Michelin is also writing the future of electric mobility
11/10/2021 | 07:07am EST
Is electric mobility a response to the challenges of climate change? Michelin is convinced that it is an essential driver of the energy transition. With its capacity for innovation, its expertise in the field of hydrogen fuel cells, and its ability to bring people together, Michelin is a major player in the development of electromobility.
November 9 2021
Michelin's technological leadership accelerates the development of electric mobility solutions
Michelin leads the way in using hydrogen for sustainable electric mobility
In addition to innovating, Michelin is actively supporting, reinforcing and facilitating the energy transition
When it presented its new "Everything Sustainable" 2030 strategic plan ("Michelin in Motion") in April, Michelin referred to the electric vehicle market as a "genuine opportunity for growth and an accelerator of the energy transition." This is a sector in which the Group can leverage all its expertise and innovation potential, not only in tires, but also beyond tires, and especially in hydrogen.
When we look at the performance characteristics required to make a great EV* tire, we see that there is a real opportunity for Michelin to demonstrate and leverage its technological leadership in this rapidly growing and critically important market segment.
Scott Clark, Executive Vice President, Automotive, Motorsport, Experiences and Americas Regions and Member of the Group Executive Committee.
* Electric vehicles
Michelin's technological leadership accelerates the development of electric mobility solutions
Rolling resistance, rolling noise, wear resistance and energy consumption are all performance criteria that need to be integrated into the development of specific solutions for electric vehicles, and all require a high level of research and innovation. Michelin recently rose to this challenge with its brand new MICHELIN X INCITY EV Z tire, the first Michelin range specifically designed for electric buses.
Overview of MICHELIN tires specifically designed for electric vehicles
MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV
This tire, developed based on the experience gained in Formula E, features MICHELIN Acoustic technology that absorbs resonance noise and reduces perceived noise levels by 20%. Its special rubber compound also increases the vehicle's range by 60 km.
Le pneu MICHELIN e.Primacy
Pour les conducteurs de véhicules électriques, MICHELIN e. Primacy offre une autonomie de la batterie renforcée de l'ordre de 7 %.
Le pneu MICHELIN City Grip Saver
La gamme MICHELIN City Grip Saver, spécialement développée pour les scooters électriques, offre une très faible résistance au roulement grâce à de nouveaux matériaux à base de silice « electric ready » et permet à la batterie de durer plus longtemps.
La gamme MICHELIN E-Wild
A vélo, environ 50% des pneus MICHELIN s'adaptent aux spécificités des vélos électriques. La gamme MICHELIN E-Wild permet d'économiser de la batterie en réduisant les pertes d'énergie.
Le pneu MICHELIN X InCity EV Z
Le pneu MICHELIN X InCity EV Z offre une capacité de charge accrue allant jusqu'à 8 tonnes pour s'adapter au poids des bus plus lourds, en raison de leur batterie.
MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV tyre
MICHELIN e.Primacy
MICHELIN City Grip Saver
MICHELIN E-Wild
MICHELIN X InCity EV Z
Did you know?
The share of electric vehicles in total new car sales is expected to almost quadruple between 2020 and 2030, reaching nearly 50% of new vehicle sales by 2030.
In just 5 years, the number of electric buses on our roads is expected to increase tenfold.
In addition to the real growth potential in the electric vehicle market - whether for passenger cars, public transportation or even two-wheel and other electric micro-mobility options - Michelin sees another major benefit of electromobility: how it can accelerate the energy transition. This is why, in line with its sustainable ambitions, the Group is looking to racing to accelerate innovations that promote electromobility. In 2013, Michelin joined FIA Formula E, the championship for electric single-seaters, and in 2019, it joined MotoETM, the first 100% electric motorcycle competition. And more recently, in June 2020, Michelin became a reference partner in the Mission H24 project, which aims to accelerate "zero-emission" mobility by developing the use of hydrogen in endurance racing.
Michelin leads the way in using hydrogen for sustainable electric mobility
Michelin is convinced that hydrogen mobility will be one of the key components of clean mobility, complementing electric battery technology, and will play a key role in the large-scale expansion of electric vehicles, and therefore "zero-emission" mobility. It will also accelerate the energy transition by being one of the most flexible storage mediums for renewable energies. Buoyed by this conviction and its unmatched expertise in materials - and in particular its 15 years of expertise in fuel cells - Michelin has lofty ambitions. One of these is to become a world leader in hydrogen systems through Symbio, a joint venture between Michelin and Faurecia. Faurecia has just started construction of Europe's largest fuel cell production plant and is already involved in two projects to develop hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and buses.
In addition to innovating, Michelin is actively supporting, reinforcing and facilitating the energy transition
As promising as electric mobility may be, it must nevertheless be supported by an environment that facilitates its deployment. This is why the Group is committed to working with the major industrial and institutional players in the hydrogen sector and is involved in Hydrogen Europe, the hydrogen industry association, and the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, whose aim is to build a European ecosystem around clean hydrogen and encourage the emergence of large-scale deployment projects.
To help customers make the transition to electric vehicles, Michelin has also developed a number of solutions such as MoveElectric and Watèa by Michelin.
MoveElectric and Watèa by Michelin: two solutions to help fleets transition to electric vehicles
Developed by Masternaut, a subsidiary of the Michelin Group, MoveElectric is a comprehensive decision support solution for the transition to electric vehicles. It uses vehicle data to guide fleet managers through the process, up to and including optimizing vehicle and driver performance.
Watèa by Michelin is a customized electric mobility solution for commercial vehicle fleets. It provides electric vehicles, access to a recharging infrastructure and digital services to ensure business continuity. Its subscription model and all-inclusive fixed monthly fee ensure that costs are kept under control.
