    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
Michelin CGDE : The mandates of Managers Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot renewed for 4 years

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
The mandates of Managers Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot renewed for 4 years

This decision was taken with the unanimous agreement of the Michelin Supervisory Board who met on July 23, 2021 and chaired by Barbara Dalibard.

The mandates of Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot will therefore be renewed for 4 years from their scheduled expiry date at the end of the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 13, 2022, i.e., until the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting to be held in the first half-year period of 2026.

With this decision, SAGES and Michelin Supervisory Board applaud the quality of the work accomplished by the management team and demonstrate their confidence in Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot to successfully continue implementing the "Michelin in Motion" strategic plan presented to the financial community and the press in April 2021.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 816 M 26 462 M 26 462 M
Net income 2021 1 810 M 2 099 M 2 099 M
Net Debt 2021 2 995 M 3 474 M 3 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 23 542 M 27 352 M 27 304 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 117 540
Free-Float 94,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 132,00 €
Average target price 147,73 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)25.77%27 352
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION52.25%32 698
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY76.35%5 410
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ7.08%4 956
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.89.74%4 480
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.24.14%4 074