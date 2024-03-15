Michelin: exclusive supplier for the new 3008s in Europe
Whether hybrid or 100% electric, all versions of the Peugeot 3008 range will be fitted with custom-designed tires, providing safety, fuel efficiency, longevity, driving pleasure and peace of mind, while perfectly matching the characteristics of these SUVs.
Michelin asserts that its engineers worked for three years to develop the tire ranges for the future Peugeot 3008 and E-3008, focusing in particular on safety on dry and wet surfaces, but also on key criteria such as longevity and fuel efficiency.
