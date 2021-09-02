Michelin CGDE : Press release MICHELIN CrossClimate 2

PRESS RELEASE GROUP Boulogne-Billancourt, France - September 2, 2021 MICHELIN CrossClimate 2: Michelin's new-generationAll-Season tyre A master of the All-Season tyre market 1-6

All-Season tyre market High performance from the first kilometre to the last thanks to innovative technologies

Performance Made to Last 2,3&4 …MICHELIN CrossClimate 2's stand-out selling point Thanks to the numerous, sometimes seemingly conflicting performance features it packs, MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 is capable of tackling the majority of weather conditions encountered by motorists, whatever the time of year. A master of the All-Season tyre market1-6 On September 1, Michelin launched the sale of MICHELIN CrossClimate 2. Released simultaneously across Europe, Michelin's new-generationAll-Season tyre delivers: The benefits of a summer tyre in terms of braking performance on dry and wet roads, energy efficiency and longevity 1,2,5&6 ,

, The traction and braking benefits on snow and in low temperatures of a winter tyre. The 3PMSF (3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake) logo on MICHELIN CrossClimate 2's sidewalls confirms that it can be used in winter, even in countries where winter tyres are mandatory 3&4 . A master of the All-Season tyre market, MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 comes out on top in a series of European tests involving premium All-Season tyres: Number 1 for braking: o On dry roads 1 ,

o On wet roads (worn tyres, at the legal tread depth) 2 , 1 Dry braking tests, conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service on Michelin's request, between 100 and 0 kph, February 2021, on dimension 205/55 R16 94V XL on VW Golf 7 comparing MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 (100%) versus MICHELIN CrossClimate + (96,2%); BRIDGESTONE Weather Control A005 EVO (98,1%) ; CONTINENTAL AllSeasonContact (92,4%) ; GOODYEAR Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 (89,9%) ; PIRELLI Cinturato All Season Plus (89,4%) 2 Wet braking tests, conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service on Michelin's request, between 80 and 20 kph, October-April 2021 (worn means when worn on machine (buffed) to the depth of Tread Wear Indicator according to European regulation: ECE R30r03f), on dimension 205/55 R16 94V XL on VW Golf 7 comparing MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 (new : 100% - worn : 100%) versus MICHELIN CrossClimate + (new : 98,2% - worn : 101,1%) ; BRIDGESTONE Weather Control A005 EVO (new : 103,2% - worn : 99,5%) ; CONTINENTAL AllSeasonContact (new : 94,9% - worn : 96,1%) ; GOODYEAR Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 (new : 96,7% - worn : 89,0%) ; PIRELLI Cinturato All Season Plus (new : 97,4% - worn : 94,5%)

GROUP On snow, from the first kilometre to the last (new and worn) 3 .

Number 1 for traction performance on snow, from the first kilometre to the last (new and worn) 3&4 ,

