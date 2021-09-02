Michelin CGDE : Press kit Michelin CrossClimate 2

EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT, AUTOMOTIVE, MOTORSPORT, AND MEMBER OF THE GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
.2
.3
.4
PAGE 2
PAGE 3
PAGE 4
THE BENEFITS OF A SUMMER
PERFORMANCE MADE
PACKED WITH TECHNOLOGIES DEVELOPED
TYRE AND THE ADVANTAGES
TO LAST…(2) (3) & (4)
TO DELIVER HIGH PERFORMANCE
OF A WINTER TYRE… MICHELIN
A STAND-OUT SELLING POINT
THROUGHOUT THE TYRE'S WORKING LIFE,
CROSSCLIMATE 2:
FOR MICHELIN CROSSCLIMATE 2
FROM THE FIRST KILOMETRE TO THE LAST (7)
A MASTER OF THE ALL-SEASON
PAGE 5
TYRE CATEGORY (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6)
TREADWEAR TECHNOLOGIES
FOR ALL-SEASONS PERFORMANCES
Dry braking tests, conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service on Michelin's request, between 100 and 0 kph, February 2021, on dimension 205/55 R16 94V XL on VW Golf 7 comparing MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 (100%) versus MICHELIN CrossClimate + (96,2%) ; BRIDGESTONE Weather Control A005 EVO (98,1%) ; CONTINEN- TAL AllSeasonContact (92,4%) ; GOODYEAR Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 (89,9%) ; PIRELLI Cinturato All Season Plus (89,4%).
Wet braking tests, conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service on Michelin's request, between 80 and 20 kph, October-April 2021 (worn means when worn on machine (buffed) to the depth of Tread Wear Indicator according to European regulation: ECE R30r03f), on dimension 205/55 R16 94V XL on VW Golf 7 comparing MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 (new : 100% - worn : 100%) versus MICHELIN CrossClimate + (new : 98,2% - worn : 101,1%) ; BRIDGESTONE Weather Control A005 EVO (new : 103,2% - worn : 99,5%) ; CONTINENTAL AllSeasonContact (new : 94,9% - worn : 96,1%) ; GOODYEAR Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 (new : 96,7% - worn : 89,0%) ; PIRELLI Cinturato All Season Plus (new : 97,4% - worn : 94,5%).
Snow braking tests, conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service on Michelin's request, between 30 and 10 kph, February 2021 (on new and 2mm buffed), on dimension 205/55 R16 94V XL on VW Golf 7 comparing MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 (new : 100%-worn : 100%) versus MICHELIN CrossClimate + (new : 95%-worn : 88,1%) ; BRIDGESTONE Weather Control A005 EVO (new : 92,4% - worn : 70,9%) ; CONTINENTAL AllSeasonContact (new : 99,5% - worn : 96,4%) ; GOODYEAR Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 (new : 97,6% - worn : 94,1%) ; PIRELLI Cinturato All Season Plus (new : 81,9% - worn : 77,0%).
Snow traction tests, conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service on Michelin's request, February 2021 (on new and on 2mm buffed), on dimension 205/55 R16
94V XL comparing MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 (new : 100% - worn : 100%) versus MICHELIN CrossClimate + (new : 95,1% - worn : 87,5%) ; BRIDGESTONE Weather
Control A005 EVO (new : 84,6% - worn : 65,2%) ; CONTINENTAL AllSeasonContact (new : 95,6% - worn : 91,9%) ; GOODYEAR Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 (new : 94,6% -
worn : 90,6%) ; PIRELLI Cinturato All Season Plus (new : 72,0% - worn : 54,2%) .
Longevity test conducted by DEKRA TEST CENTER, on Michelin's request, December 2020, on dimension 205/55 R16 94V XL on VW Golf 7 comparing MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 (100%) ; CONTINENTAL AllSeasonContact (100,8%) and GOODYEAR Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 (108,4%) ; BRIDGESTONE Weather Control A005 EVO (69,7%) ; PIRELLI Cinturato All Season Plus (96,9%). Longevity test run in average real usage (D50) with 14.460 km run and extrapolated longevity at 1.6mm .
Rolling Resistance tests conducted on machine by Applus Idiada, on Michelin's request, August 2020, on dimension 205/55 R16 94V XL, comparing MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 (7,30 kg/t) versus MICHELIN CrossClimate + (8,20 kg/t) Eco-responsible driving depends notably on driving habits, vehicle or tire pressure. MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 is rated "B" on the majority of dimensions on the Rolling Resistance A-B-C-D-E Item of the European labelling scale. This is comparable to the summer premium tyre standard as the majority of them are rated B and above, according to Product Tracking - Average Premium Summer tire market in Europe
- 2021.
Balance of performance proven by test conducted in 2020 and 2021 on Dry braking, Wet braking new and worn, Snow braking new and worn, Snow traction new and worn, Rolling resistance, Longevity - see test details in legal mentions 1, 2 ,3, 4, 5, 6 - MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 grabs 6 leading positions out of 9 tests. (5 to 10 disclaimers to be available in one single click if 'Master of its category' is used stand alone). Results may vary according to road and weather conditions.
Source = Panel Sell Out GFK Passenger Car All Season (all Tier) - Period : 01/2020 to 12/2020. Scope : France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain.
Michelin in-house data.
Source: ETRMA, European Tyre & Rubber Manufacturers Association.
Michelin in-house data.
Growth and innovation are fundamental elements of the Group's DNA andAll-Sustainableapproach.
