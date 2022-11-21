Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR001400AJ45

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-11-21 am EST
26.25 EUR   -0.08%
11:20aMichelin Cgde : Response to CDP Forest questionnaire 2022
PU
11:00aMichelin Cgde : Réponse au questionnaire CDP Forest security 2022 (en anglais seulement)
PU
05:49aMICHELIN : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin CGDE : Réponse au questionnaire CDP Forest security 2022 (en anglais seulement)

11/21/2022 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Michelin - Forests 2022

F0. Introduction

F0.1

(F0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.

Since 1889, Michelin has constantly innovated to facilitate the mobility of people and goods. Today, the Group is setting the standard across every tire and travel-related services market, while leading a global strategy to drive responsible, sustainable and profitable growth. In short, Michelin is making mobility safer, cleaner, more connected and more accessible. Michelin enjoys exceptional geographic coverage and is stepping up its deployment in emerging markets. Currently operating in 26 countries at 123 production facilities and 9 research centers, and 7,900 dealerships and service centers in 30 countries. Michelin employs a total of 125,000 people worldwide. Net sales in 2021 were €23.7 billion.

Technological leader in tires and tracks and the world's leading brand of premium tires for individuals and businesses, the Michelin group works closely with manufacturers to bring innovations to all markets (sustainable tires, connected tires, radial tires for agricultural machinery, civil engineering, aircraft and off-road solutions). Associated brands and services also include dealerships and service centers (Euromaster, TBC, TyrePlus), online retailing (Allopneus, Blackcircles) and wholesalers (Euromaster and Ihle AG).

As the market leader in connected tires and a major partner in digital fleet management, the Michelin Group offers its corporate customers services and solutions that improve their performance, simplify their maintenance, increase asset uptime, enhance their safety performance, reduce their costs and attenuate their environmental impact. Unveiled in November 2021, the Michelin Connected Fleet umbrella brand now consolidates all the fleet Services & Solutions under a single identity, enhancing the synergies among Sascar, Masternaut, and Michelin's long-standingtire-related products and services. The new solution will be gradually deployed around the world.

In June 2021 Michelin launched "WATEA by Michelin" to support its corporate customers in transitioning to zero-emission mobility.

Michelin enjoys unrivaled expertise in high-tech materials, from their properties and possible combinations to their process engineering and applications. Already a core factor in the unique sustainable performance of the Group's tires, these capabilities are being enhanced and marketed to customers in other industries through a proactive policy of acquisitions, incubators and partnerships as part of specialized joint ventures. The high-tech materials business is organized around four divisions: - High-tech sustainable flexible composites (composites solutions: Fenner, Fabri Cote, AirCaptif; Polymer components: ResiCare, AraNea Composite; Sustainable materials: Pyrowave, Enviro, Lehigh and Biobuterfly) . - Medical applications, expanding the range of biocompatible products, in particular for use in regenerative medicine and cell therapy. - Metal 3D printing with AddUP, a 50/50 joint venture created in 2016 with industrial engineering specialist Fives. AddUP markets a comprehensive range of metal 3D printing solutions comprising machines and software, consulting and training services, and component design and production. - Hydrogen mobility, making the Symbio joint venture with Faurecia a world leader in hydrogen mobility systems (hydrogen fuel cell systems for light vehicles, commercial vehicles, trucks and other applications).

F0.2

(F0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.

Start Date

End Date

Reporting year

January 1 2021

December 31 2021

F0.3

(F0.3) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.

EUR

F0.4

(F0.4) Select the forest risk commodity(ies) that you are, or are not, disclosing on (including any that are sources for your processed ingredients or manufactured goods); and for each select the stages of the supply chain that best represents your organization's area of operation.

Commodity disclosure

Stage of the

Explanation if not disclosing

value chain

Timber

Not disclosing

Manufacturing

Limited quantities of wood-derived product are used as an input material in some of our semi-finished products. Our focus remains on

products

natural rubber, which comprises the vast majority of our forest risk commodity use.

Palm oil

This commodity is not produced, sourced or

<>

used by our organization

Applicable>

Cattle

This commodity is not produced, sourced or

<>

products

used by our organization

Applicable>

Soy

This commodity is not produced, sourced or

<>

used by our organization

Applicable>

Other -

Disclosing

Production

Rubber

Processing

Manufacturing

Other -

This commodity is not produced, sourced or

<>

Cocoa

used by our organization

Applicable>

Other -

This commodity is not produced, sourced or

<>

Coffee

used by our organization

Applicable>

CDP

Page

1

of 38

F0.5

(F0.5) Are there any parts of your direct operations or supply chain that are not included in your disclosure?

