September 13, 2023

EQUITY STORY

Accelerating growth beyond mobility with priority on polymer composite solutions Strengthening premium positioning across tire businesses

(% of 2022 pro-forma sales including FCG acquisition)

Cyclicality

Very high

High

Low

Very

low

(1) Original equipment

Main drivers: GDP, public spending, commodity prices, construction

includes

Main drivers:

GDP, PMI, R&D & public spending

Main drivers:

GDP & PMI

Main drivers: miles driven, GDP, used cars market

Main drivers: regulation & GDP

Autumn conference - September 13, 2023

EQUITY STORY

Michelin's deep-innovation capabilities feed the Group's leadership on all targeted end-markets

Unrivaled innovation ability,

from fundamental research to solutions development

Extensive worldwide

manufacturing expertise

Unique know-how in

performance simulations

Clear roadmap towards 100% sustainable materials with

dedicated R&D programs

TIRE

SERVICES TO FLEETS

TaaS

powered by Masternaut, Sascar, NexTraq

Tire-as-a-Service

POLYMER COMPOSITE SOLUTIONS

Sealing

Belting

Engineered

technologies

solutions

fabrics & films

Engineered polymers

Autumn conference - September 13, 2023

STORYEQUITY

Demonstrated ability to increase cash and margin generation across business cycles

3.0

3.4

3.0

13%

2.5

2.6

2.7

2.7

2.8

2.2

2.2

12%

1.9

2.0

1.9

1.8

1.7

1.6

1.6

1.5

7%

1.5

1.2

1.1

1.2

1.2

1.0

1.0

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.7

3%

0.4

0.4

2%

3%

0%

1%

1%

3%

- 0.4 -3%

- 0.0

-1%

- 0.1

-2%

-4%

-6%

-15%

-14%

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

H1

(1)

(2)

Change in volumes (%)

Free cash flow (€bn)

SOI

(€bn)

  1. Reported Free cash flow, excluding M&A
  2. Segment operating income

Autumn conference - September 13, 2023

STORYEQUITY

M&A active portfolio management with three major steps in H1 2023,

reflecting Michelin in Motion 2030 strategy

Tire recycling

(1)

Russian activities

TBC to sell its retail activities to increase profitability

  • 2018: 50/50 JV set up with Sumitomo Corp
  • 2018-23: strong cash generation, with $400m shareholder loans reimbursed
  • 2023: divesting from company-owned retail to focus on wholesale and franchise

Stellantis

to acquire 33% aside Michelin and Faurecia

  • 2019: 50/50 JV set up with Faurecia
  • 2023: building up new assembling capacities oGiga factory in France
    (Saint-Fons)
    o 1st production line in the US (California)
    o Saint-Fons capacity: 2026: 50,000 / year
    2028: 100,000 / year

Michelin to acquire FCG (1)

to create a leader in

Engineered fabrics & films

  • 20% increase of High-tech materials revenues to €1.3bn (FY22pro-forma)
  • Improved Michelin growth profile, margin accretive,positive cash generation and favorable impact on EPS
  • Positioning theGroup as a key player in polymer composite solutions

Tire

Services

High-Tech

to fleet

Materials

(1) Subject to closing adjustments and merger control clearances in relevant jurisdictions

Autumn conference - September 13, 2023

