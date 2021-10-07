Michelin's sustainable tires : “Wonderful, innovative”

This year, for the first time, Michelin incorporated up to 40% renewable or recycled bio-based materials in its MotoE™ tires. The initiative did not go unnoticed by riders and team managers. Watch what they had to say.
Racing is an innovation laboratory that is essential to the development of new sustainable solutions
Competition tires made from sustainable materials such as orange peel, fir resin and used tires, and capable of reaching speeds of up to 270 km/h? Really? Yes, this really is one of Michelin's latest achievements. It not only underscores its technological leadership, but also provides further evidence of the Group's "All Sustainable" ambition of using 100% sustainable materials in all its tires by 2050, with a Group-wide target of 40% by 2030.
MotoE™ is one of our development platforms for sustainable materials. This year, we have already managed to incorporate 40% sustainable materials in the MotoE™ rear tires and 33% in the front tires, while at the same time improving riders' lap times, and our aim is to increase the percentage of sustainable materials each season.
Racing is an innovation laboratory that is essential to the development of new sustainable solutions
Racing provides a fantastic Hi-Tech Lab for developing sustainable solutions as it gives us the opportunity to test our innovations in the most extreme conditions. This is why Michelin became involved first in the electric single-seater (FIA Formula E) championship in 2013, then in MotoE™ in 2019. And more recently, in June 2020, Michelin became a reference partner in the "Mission H24" project, which aims to accelerate "zero-emission" mobility by developing the use of hydrogen in endurance racing. This is an experience it shares with its subsidiary, Symbio, whose ambition is to become a world leader in hydrogen systems for mobility. At this year's Le Mans 24 Hours, Michelin debuted its motorsport tire on the H24 hydrogen prototype. This tire already incorporates 46% bio-based and recycled materials.
Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 10:46:02 UTC.