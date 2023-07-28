  1. Markets
Real-time Euronext Paris - 09:06:41 2023-07-28 am EDT Intraday chart for Michelin (CGDE) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
29.77 EUR +0.68% +5.08% +14.68%
02:48pm MICHELIN : H1 23: deflating the headwinds from cost inflation Alphavalue
Jul. 27 MICHELIN : UBS keeps its Buy rating MD

MICHELIN : H1 23: deflating the headwinds from cost inflation

Today at 08:48 am

MICHELIN : UBS keeps its Buy rating MD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 07/27/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
MICHELIN : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating MD
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
MICHELIN : UBS gives a Buy rating MD
MICHELIN : Jefferies lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral MD
Renault Searches for Sourcing Options Amid Rising Risk of "Chinese Storm" in Electric Vehicle Market MT
European firms look for footing in China-U.S. spat, French execs say RE
'Chinese storm' looming over Europe's EV sector, Renault chairman warns RE
Paladin Energy Retains 75% Interest in Canadian JV MT
European Equities Tumble Sharply Lower in Thursday Trading Following Strong US Jobs Report MT
MICHELIN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating MD
Renault, Nissan Said Nearing Investment Deal for Ampere MT
Madrid joins race for high-spending tourists with bet on five-star hotels RE
MICHELIN : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating MD
Nissan investigates claims CEO put deputy under surveillance RE
MICHELIN : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating MD
MICHELIN : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating MD
European Equities Close Lower in Tuesday Trading; Automotive, Mining Stocks Stall MT
MICHELIN : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating MD
MICHELIN : Receives a Buy rating from UBS MD
Renault names Luca de Meo as new head of Ampere electric vehicle unit RE
MICHELIN : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating MD
Global markets live: Airbus, Intel, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway... ZB

Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin is one of the world leaders in manufacturing and marketing of tires. The products are mainly sold under the Michelin, BFGoodrich, Kleber, Uniroyal and Taurus brands. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale and distribution of tires (75.6%): tires for light vehicles (65.5% of net sales) and heavy trucks (34.5%). The group also offers services and solutions to improve the efficiency of transportation; - other (24.4%): sale of specialty tires for agricultural and civil engineering machines, two-wheeled vehicles, and aircraft. In addition, Michelin offers solutions to support travels and trips (road maps and gastronomic and tour guides, ViaMichelin, Tablet and Robert Parker) and develops high-tech materials for many fields. At the end of 2022, Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin had 121 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.7%), Europe (26.8%), North America (38.2%) and other (26.3%).
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
29.57EUR
Average target price
33.07EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.83%
1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)
+14.60% 23 207 M $
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
+24.64% 28 067 M $
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.
+10.08% 4 502 M $
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
+56.35% 4 498 M $
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.
+50.73% 3 518 M $
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
+22.92% 2 656 M $
VIETNAM RUBBER INDUSTRY GROUP -
+57.25% 2 547 M $
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.
-4.52% 2 405 M $
TOYO TIRE CORPORATION
+25.45% 2 067 M $
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ
-11.48% 1 263 M $
