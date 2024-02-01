Michelin: to promote the employment of disabled people
Signed by management and the CFDT, CFE-CGC, SUD and FO trade unions, the agreement covers the period 2024 - 2027 and reflects the Group's ambition to become by 2030 'a global benchmark for employee commitment as well as diversity and inclusion'.
Michelin thus intends to strengthen its attractiveness and be recognized by the various stakeholders as a 'Handi-Accommodating' company, in order to continue recruiting both permanent and fixed-term employees, including work-study students and interns.