.1
INTRODUCTION, BY SCOTT CLARK
To address shifts in customer demand, Michelin is continuously investing and innovating with a view to developing premium tyres with very high added- value. In 2015, Michelin launched the original MICHELIN CrossClimate, a
revolutionary tyre that delivered all the benefits of a winter tyre. Certified for winter use, it had a radical effect on the European All-Season tyre market which has since enjoyed annual growth in excess of 19 % 9, in addition to being the only segment to keep growing during the pandemic 10. Over the next five years, it is expected to expand at a rate of more than 16 % per year 11.
The launch this year of MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 sees Michelin introduce a new generation of even stronger-performingAll-Season tyres that will enable motorists to continue using their vehicle in all types of weather, in complete safety. The acceleration of climate change has effectively led to increasingly surprising and sudden temperature fluctuations. We are even seeing snowfall, torrential rain and heatwaves in the most improbable places, and this trend is having a disconcerting influence on our everyday lives and movements. Thanks to the new technologies it packs, MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 has every intention of defending its predecessor's position as the All-Season market's leader and benchmark, without no detriment to performance. To this end,
it will continue to address and reassure motorists who want to use their vehicle whatever the weather. Safer, longer-lasting and more economical, MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 stands out as a perfect illustration of the Group's All-Sustainable approach
Scott Clark
(Executive Vice-President, Automotive, Motorsport, and member of the Group Executive Committee)
MICHELINCROSSCLIMATE 2
.1
.2
THE BENEFITS OF A SUMMER TYRE AND THE ADVANTAGES OF A WINTER TYRE…
MICHELIN CROSSCLIMATE 2: A MASTER OF THE ALL-SEASON TYRE CATEGORY 1 2 3 4 5 6
IN 2015, MICHELIN LAUNCHED MICHELIN CROSSCLIMATE, A TYRE CERTIFIED FOR WINTER USE, THAT METAMORPHOSED THE MARKET BY COMBINING THE BENEFITS EXPECTED OF A WINTER TYRE WITH THOSE OF A SUMMER TYRE.
Today, Michelin has taken the concept a step further with MICHELIN CrossClimate 2, a new-generationAll-Season tyre that delivers:
The benefits of a summer tyre in terms of braking performance on dry and wet roads, energy efficiency and longevity,1 2 5 6
The traction and braking benefits on snow and in low temperatures of a winter tyre. The 3PMSF
(3 Peak Mountain with Snow Flake) logo on MICHELIN CrossClimate 2's sidewalls confirms that it can be used in winter, even in countries where winter tyres are mandatory 3 & 4
MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 does not mean having to sacrifice performance since it covers
WHAT ARE ALL-SEASON TYRES?
All-Season tyres are hybrid tyres that can be used all-year round. They combine technologies employed for summer and winter tyres to enable them to be used safely in dry, wet or snowy conditions, at any time of the year. They address the need for safety expressed by European motorists who chiefly use summer tyres and simplify the lives of those who live in regions where winters are mild and who are accustomed to switching their tires as a function of the seasons by eliminating the need to swap them.
MICHELIN CROSSCLIMATE 2 COMES OUT ON TOP IN A SERIES OF EUROPEAN TESTS INVOLVING PREMIUM ALL-SEASON TYRES.
the majority of weather conditions motorists are likely to encounter in the course of the year.
NUMBER 1
FOR BRAKING
• On dry roads 1,
On wet roads
(worn tyres, at the legal tread depth) 2,
On snow, from the first kilometre to the last(new and worn)3.
NUMBER 1
NUMBER 2
FOR TRACTION ON SNOW,
FOR BRAKING
FROM THE FIRST KILOMETRE
ON WET ROADS (new)2,
TO THE LAST (new and worn) 3 4,
EXCELLENT MILEAGE AND ROLLING RESISTANCE 5 6
MICHELINCROSSCLIMATE 2
.2
.3
PERFORMANCE MADE TO LAST… 2 3 & 4
A STAND-OUT SELLING POINT OF MICHELIN CROSSCLIMATE 2
IN ADDITION TO ENABLING MOTORISTS TO DRIVE SAFELY IN ALL TYPES
OF WEATHER, MICHELIN CROSSCLIMATE 2 STANDS OUT THROUGH ITS:
Excellent mileage, thanks to its compounds and MICHELIN Evertread Technologies which reduce rolling resistance and prolong tyre life 5&6.
Lasting performance, from the first kilometre to the last,i.e. all the way down to the legal minimum tread depth. MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 - both new and worn - came out on top in six out of nine tests (chiefly braking and traction performance tests) in 2020 and 20217.
TYRES CAN BE CHANGED LESS FREQUENTLY, AND ONLY AT THE END OF THEIR WORKING LIFE - A WIN-WIN SITUATION FOR ALL PARTIES:
For motorists, who enjoy better value for money thanks to their tyres' longer life, while their superior rolling resistance
- kilometre after kilometre - contributes to saving fuel 5&6.
For the planet:
Fewer tyres to replace means less raw materials need to be used and less waste,
Enhanced rolling resistance - kilometre after kilometre - equates to lower CO2 emissions. The rolling resistance of MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 is comparable to that of a standard summer tyre 6.
MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 addresses the needs and demands of today's consumers. Not only is it user- friendly, but it also saves time and money, while standing out as a lasting, reliable answer to shifting weather patterns.
MICHELINCROSSCLIMATE 2
.3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 12:51:01 UTC.