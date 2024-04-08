Stock ML MICHELIN (CGDE)
Michelin (CGDE)

Equities

ML

FR001400AJ45

Tires & Rubber Products

Real-time Euronext Paris
 04:27:50 2024-04-08 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
35.16 EUR -0.73% Intraday chart for Michelin (CGDE) +0.37% +8.41%
Latest news about Michelin (CGDE)

MICHELIN : Target upgrade by 17.5% Alphavalue
Jefferies study boosts Continental and weighs on Michelin DP
MICHELIN : Jefferies sets new Sell rating ZD
EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with Food Company Led by Michelin Star Chef MT
MICHELIN : JP Morgan remains Neutral ZD
Edgy Insights: The gross profitability premium Our Logo
Malaysia Secures Potential Investments from Trade Expedition to France, Germany MT
MICHELIN : UBS keeps its Buy rating ZD
Oddo BHF Keeps Michelin at Outperform, Raises PT MT
MICHELIN : Oddo BHF raises its price target CF
Michelin: exclusive supplier for the new 3008s in Europe CF
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 15.03.2024 - 15:15 DP
How companies are responding to attacks on ships in the Red Sea RE
Michelin takes research to a new level CF
48 HOURS: Sunrise to sunset in Mumbai with Suresh Muthuswami of TCS RE
Nissan Motor’s Nomination Committee Selects Candidates for Upcoming Board MT
48 HOURS: Crowdsourcing creativity in Paris with Kickstarter CEO Taylor RE
Carmaker Stellantis interested in investing in Thailand, PM says RE
AMA: partnership with Sopra Steria, share price soars CF
Pirelli: down after its annual results CF
Michelin Launches EUR500 Million Share Buyback Management Deal MT
MICHELIN : Barclays keeps a Sell rating ZD
Fitch Affirms Michelin’s Ratings, Outlook on Solid Operating Margins MT
CAC40: ends a week of records, can aim for 8000pts CF
Michelin: builds tire recycling plant in Sweden CF

Chart Michelin (CGDE)

Chart Michelin (CGDE)
Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin is one of the world leaders in manufacturing and marketing of tires. The products are mainly sold under the Michelin, BFGoodrich, Kleber, Uniroyal and Taurus brands. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale and distribution of tires (75.2%): tires for light vehicles (67.3% of net sales) and heavy trucks (32.7%). The group also offers services and solutions to improve the efficiency of transportation; - other (24.8%): sale of specialty tires for agricultural and civil engineering machines, two-wheeled vehicles, and aircraft. In addition, Michelin offers solutions to support travels and trips (road maps and gastronomic and tour guides, ViaMichelin, Tablet and Robert Parker) and develops high-tech materials for many fields. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.8%), Europe (26.1%), North America (39.2%) and other (25.9%).
Sector
Tires & Rubber Products
Calendar
2024-04-23 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Michelin (CGDE)

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
35.42 EUR
Average target price
35.14 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-0.78%
Sector Other Tires & Rubber Products

1st Jan change Capi.
MICHELIN (CGDE) Stock Michelin (CGDE)
+8.41% 27.42B
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION Stock Bridgestone Corporation
+13.58% 29.7B
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Sailun Group Co., Ltd.
+29.45% 6.63B
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD. Stock The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
+22.55% 4.17B
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY Stock The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
-9.57% 3.68B
VIETNAM RUBBER INDUSTRY GROUP - Stock Vietnam Rubber Industry Group -
+48.58% 3.51B
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG Stock Dätwyler Holding AG
-6.56% 3.43B
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD. Stock Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.
+22.32% 3.22B
TOYO TIRE CORPORATION Stock Toyo Tire Corporation
+19.39% 2.85B
KUMHO PETRO CHEMICAL CO.,LTD Stock Kumho Petro Chemical Co.,Ltd
-3.46% 2.35B
Other Tires & Rubber Products
