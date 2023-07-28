Equities ML FR001400AJ45
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 09:06:41 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|29.77 EUR
|+0.68%
|+5.08%
|+14.68%
|02:48pm
|MICHELIN : H1 23: deflating the headwinds from cost inflation
|Jul. 27
|MICHELIN : UBS keeps its Buy rating
|MD
MICHELIN : H1 23: deflating the headwinds from cost inflation
Today at 08:48 am
Latest news about Michelin (CGDE)
Chart Michelin (CGDE)
Company Profile
More about the company
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin is one of the world leaders in manufacturing and marketing of tires. The products are mainly sold under the Michelin, BFGoodrich, Kleber, Uniroyal and Taurus brands. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale and distribution of tires (75.6%): tires for light vehicles (65.5% of net sales) and heavy trucks (34.5%). The group also offers services and solutions to improve the efficiency of transportation; - other (24.4%): sale of specialty tires for agricultural and civil engineering machines, two-wheeled vehicles, and aircraft. In addition, Michelin offers solutions to support travels and trips (road maps and gastronomic and tour guides, ViaMichelin, Tablet and Robert Parker) and develops high-tech materials for many fields. At the end of 2022, Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin had 121 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.7%), Europe (26.8%), North America (38.2%) and other (26.3%).
SectorTires & Rubber Products
Calendar
2023-10-24 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Michelin (CGDE)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
29.57EUR
Average target price
33.07EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.83%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Tires & Rubber Products
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+14.60%
|23 207 M $
|+24.64%
|28 067 M $
|+10.08%
|4 502 M $
|+56.35%
|4 498 M $
|+50.73%
|3 518 M $
|+22.92%
|2 656 M $
|+57.25%
|2 547 M $
|-4.52%
|2 405 M $
|+25.45%
|2 067 M $
|-11.48%
|1 263 M $