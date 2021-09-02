Michelin CGDE : Press kit Michelin CrossClimate 2

Growth and innovation are fundamental elements of the Group's DNA and All-Sustainable approach.

.1 INTRODUCTION, BY SCOTT CLARK

To address shifts in customer demand, Michelin is continuously investing and innovating with a view to developing premium tyres with very high added- value. In 2015, Michelin launched the original MICHELIN CrossClimate, a

revolutionary tyre that delivered all the benefits of a winter tyre. Certified for winter use, it had a radical effect on the European All-Season tyre market which has since enjoyed annual growth in excess of 19 % 9, in addition to being the only segment to keep growing during the pandemic 10. Over the next five years, it is expected to expand at a rate of more than 16 % per year 11.

The launch this year of MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 sees Michelin introduce a new generation of even stronger-performingAll-Season tyres that will enable motorists to continue using their vehicle in all types of weather, in complete safety. The acceleration of climate change has effectively led to increasingly surprising and sudden temperature fluctuations. We are even seeing snowfall, torrential rain and heatwaves in the most improbable places, and this trend is having a disconcerting influence on our everyday lives and movements. Thanks to the new technologies it packs, MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 has every intention of defending its predecessor's position as the All-Season market's leader and benchmark, without no detriment to performance. To this end,

it will continue to address and reassure motorists who want to use their vehicle whatever the weather. Safer, longer-lasting and more economical, MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 stands out as a perfect illustration of the Group's All-Sustainable approach

Scott Clark

(Executive Vice-President, Automotive, Motorsport, and member of the Group Executive Committee)