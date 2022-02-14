Michelin CGDE : Press release – 2021 Annual results Guide
Press release - 2021 Annual results Guide
The document is available for consultation in the Finance section of the
Company's website.
The Annual Results Guide contains the following documents:
Press Release
Slideshow
Report of the Managing Chairman
Financial Highlights
Consolidated Financial Statements
Disclaimer
Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 18:22:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
23 250 M
26 517 M
26 517 M
Net income 2021
1 925 M
2 195 M
2 195 M
Net Debt 2021
2 836 M
3 235 M
3 235 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,8x
Yield 2021
3,27%
Capitalization
26 431 M
30 145 M
30 145 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,26x
EV / Sales 2022
1,14x
Nbr of Employees
117 540
Free-Float
94,3%
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
148,05 €
Average target price
161,00 €
Spread / Average Target
8,75%
