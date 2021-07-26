Michelin CGDE : Press Release – 2021 First-half financial report availability

Press Release - 2021 First-half financial report availability
Michelin Group announced today that the 2021 half-year financial report is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
The report and the first-half 2021 financial results presentation are available on (https://www.michelin.com/en), in the 'Finance / Regulated information / regulatory informations CGEM-AMF' section.
