Accelerating growth beyond mobility with priority on polymer composite solutions Strengthening premium positioning across tire businesses
(% of 2022 pro-forma sales including FCG acquisition)
Cyclicality
Very high
High
Low
Very
low
(1) Original equipment
Main drivers: GDP, public spending, commodity prices, construction
includes
Main drivers:
GDP, PMI, R&D & public spending
Main drivers:
GDP & PMI
Main drivers: miles driven, GDP, used cars market
Main drivers: regulation & GDP
Autumn conference - September 13, 2023
3
EQUITY STORY
Michelin's deep-innovation capabilities feed the Group's leadership on all targeted end-markets
Unrivaled innovation ability,
from fundamental research to solutions development
Extensive worldwide
manufacturing expertise
Unique know-how in
performance simulations
Clear roadmap towards 100% sustainable materials with
dedicated R&D programs
TIRE
SERVICES TO FLEETS
TaaS
powered by Masternaut, Sascar, NexTraq
Tire-as-a-Service
POLYMER COMPOSITE SOLUTIONS
Sealing
Belting
Engineered
technologies
solutions
fabrics & films
Engineered polymers
Autumn conference - September 13, 2023
4
STORYEQUITY
Demonstrated ability to increase cash and margin generation across business cycles
3.0
3.4
3.0
13%
2.5
2.6
2.7
2.7
2.8
2.2
2.2
12%
1.9
2.0
1.9
1.8
1.7
1.6
1.6
1.5
7%
1.5
1.2
1.1
1.2
1.2
1.0
1.0
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.7
3%
0.4
0.4
2%
3%
0%
1%
1%
3%
- 0.4 -3%
- 0.0
-1%
- 0.1
-2%
-4%
-6%
-15%
-14%
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
H1
(1)
(2)
Change in volumes (%)
Free cash flow (€bn)
SOI
(€bn)
Reported Free cash flow, excluding M&A
Segment operating income
Autumn conference - September 13, 2023
5
STORYEQUITY
M&A active portfolio management with three major steps in H1 2023,
reflecting Michelin in Motion 2030 strategy
Tire recycling
(1)
Russian activities
TBC to sell its retail activities to increase profitability
2018: 50/50 JV set up with Sumitomo Corp
2018-23: strong cash generation, with $400m shareholder loans reimbursed
2023: divesting from company-owned retail to focus on wholesale and franchise
Stellantis
to acquire 33% aside Michelin and Faurecia
2019: 50/50 JV set up with Faurecia
2023: building up new assembling capacities oGiga factory in France
(Saint-Fons) o 1st production line in the US (California) o Saint-Fons capacity: 2026: 50,000 / year
2028: 100,000 / year
Michelin to acquire FCG (1)
to create a leader in
Engineered fabrics & films
20% increase of High-tech materials revenues to €1.3bn (FY22pro-forma)
Improved Michelin growth profile, margin accretive,positive cash generation and favorable impact on EPS
Positioning theGroup as a key player in polymer composite solutions
Tire
Services
High-Tech
to fleet
Materials
(1) Subject to closing adjustments and merger control clearances in relevant jurisdictions
Autumn conference - September 13, 2023
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin is one of the world leaders in manufacturing and marketing of tires. The products are mainly sold under the Michelin, BFGoodrich, Kleber, Uniroyal and Taurus brands. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale and distribution of tires (75.6%): tires for light vehicles (65.5% of net sales) and heavy trucks (34.5%). The group also offers services and solutions to improve the efficiency of transportation;
- other (24.4%): sale of specialty tires for agricultural and civil engineering machines, two-wheeled vehicles, and aircraft. In addition, Michelin offers solutions to support travels and trips (road maps and gastronomic and tour guides, ViaMichelin, Tablet and Robert Parker) and develops high-tech materials for many fields.
At the end of 2022, Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin had 121 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.7%), Europe (26.8%), North America (38.2%) and other (26.3%).