Yes

F0.5a

(F0.5a) Identify the parts of your direct operations or supply chain that are not included in your disclosure.

Value

Exclusion

Description of exclusion

Potential

Please explain

chain

for

stage

forests-

related

risk

Supply

Other, please specify

Compound rubber is a specific compound

Potential

A vast majority of our natural rubber is purchased in the form of 'pure' processed natural rubber. For limited applications,

chain

(Specific input

material occasionally purchased directly

for forests-

compound rubber (where synthetic rubber, natural rubber and other materials are pre-mixed) is purchased directly from

compound material

in low volumes for use in limited

related

suppliers. This material only accounts for less than 1% of our procurement spend, and the natural rubber components, a

purchased directly for

applications, which can contain varying

risk but

proportion of this. In the coming years, we plan to work with our suppliers of compound rubber to assess the forest-related

specialized

amounts of natural rubber.

not

risks of their natural rubber component supply chains.

applications)

evaluated

F0.6

(F0.6) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.?)

Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization

Provide your unique identifier

Yes, an ISIN code

FR0000121261

F1. Current state

F1.1

CDP

Page

2

of 38

(F1.1) How does your organization produce, use or sell your disclosed commodity(ies)?

Other - Rubber

Activity

Growing/production of raw materials

Refining & processing

Using as input into product manufacturing

Retailing/onward sale of commodity or product containing commodity

Form of commodity

Other, please specify (Raw Natural Rubber, Processed Natural Rubber)

Source

Owned/managed land

Smallholders

Multiple contracted producers

Contracted suppliers (processors)

Country/Area of origin

Brazil

Côte d'Ivoire

Ghana

Indonesia

Malaysia

Nigeria

Sri Lanka

Thailand

  • of procurement spend 21-30%

Comment

The countries listed account for more than 95% of natural rubber volumes used by the Group in 2021. We have 100% traceability to our direct suppliers (natural rubber processing factories) and are working with them to better understand our indirect suppliers through supply chain mapping and risk mapping initiatives. This includes our suppliers who primarily source from smallholder farmers, where supply chains can be especially complex and be several layers deep with multiple intermediaries. To help tackle this, we are deploying the RubberWay® tool with prioritized suppliers which empowers them to map environmental and social risks throughout their supply chains, through a field-ready questionnaire housed on a mobile application, which aggregates risk mapping data on a dashboard so that Michelin and natural rubber suppliers can prioritize interventions. This dashboard includes an actual map showing the geographical sourcing areas where the RubberWay® tool has been deployed, within a country, at a jurisdiction level.

F1.2

(F1.2) Indicate the percentage of your organization's revenue that was dependent on your disclosed forest risk commodity(ies) in the reporting year.

% of revenue dependent

Comment

on commodity

Timber

products

Palm oil

Cattle

products

Soy

Other -

91-99%

The Group derives 95.6% of its revenue from tire sales and sales related to the supply of tires to the original equipment or replacement market, plus sales of Fenner

Rubber

conveyor belts. Natural rubber is a critical raw material used in the manufacturing of tires.

Other -

Cocoa

Other -

Coffee

F1.3

CDP

Page

3

of 38

(F1.3) Provide details on the land area you control and/or manage that is used for the production of your disclosed commodity(ies).

Forest risk commodity

Other - Rubber

Type of control

Own land

Country/Area

Brazil

Land type

Area (Hectares)

1366

  • Area certified
    0

Certification scheme

No certified area in this country/area

Conversion of natural ecosystems monitored during the reporting year, the last 5 years and/or since specified cutoff date

We have monitored conversion of natural ecosystems during the last 5 years

Area of natural ecosystems converted during the reporting year (hectares)

Area of natural ecosystems converted since specified cutoff date (hectares)

Area of natural ecosystems converted during the last 5 years (hectares)

0

Please explain

Michelin (Plantações Michelin da Bahia ltda) manages 4578 hectares of land in Bahia, Brazil. Of this, 3182 hectares are officially designated as protected areas (either Reserva Legal, Área de Preservação Permanente or Reserva Particular do Patrimônio Natural), and most of this area is managed as part of the Michelin Ecological Reserve (see F1.4). Of the 1366 hectares currently designated as 'Areas Productivas' (Productive Area), over 700 hectares are now managed under the purview of the Michelin Ecological Reserve as of 2021; production activities in these rubber groves have stopped with the aim to restore a natural forest matrix and increase connectivity for the adjacent reserve areas. This makes the Pachanga River valley the only one in the region with no economic or agricultural activity. The rest of the Productive Area is primarily dedicated to research and development of varieties resistant to pest and disease. Since the property was acquired in the 1980's, all forest areas have been retained and set aside area has been increased. In the period since Michelin undertook its Sustainable Natural Rubber Policy, this status of no conversion has been maintained. Deforestation monitoring and biodiversity protection is conducted primarily through physical monitoring by a dedicated team of five rangers hired from the local community.

