Michelin: agreement with unions on career paths

November 22, 2023 at 05:05 am EST

Michelin announced this morning that the Group's management in France, the CFDT, SUD and CGT-FO trade unions signed a new three-year GEPP (gestion des emplois et parcours professionnels) agreement on November 9.



The idea is to strengthen the professional development and career paths of Michelin's 16,000 employees in France.



"The development of Michelin's strategy in activities beyond mobility, combined with profound changes such as digitization and automation, will continue to lead to numerous changes in positions and professions within the Group", explains the Michelin Man.



Presented as 'ambitious' and 'based on an innovative approach', this agreement is built around three priorities, namely: the reinforcement of internal mobility for all; the creation of a personalized support system for sensitive jobs (i.e. jobs requiring a renewal of skills or relevant to corporate strategy); an in-depth renewal of end-of-career management.



