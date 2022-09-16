Michelin CGDE : KEPLER CHEUVREUX – Autumn Conference – Investor Presentation
in three areas
WITH
AROUND
BEYOND
TIRES
TIRES
TIRES
in sales ,
& measured by ROCE
organic and
● EBITDA growth
M&A-driven
incl.
M&A
● Around and Beyond tires :
crystallization of the value
Features vs. tires:
Higher Market growth
Stronger EBIT %
Lower capital intensity
Autumn Conference - September 14, 2022
PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS SERVING ALL MOBILITIES...
… WHILE LEVERAGING OUR EXPERTISE IN HIGH TECH
MATERIALS…
Cyclicality : very low
Main drivers : miles driven, GDP, used cars market
What will support volumes and mix over the coming years
:
Increase to car access of the worldwide population
Increase of vehicles weight requiring higher rim size tires
First cycle of EV soon visible on RT
Cyclicality : low
Main drivers : GDP & PMI
What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:
Demand for goods and increase of local-to-local supply chains models
Boom of e-commerce and last mile delivery
Urbanization of population
• Main drivers : GDP, PMI, R&D & public
BEYOND
TIRES
spending
What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:
Customer's needs for increasingly demanding applications in many types of industries (energy, medical, aerospace…)
Emerging value chains (Fuel Cell, 3D Printing…) shaping the industry's future
Growing appetence for sustainable materials, recycling and circular economy
Cyclicality : very high
Main drivers : regulation & GDP
What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:
Increase of vehicles size requiring higher rim size tires
Easing of supply constraints of components and semi- conductors
EV boom: massive renewal of cars fleets
Autumn Conference - September 14, 2022
Cyclicality : high
Main drivers : GDP, public spending, commodity prices, housing and
building construction
What will support volumes and mix over the coming years:
Mining: Increasing demand for minerals to fuel transition to renewables energies and digital transformation
Agriculture: Increase of worldwide population, global improvement of farmers' investment capacities
Construction: Adaptation of infrastructure and building/housing to meet energy transition requirements
… WITH A GLOBAL AND BALANCED FOOTPRINT
% of Group Sales by Region, 2021
% of Group sales, 2021
Replacement
vs. 2020 % non-French
nationals in
top management
(1)
TCIR
(2)
vs.
H1 2021
Sales
vs.
H1 2021
of sales
Segment operating income
vs.
2010 (4)
CO
2 emitted
Scopes 1 & 2
(3)
i-MEP
(5)
vs.
in 2019 (5)
Percent of non-French nationals among the Group's 100 most senior executives
Total case incident rate
Autumn Conference - September 14, 2022
On a moving 12-month basis; may be updated until the release of the annual figure
See the strategic dashboard on slide 36 presenting the 2030 vision in detail
The industrial-Michelin Environmental Performance indicator is used to track the environmental impacts of the Group's manufacturing operations.
EV : HIGHLY DEMANDING VEHICLES REQUIRING EXCEPTIONAL TIRE PERFORMANCE
STEEP INCREASE OF GROUP SALES TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Range
Michelin tires sales to EVs, in % of total OE sales
Cockpit noise
+30%
Torque
Battery weight
Tight space
Michelin: best combination wear and rolling resistance
Foam insert
Handling capabilities
High Load technology and large rim tires
MICHELIN PREFERRED TIRE DEVELOPER FOR LEADING EV OEMS
United
States
China
Europe
Autumn Conference - September 14, 2022
TESLA
