 36 presenting the 2030 vision in detail

Construction: Adaptation of infrastructure and building/housing to meet energy transition requirements

Mining: Increasing demand for minerals to fuel transition to renewables energies and digital transformation

What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:

Easing of supply constraints of components and semi- conductors

What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:

Customer's needs for increasingly demanding applications in many types of industries (energy, medical, aerospace…)

What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:

Demand for goods and increase of

What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:

First cycle of EV soon visible on RT

Increase to car access of the worldwide population

What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:

… WHILE LEVERAGING OUR EXPERTISE IN HIGH TECH

crystallization of the value

● Around and Beyond tires:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.