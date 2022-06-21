Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Michelin (CGDE)
  News
  Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
End-of-day quote Euronext Paris  -  2022-06-19
27.77 EUR   -0.16%
04:24aMICHELIN CGDE : ODDO BHF – ESG Conference – Investor Presentation
PU
04:14aMICHELIN CGDE : Présentations investisseurs – ODDO BHF – ESG Conférence
PU
03:34aMICHELIN CGDE : buys 51% of Royal Lestari Utama (RLU), a pilot project developing sustainable rubber tree plantations in Indonesia
PU
Summary 
Summary

Michelin CGDE : ODDO BHF – ESG Conference – Investor Presentation

06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Michelin's value will be driven by growth towards 2030 ESG is intrinsic to Michelin's business model

Michelin drives up the tire industry standards on products performance Strategic scorecard: a tight balance between People, Profit and Planet

Inflation

Worldwide GDP

Speed of energetic and

of activity,

ecological transition

in 3 domains

measured

coming from

& through ROCE*,

organic + M&A

WITH

AROUND

BEYOND

including M&A

TIRES

TIRES

TIRES

Specificities vs Tire business:

  • Market growth:
  • EBIT:
  • Capex intensity:

* Return on Capital Employed, with WACC estimated at 7.5%

ESG Conference - June 21, 2022

Product ranges subject to life cycle analysis

Radial tire

1st "green tire"

(low rolling resistance)

* From 2021 to 2023, source : Michelin, FY 2021

Sustainable capex impact every

ESG Conference - June 21, 2022

stage of the product lifecycle

WITH

TIRES

AROUND

TIRES

BEYOND

TIRES

(1)

thousand tons of

materials

per year

thanks to a lower

or

2500 Statues

abrasion, while keeping

a low rolling resistance

of Liberty

and maintaining other

performances

(2)

million tons of

CO2 emissions

per year

(scope 3 - usage)

or

2 years of

thanks to a lower rolling New York City's

resistance, without

CO2

emissions

sacrificing other

performances such as

safety and abrasion

Tire industry CO2 emissions are mostly related to scope 3

Illustration: Michelin 2021 CO2 emissions (3)

87%

scope 3 - usage

11% scope 3 - other

2% Scopes 1 & 2

value chain activities

(1)

Underlying hypothesis: 30% advantage for Michelin vs competitors in abrasion, as calculated by ADAC - Tyre wear particles in the

environment, Dec. 2021.

(2)

Estimated impact on scope 3 usage of the tire industry if Michelin's technology was used by all manufacturers in all geographies.

ESG Conference - June 21, 2022

Underlying hypothesis: 20% advantage for Michelin vs competitors in rolling resistance, based on data extrapolated by Michelin.

(3)

See page 210 of 2021 Universal Registration Document for details.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
