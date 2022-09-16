Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR001400AJ45

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:51 2022-09-16 am EDT
24.47 EUR   +1.10%
10:10aMICHELIN CGDE : KEPLER CHEUVREUX – Autumn Conference – Investor Presentation
PU
09/14MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – Toronto – Inaugural Selection
PU
09/14MICHELIN CGDE : Présentation investisseurs – KEPLER CHEUVREUX – Conférence d'automne.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin CGDE : KEPLER CHEUVREUX – Autumn Conference – Investor Presentation

09/16/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

in three areas

WITH

AROUND

BEYOND

TIRES

TIRES

TIRES

in sales,

& measured by ROCE

organic and

EBITDA growth

M&A-driven

incl.

M&A

Around and Beyond tires:

crystallization of the value

Features vs. tires:

  • Higher Market growth
  • Stronger EBIT %
  • Lower capital intensity

Autumn Conference - September 14, 2022

PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS SERVING ALL MOBILITIES...

… WHILE LEVERAGING OUR EXPERTISE IN HIGH TECH

MATERIALS…

  • Cyclicality : very low
  • Main drivers : miles driven, GDP, used cars market

What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:

  • Increase to car access of the worldwide population
  • Increase of vehicles weight requiring higher rim size tires
  • First cycle of EV soon visible on RT
  • Cyclicality : low
  • Main drivers : GDP & PMI

What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:

  • Demand for goods and increase of local-to-local supply chains models
  • Boom of e-commerce and last mile delivery
  • Urbanization of population

Cyclicality : low

Main drivers : GDP, PMI, R&D & public

BEYOND

TIRES

spending

What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:

  • Customer's needs for increasingly demanding applications in many types of industries (energy, medical, aerospace…)
  • Emerging value chains (Fuel Cell, 3D Printing…) shaping the industry's future
  • Growing appetence for sustainable materials, recycling and circular economy
  • Cyclicality : very high
  • Main drivers : regulation & GDP

What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:

  • Increase of vehicles size requiring higher rim size tires
  • Easing of supply constraints of components and semi- conductors
  • EV boom: massive renewal of cars fleets

Autumn Conference - September 14, 2022

  • Cyclicality : high
  • Main drivers : GDP, public spending, commodity prices, housing and
    building construction

What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:

  • Mining: Increasing demand for minerals to fuel transition to renewables energies and digital transformation
  • Agriculture: Increase of worldwide population, global improvement of farmers' investment capacities
  • Construction: Adaptation of infrastructure and building/housing to meet energy transition requirements

… WITH A GLOBAL AND BALANCED FOOTPRINT

% of Group Sales by Region, 2021

  1. % of Group sales, 2021
  2. Replacement
  1. Original equipment

vs. 2020 % non-French

nationals in

top management(1)

TCIR(2)

vs.

H1 2021

Sales

vs.

H1 2021

of sales

Segment operating income

vs. 2010(4)

CO2 emitted

Scopes 1 & 2(3)

i-MEP(5)

vs.

in 2019(5)

  1. Percent of non-French nationals among the Group's 100 most senior executives
  2. Total case incident rate

Autumn Conference - September 14, 2022

  1. On a moving 12-month basis; may be updated until the release of the annual figure
  2. See the strategic dashboard on slide 36 presenting the 2030 vision in detail
  3. The industrial-Michelin Environmental Performance indicator is used to track the environmental impacts of the Group's manufacturing operations.

EV : HIGHLY DEMANDING VEHICLES REQUIRING EXCEPTIONAL TIRE PERFORMANCE

STEEP INCREASE OF GROUP SALES TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Range

Michelin tires sales to EVs, in % of total OE sales

Cockpit noise

+30%

Torque

Battery weight

Tight space

Michelin: best combination wear and rolling resistance

Foam insert

Handling capabilities

High Load technology and large rim tires

MICHELIN PREFERRED TIRE DEVELOPER FOR LEADING EV OEMS

H1 2021

H1 2022

United

States

China

Europe

Autumn Conference - September 14, 2022

TESLA

XIAOPENG

NIO

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 14:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
10:10aMICHELIN CGDE : KEPLER CHEUVREUX – Autumn Conference – Investor Presentation
PU
09/14MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – Toronto – Inaugural Selection
PU
09/14MICHELIN CGDE : Présentation investisseurs – KEPLER CHEUVREUX – Conférence d'a..
PU
09/13Michelin - Capital reduction, cancellation of 4,326,536 treasury shares
AQ
09/12MICHELIN LAUNCHES A NEW GLOBAL EMPLO : BIB'Action 2022
PU
09/12MICHELIN LAUNCHES A NEW GLOBAL EMPLO : BIB'Action 2022
PU
09/12CAPITAL REDUCTION : cancellation of 4,326,536 treasury shares
PU
09/12MICHELIN (CGDE) : Admission of new securities
CO
09/08MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – Slovenia – A vibrant and gratifying selection of ..
PU
09/08Michelin ready to stop producing power at some plants in case of gas cut-off
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 778 M 27 764 M 27 764 M
Net income 2022 2 097 M 2 096 M 2 096 M
Net Debt 2022 2 866 M 2 864 M 2 864 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,26x
Yield 2022 5,53%
Capitalization 17 177 M 17 168 M 17 168 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 121 017
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 24,20 €
Average target price 33,66 €
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)-32.85%17 168
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION2.85%24 709
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-26.17%4 573
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-38.65%3 699
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.25.18%2 585
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-24.10%2 446