  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Michelin (CGDE)
  News
  Summary
    ML   FR001400AJ45

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:28:02 2023-02-22 am EST
29.39 EUR   -2.16%
Michelin CGDE : The 2023 Michelin Guide France Ceremony is moved forward to 10 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023

02/22/2023 | 09:07am EST
PRESS RELEASE

MICHELIN GUIDE

Boulogne-Billancourt- February 21, 2023

The 2023 Michelin Guide France Ceremony is moved

forward to 10 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023

In order to anticipate the impacts of the day of nationwide demonstrations planned for Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Michelin Guide has decided to move the Michelin Guide France Ceremony forward from its initially scheduled time - at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023 - to 10 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Likewise, the cocktail party and gala evening planned to follow the Ceremony will also be moved forward, from 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Ceremony and lunch cocktail party will be held, as previously arranged, at the Palais des Congrès et de la Musique of Strasbourg.

This decision has been made to facilitate the organization of the guests in attendance and to enable them to leave Strasbourg in the early afternoon on Monday. The Michelin Guide is aware of the inconvenience this may cause, and it thanks all those involved for their understanding.

The Michelin Guide Ceremony, which will include the announcements of the new France selection and the winners of the Special Prizes, will also be streamed on the Michelin Guide's social media pages (Facebook and YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czSj5WWqJLs

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 177 countries, has 124,760 employees and operates 68 tire production facilities which together produced around 173 million tires in 2021. (www.michelin.com)

MICHELIN GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

7 days a week

www.michelin.com

@MichelinPress

27 cours de l'Ile Seguin, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 14:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
