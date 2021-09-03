Michelin CGDE : Safer and more sustainable mobility provided by the new MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 tire

Scott Clark, Executive Vice President, Automotive, Motorsport, Experiences, and Americas Regions Thanks to the new technologies it packs, MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 has every intention of defending its predecessor's position as the All-Season market's leader and benchmark, without no detriment to performance. Safer, longer-lasting and more economical, MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 stands out as a perfect illustration of the Group's All-Sustainable approach.

Interview with Cyrille Roget, Michelin Group Director of technical and scientific communication

Performance that is designed to last ² ³ ⁴ The new MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 tire stands out through its excellent mileage performance and its ability to maintain a high level of performance from the first kilometer to the last, i.e. all the way down to the legal minimum tread depth. It illustrates Michelin's commitment to designing tires that offer a very high level of performance throughout their life and right up to their end of life. Thanks to its longer service life and lower fuel consumption, the MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 tire saves money and helps protect the planet.

A tire with high technological added value The MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 tire packs an innovative combination of advanced technologies that cover all of its components, particularly its compounds and tread. As with a winter tire, the MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 benefits from MICHELIN EverWinterGrip technologies developed to optimise its performance in winter throughout its working life. At the sametime, MICHELIN EverGrip technologies ensure strong performance in wet weather, all the way down to the tread wear indicator. MICHELIN EverTread technologies, meanwhile, contribute to MICHELIN CrossClimate 2's longevity by optimising the form of its contact patch to achieve a more effective distribution of the forces during acceleration, braking and cornering. As a result, the MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 comes out on top in a majority of European All-Season tire-segment tests.1,2,3,4,5,6

Did you know? The European All-Season tire market was the only segment to continue growing during lockdown (source: ETRMA). 16 %** is the annual growth of the All-Season market, forecast over the next five years. ** Michelin in-house data

