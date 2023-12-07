Michelin inaugurates laboratory with CNRS

Michelin has announced the inauguration yesterday, with the CNRS and the University of Clermont Auvergne, of a joint laboratory called 'BioDLab' dedicated to the study of the degradation and biodegradation of tire rubber.



The idea? To gain a better understanding of the degradation process associated with tire use, and to develop technical solutions to the environmental problems posed by wear particles resulting from contact between the road and the tire.



Set up for a period of four years, the joint laboratory's mission will be to develop tools that will enable concrete solutions to be found for making wear particles bio-assimilable by the environment.



The aim will be to develop methods for assessing the degradation of elastomer, an essential component of tires, and to produce a detailed analysis that will enable us to understand the mechanisms involved.





