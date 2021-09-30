Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin CGDE : Notice to holders relating to the Conversion Period non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bonds due 2022

09/30/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following pages include information pertaining to the convertible non-dilutive cash-settled bonds issue of Michelin, which will be conducted in France pursuant to a private placement only to investors referred to in Article L.411-2 II of the French Code monétaire et financier.

This website and the information contained herein are not intended for, and may not be accessed by, or distributed or disseminated to, persons resident or physically present in the United States of America (including its territories, the "United States"), Canada, Japan or Australia, and do not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or acquire, directly or indirectly, any securities of Michelin in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or to, or for the account or benefit of, any person resident in the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia including any corporation or other entity organized under the laws of the United States, Japan, Canada or Australia. The securities of Michelin referred to on this website have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act.

All persons residing outside of France and outside of the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia who wish to access the documents contained on this website should first ensure that they are not subject to local laws or regulations that prohibit or restrict their right to access this website, or require registration or approval for any acquisition of securities by them. No such registration or approval will be requested. Michelin assumes no responsibility if there is a violation of applicable laws and regulations by any person.

I therefore certify that:

(1) I am a resident of and physically present in a Member State of the European Economic Area having implemented the Prospectus Directive 2003/71/CE, and I am either:
(a) a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Directive 2003/71/CE, or

(b) otherwise authorized to access this information pursuant to applicable laws or regulations;

and

(2) I am not a resident of or physically present in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.

I have read and understand the foregoing, and hereby make the certifications above and agree to comply with all of the above restrictions

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
09:12aMICHELIN CGDE : Notice to holders relating to the Conversion Period non-dilutive cash-sett..
PU
03:59aMICHELIN : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
09/29MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2021 – California – Two new Two Stars
PU
09/29MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2021 – California
PU
09/29MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2021 – California – Five new Two Stars
PU
09/27MICHELIN CGDE : ENGIE supports Michelin in the decarbonisation of its historic Cataroux si..
AQ
09/24MICHELIN CGDE : airless tire, tested and approved!
PU
09/24ENGIE : Secures 10-Year Contract To Optimize Michelin Plant
MT
09/23MICHELIN : Kepler Cheuvreux keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/23MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2021 – Slovenia – The restaurant Gostišče Gr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 816 M 26 439 M 26 439 M
Net income 2021 1 810 M 2 098 M 2 098 M
Net Debt 2021 2 995 M 3 471 M 3 471 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 23 828 M 27 681 M 27 612 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 117 540
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 133,60 €
Average target price 147,73 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)27.30%27 681
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION59.99%34 085
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY64.16%5 036
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ7.70%4 984
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.85.43%4 363
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.32.76%4 345