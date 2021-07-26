Log in
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
Michelin CGDE : Press Release – 2021 First-half financial report availability

07/26/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
Press Release - 2021 First-half financial report availability

Michelin Group announced today that the 2021 half-year financial report is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The report and the first-half 2021 financial results presentation are available on (https://www.michelin.com/en), in the 'Finance / Regulated information / regulatory informations CGEM-AMF' section.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 16:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 472 M 26 540 M 26 540 M
Net income 2021 1 660 M 1 961 M 1 961 M
Net Debt 2021 3 103 M 3 665 M 3 665 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 24 612 M 29 069 M 29 069 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 117 500
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 138,00 €
Average target price 140,37 €
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)31.49%28 617
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION39.33%32 816
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ21.83%5 634
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.49.31%5 081
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY42.53%4 098
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.50.83%3 963