F1.4

(F1.4) Provide details on the land you control and/or manage that was not used for the production of your disclosed commodity(ies) in the reporting year.

Forest risk commodity

Other - Rubber

Country/Area

Brazil

Type of control

Own land

Land type

Set-aside land

Area (hectares)

3182

  • covered by natural forests 100

Please explain

Michelin (Plantações Michelin da Bahia ltda) manages 4,578 hectares of land in Bahia, Brazil. Of this, 3,182 hectares are officially designated as protected areas (either Reserva Legal, Área de Preservação Permanente or Reserva Particular do Patrimônio Natural), and most of this area is managed as part of the Michelin Ecological Reserve. In total, 3,900 hectares of the property are managed under the purview of the reserve. The reserve was created to preserve one of the world's most species-rich tropical rainforests, the southern Bahian Atlantic rainforest, in a region suffering from widespread deforestation and environmental degradation. This area includes primary forest, mature secondary forest, and pioneer forest on retired rubber groves that have been incorporated into the reserve over time as restoration areas. The retired rubber groves are in various stages of natural succession, with 300 hectares having undergone enrichment planting with native species as part of the reserve's restoration program. Other than non-forest ecosystems such as wetlands and water bodies, and including the pioneer/regenerating forests in the restoration areas, it can be said that the area is largely covered by natural forests.

F1.5

CDP

Page

4

of 38

(F1.5) Does your organization collect production and/or consumption data for your disclosed commodity(ies)?

Data availability/Disclosure

Timber products

Palm oil

Cattle products

Soy

Other - Rubber

Consumption and production data available, disclosing

Other - Cocoa

Other - Coffee

F1.5a

(F1.5a) Disclose your production and/or consumption figure, and the percentage of commodity volumes verified as deforestation- and/or conversion-free. Forest risk commodity

Other - Rubber

Data type

Production data

Commodity production/ consumption volume

39

Metric for commodity production/ consumption volume

Metric tons

Data coverage

Full commodity production/consumption

Have any of your reported commodity volumes been verified as deforestation- and/or conversion-free?

Please select

  • of reported volume verified as deforestation- and/or conversion-free

Please explain

Forest risk commodity

Other - Rubber

Data type

Consumption data

Commodity production/ consumption volume

900000

Metric for commodity production/ consumption volume

Metric tons

Data coverage

Full commodity production/consumption

Have any of your reported commodity volumes been verified as deforestation- and/or conversion-free?

Please select

  • of reported volume verified as deforestation- and/or conversion-free

Please explain

A rounded figure has been provided.

F1.5b

CDP

Page

5

of 38

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 15:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
11:20aMichelin Cgde : Response to CDP Forest questionnaire 2022
PU
11:00aMichelin Cgde : Réponse au questionnaire CDP Forest security 2022 (en anglais seulement)
PU
05:49aMICHELIN : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
02:28aMICHELIN : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
11/16Michelin Cgde : 40 of the most outstanding wineries committed worldwide for a more sustain..
PU
11/15Michelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Tokyo – 2 new Two Starred establishments
PU
11/10Michelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Abu Dhabi – Inaugural selection
PU
11/09Michelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Italy – 3 Stars to Villa Crespi
PU
11/04Michelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Hungary – Inaugural edition
PU
10/27Michelin Cgde : AirCaptif, a Michelin start-up specializing in inflatable structures, cont..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 077 M 29 096 M 29 096 M
Net income 2022 2 101 M 2 178 M 2 178 M
Net Debt 2022 3 329 M 3 449 M 3 449 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,88x
Yield 2022 5,04%
Capitalization 18 646 M 19 323 M 19 323 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 121 017
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 26,27 €
Average target price 30,86 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)-27.10%19 323
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION6.30%26 078
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-37.86%3 780
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-48.31%3 117
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-11.45%2 740
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.14.49%2 423