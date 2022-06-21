Michelin CGDE : ODDO BHF – ESG Conference – Investor Presentation
Michelin's value will be driven by growth towards 2030 ESG is intrinsic to Michelin's business model
Michelin drives up the tire industry standards on products performance Strategic scorecard: a tight balance between People, Profit and Planet
●
Inflation
●
Worldwide GDP
● Speed of energetic and
of activity,
ecological transition
in 3 domains
measured
coming from
& through ROCE*,
organic + M&A
WITH
AROUND
BEYOND
including M&A
TIRES
TIRES
TIRES
Specificities
vs Tire business:
Market growth:
EBIT:
Capex intensity:
* Return on Capital Employed, with WACC estimated at 7.5%
ESG Conference - June 21, 2022
Product ranges subject to life cycle analysis
Radial tire
1
st "green tire"
(low rolling resistance)
* From 2021 to 2023, source : Michelin, FY 2021
Sustainable capex impact every
ESG Conference - June 21, 2022
stage of the product lifecycle
WITH
TIRES
AROUND
TIRES
BEYOND
TIRES
(1)
thousand tons of
materials
per year
thanks to a lower
or
2500 Statues
abrasion, while keeping
a low rolling resistance
of Liberty
and maintaining other
performances
(2)
million tons of
CO
2 emissions
per year
(scope 3 - usage)
or
2 years of
thanks to a lower rolling
New York City's
resistance, without
CO
2
emissions
sacrificing other
performances such as
safety and abrasion
Tire industry CO
2 emissions are mostly related to scope 3
Illustration: Michelin 2021 CO
2 emissions (3)
87%
scope 3 - usage
11% scope 3 - other
2% Scopes 1 & 2
value chain activities
(1)
Underlying hypothesis: 30% advantage for Michelin
vs competitors in abrasion, as calculated by ADAC - Tyre wear particles in the
environment, Dec. 2021.
(2)
Estimated impact on scope 3 usage of the tire industry if Michelin's technology was used by all manufacturers in all geographies.
ESG Conference - June 21, 2022
Underlying hypothesis: 20% advantage for Michelin
vs competitors in rolling resistance, based on data extrapolated by Michelin.
(3)
See page 210 of 2021 Universal Registration Document for details.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
Sales 2022
27 188 M
28 631 M
28 631 M
Net income 2022
2 179 M
2 295 M
2 295 M
Net Debt 2022
2 560 M
2 696 M
2 696 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,15x
Yield 2022
5,09%
Capitalization
19 831 M
20 884 M
20 884 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,82x
EV / Sales 2023
0,77x
Nbr of Employees
123 021
Free-Float
94,2%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
27,77 €
Average target price
38,60 €
Spread / Average Target
39,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.