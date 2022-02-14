Log in
Michelin CGDE : Press release – 2021 Annual results Guide

02/14/2022 | 01:23pm EST
Press release - 2021 Annual results Guide

The document is available for consultation in the Finance section of the Company's website.

The Annual Results Guide contains the following documents:

  • Press Release
  • Slideshow
  • Report of the Managing Chairman
  • Financial Highlights
  • Consolidated Financial Statements

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 18:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 250 M 26 517 M 26 517 M
Net income 2021 1 925 M 2 195 M 2 195 M
Net Debt 2021 2 836 M 3 235 M 3 235 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 26 431 M 30 145 M 30 145 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 117 540
Free-Float 94,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 148,05 €
Average target price 161,00 €
Spread / Average Target 8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)2.71%30 145
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION6.24%31 946
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-24.27%5 161
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-26.01%4 437
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-17.36%4 338
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-2.11%3 601