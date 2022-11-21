Michelin CGDE : Réponse au questionnaire CDP Forest security 2022 (en anglais seulement)

Michelin - Forests 2022

F0. Introduction

F0.1

(F0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.

Since 1889, Michelin has constantly innovated to facilitate the mobility of people and goods. Today, the Group is setting the standard across every tire and travel-related services market, while leading a global strategy to drive responsible, sustainable and profitable growth. In short, Michelin is making mobility safer, cleaner, more connected and more accessible. Michelin enjoys exceptional geographic coverage and is stepping up its deployment in emerging markets. Currently operating in 26 countries at 123 production facilities and 9 research centers, and 7,900 dealerships and service centers in 30 countries. Michelin employs a total of 125,000 people worldwide. Net sales in 2021 were €23.7 billion.

Technological leader in tires and tracks and the world's leading brand of premium tires for individuals and businesses, the Michelin group works closely with manufacturers to bring innovations to all markets (sustainable tires, connected tires, radial tires for agricultural machinery, civil engineering, aircraft and off-road solutions). Associated brands and services also include dealerships and service centers (Euromaster, TBC, TyrePlus), online retailing (Allopneus, Blackcircles) and wholesalers (Euromaster and Ihle AG).

As the market leader in connected tires and a major partner in digital fleet management, the Michelin Group offers its corporate customers services and solutions that improve their performance, simplify their maintenance, increase asset uptime, enhance their safety performance, reduce their costs and attenuate their environmental impact. Unveiled in November 2021, the Michelin Connected Fleet umbrella brand now consolidates all the fleet Services & Solutions under a single identity, enhancing the synergies among Sascar, Masternaut, and Michelin's long-standingtire-related products and services. The new solution will be gradually deployed around the world.

In June 2021 Michelin launched "WATEA by Michelin" to support its corporate customers in transitioning to zero-emission mobility.

Michelin enjoys unrivaled expertise in high-tech materials, from their properties and possible combinations to their process engineering and applications. Already a core factor in the unique sustainable performance of the Group's tires, these capabilities are being enhanced and marketed to customers in other industries through a proactive policy of acquisitions, incubators and partnerships as part of specialized joint ventures. The high-tech materials business is organized around four divisions: - High-tech sustainable flexible composites (composites solutions: Fenner, Fabri Cote, AirCaptif; Polymer components: ResiCare, AraNea Composite; Sustainable materials: Pyrowave, Enviro, Lehigh and Biobuterfly) . - Medical applications, expanding the range of biocompatible products, in particular for use in regenerative medicine and cell therapy. - Metal 3D printing with AddUP, a 50/50 joint venture created in 2016 with industrial engineering specialist Fives. AddUP markets a comprehensive range of metal 3D printing solutions comprising machines and software, consulting and training services, and component design and production. - Hydrogen mobility, making the Symbio joint venture with Faurecia a world leader in hydrogen mobility systems (hydrogen fuel cell systems for light vehicles, commercial vehicles, trucks and other applications).

F0.2

(F0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.

Start Date End Date Reporting year January 1 2021 December 31 2021

F0.3

(F0.3) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.

EUR

F0.4

(F0.4) Select the forest risk commodity(ies) that you are, or are not, disclosing on (including any that are sources for your processed ingredients or manufactured goods); and for each select the stages of the supply chain that best represents your organization's area of operation.