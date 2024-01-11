MICHELIN : UBS reiterates its buy recommendation

The analyst firm confirms its Buy recommendation on the share with a price target of E37, representing a potential upside of 17% compared with the current price.



' Will EBIT approach 4 billion euros in 2024? says UBS



' 2024 could be a record year in terms of profitability (c10% above consensus). The recently announced restructuring of the footprint could provide further impetus from 2025 onwards' says the analyst.



