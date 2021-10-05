Michelin CGDE : The mandates of Managers Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot renewed for 4 years

This decision was taken with the unanimous agreement of the Michelin Supervisory Board who met on July 23, 2021 and chaired by Barbara Dalibard.

The mandates of Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot will therefore be renewed for 4 years from their scheduled expiry date at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 13, 2022, i.e., until the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting to be held in the first half-year period of 2026.

With this decision, SAGES and Michelin Supervisory Board applaud the quality of the work accomplished by the management team and demonstrate their confidence in Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot to successfully continue implementing the "Michelin in Motion" strategic plan presented to the financial community and the press in April 2021.