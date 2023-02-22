Michelin CGDE : The 2023 Michelin Guide France Ceremony is moved forward to 10 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

MICHELIN GUIDE

Boulogne-Billancourt- February 21, 2023

The 2023 Michelin Guide France Ceremony is moved

forward to 10 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023

In order to anticipate the impacts of the day of nationwide demonstrations planned for Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Michelin Guide has decided to move the Michelin Guide France Ceremony forward from its initially scheduled time - at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023 - to 10 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Likewise, the cocktail party and gala evening planned to follow the Ceremony will also be moved forward, from 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Ceremony and lunch cocktail party will be held, as previously arranged, at the Palais des Congrès et de la Musique of Strasbourg.

This decision has been made to facilitate the organization of the guests in attendance and to enable them to leave Strasbourg in the early afternoon on Monday. The Michelin Guide is aware of the inconvenience this may cause, and it thanks all those involved for their understanding.

The Michelin Guide Ceremony, which will include the announcements of the new France selection and the winners of the Special Prizes, will also be streamed on the Michelin Guide's social media pages (Facebook and YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czSj5WWqJLs

