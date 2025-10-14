The broker remains bullish on the stock with a target price of €37, even after the group announced a downward revision of its forecasts for fiscal year 2025.
We estimate a consensus decline of around 15% in our forecasts for 2025 and 2026, due to the weakness of the US truck and agricultural product markets, UBS said.
Michelin now expects sector operating profit (ROS) at constant exchange rates to be between €2.6bn and €3bn for the full year, compared with over €3.4bn previously.
Its free cash flow before acquisitions is expected between €1.5bn and €1.8bn, compared with a previous forecast of over €1.7bn.
Michelin: UBS lowers forecasts by around 15%
Published on 10/14/2025 at 04:55 am EDT
The broker remains bullish on the stock with a target price of €37, even after the group announced a downward revision of its forecasts for fiscal year 2025.