, Number 2 for braking performance on wet roads (new) 2 ,

, Excellent mileage and rolling resistance 5&6 . High performance from the first kilometre to the last thanks to innovative technologies MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 packs an innovative combination of advanced technologies that cover all of its components, but more especially its compounds and tread. Its unprecedented characteristics were developed to obtain the most effective balance possible between the materials employed for its tread and the tread pattern itself and signal the arrival of a new generation of All-Season tyres that deliver lasting high performance, from the first kilometre to the last i.e. all the way down to the legal minimum tread depth. MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 - both new and worn - came out on top in six out of nine tests (chiefly braking and traction performance tests) in 2020 and 20211-6 MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 also stands out through its excellent mileage thanks to its compounds and stepped sipes which reduce rolling resistance and prolong tyre life5. 3 Snow braking tests, conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service on Michelin's request, between 30 and 10 kph, February 2021 (on new and 2mm buffed), on dimension 205/55 R16 94V XL on VW Golf 7 comparing MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 (new : 100%-worn : 100%) versus MICHELIN CrossClimate + (new : 95%-worn : 88,1%) ; BRIDGESTONE Weather Control A005 EVO (new : 92,4% - worn : 70,9%) ; CONTINENTAL AllSeasonContact (new : 99,5% - worn : 96,4%) ; GOODYEAR Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 (new : 97,6% - worn : 94,1%) ; PIRELLI Cinturato All Season Plus (new : 81,9% - worn : 77,0%) Snow traction tests, conducted by TÜV SÜD Product Service on Michelin's request, February 2021 (on new and on 2mm buffed), on dimension 205/55 R16 94V XL comparing MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 (new : 100% - worn : 100%) versus MICHELIN CrossClimate + (new : 95,1% - worn : 87,5%) ; BRIDGESTONE Weather Control A005 EVO (new : 84,6% - worn : 65,2%) ; CONTINENTAL AllSeasonContact (new : 95,6% - worn : 91,9%) ; GOODYEAR Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 (new : 94,6% - worn : 90,6%) ; PIRELLI Cinturato All Season Plus (new : 72,0% - worn : 54,2%) Longevity test conducted by DEKRA TEST CENTER, on Michelin's request, December 2020, on dimension 205/55 R16 94V XL on VW Golf 7 comparing MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 (100%) ; CONTINENTAL AllSeasonContact (100,8%) and GOODYEAR Vector 4Seasons Gen-3 (108,4%) ; BRIDGESTONE Weather Control A005 EVO (69,7%) ; PIRELLI Cinturato All Season Plus (96,9%). Longevity test run in average real usage (D50) with 14.460 km run and extrapolated longevity at 1.6mm Rolling Resistance tests conducted on machine by Applus Idiada, on Michelin's request, August 2020, on dimension 205/55 R16 94V XL, comparing MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 (7,30 kg/t) versus MICHELIN CrossClimate + (8,20 kg/t) Eco-responsible driving depends notably on driving habits, vehicle or tire pressure

GROUP Performance Made to Last2,3&4… The stand-out selling point of MICHELINCrossClimate 2 Tyres can be changed less frequently, and only at the end of their working life - a win-win situation for all parties: For motorists, who enjoy better value for money thanks to their tyres' longer life, while the latters' superior rolling resistance contributes to saving fuel, kilometre after kilometre 5&6 .

. For the planet: Fewer tyres to replace necessitates less raw materials and means less waste. Enhanced rolling resistance - kilometre after kilometre - equates to lower

CO 2 emissions. The rolling resistance of MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 is comparable with that of a similar standard tyre 7 . MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 comes in a choice 105 sizes for 15 - to 20-inch wheels, which represented something of a challenge in production terms. The list includes 65 new sizes, an increase of 40 % over the catalogue of its predecessor, the MICHELIN CrossClimate+. MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 range is manufactured exclusively in seven European factories, notably in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. "Since its launch, the original MICHELIN CrossClimate has had a radical effect on the European All-Season tyre market which has since enjoyed annual growth in excess of 19%8, in addition to being the only segment to have kept growing during the pandemic 9," says Michelin's Scott Clark (Executive Vice-President, Automotive, Motorsport, and member of the Group Executive Committee). "Over the next five years, it is expected to expand at a rate of more than 16% per year10. Safer, longer-lasting and more economical, the Michelin CrossClimate 2 is a further illustration of the Group's All-Sustainable strategy." Photos and/or attached documents can be downloaded from https://contentcenter.michelin.com/portal/shared-board/f2cdb517-6d4a-445b-9fe2- 835f42d0807b MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 is rated "B" on the majority of dimensions on the Rolling Resistance A-B-C-D-E Item of the European labelling scale. This is comparable to the summer premium tyre standard as the majority of them are rated B and above, according to Product Tracking - Average Premium Summer tire market in Europe - 2021. Michelin in-house data Source: ETRMA, European Tyre & Rubber Manufacturers Association Michelin in-house data

GROUP Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has 123,600 employees and operates 71 tire production facilities which together produced around 170 million tires in 2020. (www.michelin.com) MICHELIN GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS +33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22 benedicte.corbier@michelin.com+33 6 31 29 58 70 florence.marchand@michelin.com+ 33 6 08 01 16 35 7 days a week www.michelin.com @MichelinPress 27 cours de l'Ile Seguin, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt