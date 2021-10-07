Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/07 06:56:56 am
134.65 EUR   +2.36%
06:47aMICHELIN'S SUSTAINABLE TIRES : “Wonderful, innovative”
PU
10/06MICHELIN : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
10/06MICHELIN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin's sustainable tires : “Wonderful, innovative”

10/07/2021 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This year, for the first time, Michelin incorporated up to 40% renewable or recycled bio-based materials in its MotoE™ tires. The initiative did not go unnoticed by riders and team managers. Watch what they had to say.

October 7 2021
Imprimer

Michelin's sustainable tires : "Wonderful, innovative"

  • Racing is an innovation laboratory that is essential to the development of new sustainable solutions

Competition tires made from sustainable materials such as orange peel, fir resin and used tires, and capable of reaching speeds of up to 270 km/h? Really? Yes, this really is one of Michelin's latest achievements. It not only underscores its technological leadership, but also provides further evidence of the Group's "All Sustainable" ambition of using 100% sustainable materials in all its tires by 2050, with a Group-wide target of 40% by 2030.

MotoE™ is one of our development platforms for sustainable materials. This year, we have already managed to incorporate 40% sustainable materials in the MotoE™ rear tires and 33% in the front tires, while at the same time improving riders' lap times, and our aim is to increase the percentage of sustainable materials each season.
Piero Taramasso, Michelin Motorsport Two-Wheel Manager
Did you know ?

_____________________

Michelin will remain the official and exclusive tire supplier for the premier class from 2024 to 2026.

For Michelin, motorsport is a unique innovation laboratory that enables it to validate its new technologies in extreme conditions and propose sustainable solutions that benefit everyone.

Racing is an innovation laboratory that is essential to the development of new sustainable solutions

Racing provides a fantastic Hi-Tech Lab for developing sustainable solutions as it gives us the opportunity to test our innovations in the most extreme conditions. This is why Michelin became involved first in the electric single-seater (FIA Formula E) championship in 2013, then in MotoE™ in 2019. And more recently, in June 2020, Michelin became a reference partner in the "Mission H24" project, which aims to accelerate "zero-emission" mobility by developing the use of hydrogen in endurance racing. This is an experience it shares with its subsidiary, Symbio, whose ambition is to become a world leader in hydrogen systems for mobility. At this year's Le Mans 24 Hours, Michelin debuted its motorsport tire on the H24 hydrogen prototype. This tire already incorporates 46% bio-based and recycled materials.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 10:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
06:47aMICHELIN'S SUSTAINABLE TIRES : “Wonderful, innovative”
PU
10/06MICHELIN : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
10/06MICHELIN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/05MICHELIN CGDE : Présentation investisseurs – CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB – 6ème journé..
PU
10/05MICHELIN CGDE : CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB – 6th Annual Auto Credit Day – Investor Pr..
PU
10/05MICHELIN CGDE : The mandates of Managers Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot renewed for 4 ye..
PU
10/05MICHELIN : The mandates of Managers Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot renewed for 4 years
AQ
10/01MICHELIN CGDE : recognizes nine suppliers for their outstanding contribution
PU
09/30MICHELIN CGDE : Notice to holders relating to the Conversion Period non-dilutive cash-sett..
PU
09/30MICHELIN : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 832 M 26 398 M 26 398 M
Net income 2021 1 806 M 2 088 M 2 088 M
Net Debt 2021 3 005 M 3 475 M 3 475 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 23 462 M 27 058 M 27 126 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 117 540
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 131,55 €
Average target price 147,67 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)25.35%27 058
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION52.57%32 648
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY68.38%5 166
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ4.79%4 814
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.89.74%4 481
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.24.48%4 054