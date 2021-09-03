Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
Michelin CGDE : Safer and more sustainable mobility provided by the new MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 tire

09/03/2021 | 05:02am EDT
With the MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 tire, Michelin is launching a new generation of four-season tires. This is a further illustration of the Group's All-Sustainable approach and its commitment to investing and innovating in the development premium tires with very high added-value.

September 3 2021
Safer and more sustainable mobility provided by the new MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 tire

  • Performance that is designed to last ² ³ ⁴
  • A tire with high technological added value
Thanks to the new technologies it packs, MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 has every intention of defending its predecessor's position as the All-Season market's leader and benchmark, without no detriment to performance. Safer, longer-lasting and more economical, MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 stands out as a perfect illustration of the Group's All-Sustainable approach.
Scott Clark, Executive Vice President, Automotive, Motorsport, Experiences, and Americas Regions

Interview with Cyrille Roget, Michelin Group Director of technical and scientific communication

Performance that is designed to last ² ³ ⁴

The new MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 tire stands out through its excellent mileage performance and its ability to maintain a high level of performance from the first kilometer to the last, i.e. all the way down to the legal minimum tread depth. It illustrates Michelin's commitment to designing tires that offer a very high level of performance throughout their life and right up to their end of life. Thanks to its longer service life and lower fuel consumption, the MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 tire saves money and helps protect the planet.

A tire with high technological added value

The MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 tire packs an innovative combination of advanced technologies that cover all of its components, particularly its compounds and tread. As with a winter tire, the MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 benefits from MICHELIN EverWinterGrip technologies developed to optimise its performance in winter throughout its working life. At the sametime, MICHELIN EverGrip technologies ensure strong performance in wet weather, all the way down to the tread wear indicator. MICHELIN EverTread technologies, meanwhile, contribute to MICHELIN CrossClimate 2's longevity by optimising the form of its contact patch to achieve a more effective distribution of the forces during acceleration, braking and cornering. As a result, the MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 comes out on top in a majority of European All-Season tire-segment tests.1,2,3,4,5,6

Did you know?

The European All-Season tire market was the only segment to continue growing during lockdown (source: ETRMA).

16 %** is the annual growth of the All-Season market, forecast over the next five years.

** Michelin in-house data

What is an All-Season tire?

________________________

An All-Season tire can be used all year round. It combines the technologies of summer and winter tires for driving on dry and wet surfaces in both winter and summer, as well as on snow. It meets the safety needs of European motorists who mostly use summer tires. For drivers in milder winters, who switch between summer and winter tires, 4-season tires avoid the need to switch between the two tire categories every year.

The result saves time and money, offers peace of mind and does not compromise on performance.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 09:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
