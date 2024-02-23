Michelin: builds tire recycling plant in Sweden

Michelin announces the construction of 'Sweden's first end-of-life tire recycling plant', in collaboration with Antin - the joint venture's majority shareholder - and Enviro - which has an option to become a 'significant minority shareholder'.



Located in Uddevalla, the project is based on Enviro's unique pyrolysis technology, which extracts raw materials from composite products.



This first plant will have a recycling capacity of around 35,000 tons of end-of-life tires per year, and will create up to 40 jobs in the local community.



Michelin reports that the joint venture has already secured a series of multi-year contracts for the supply of end-of-life tires, carbon black and pyrolysis oil from the recycling process.



Construction of the site has already begun, and the plant is scheduled to be operational in 2025.



