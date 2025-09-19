On Friday, Michelin rejected accusations of opacity regarding public aid made last night in a report on France 2's "Complément d'Enquête" program, stating that its contributions in France far exceeded the amount of support received.



In a press release, the Clermont-Ferrand-based group pointed out that it had invested some €2.6bn in France over the past ten years, including €1.5bn to modernize its industrial facilities.



The manufacturer acknowledges that it generated €1.9bn in net profit in 2024, while emphasizing that this figure does not reflect its performance in France but that of its global activities in more than 170 countries.



In France, the group's industrial activities are loss-making, as explained by Pierre-Louis Dubourdeau, Michelin's industrial director, during his interview for the program, he points out.



As for the aid received, the company emphasizes its transparency and places it in the context of its tax, social, and industrial contributions.



In 2023, the main public aid received by the company was the Research Tax Credit (CIR), amounting to €40.4m, a figure that Michelin says it wants to compare with the €400m it invests each year in R&D and its tax bill, which amounted to over €220m in 2023.



Considering public aid without putting into perspective all of Michelin's contributions in France is a partial and therefore biased view of reality, the group adds, which says it wants to set the record straight about the facts and the nature of its commitment in France.



Addressed this summer by a Senate inquiry committee, the issue of public aid granted to large companies has returned to the forefront in recent days with the publication of an essay by two journalists from Le Nouvel Obs', Matthieu Aron and Caroline Michel-Aguirre, entitled 'Le Grand Détournement' (The Great Diversion).



On the Paris Stock Exchange, Michelin shares rose by around 1% on Friday morning, a performance broadly in line with the 0.9% rise posted by the CAC at the same time.