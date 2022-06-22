Over 50 per cent sustainable materials in tires: Michelin has done it!

After having competed in its first international motor race on the Imola circuit (Italy) last May, the electric-hydrogen propulsion prototype from the MissionH24 program took part in the Road to Le Mans race, the opening event of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: 43 laps of the large Le Mans circuit, i.e., more than 585 km driven at racing speeds! And the cherry on the cake? The H24 was able to reach a peak speed of over 290 kph (290.8 to be precise). A report that is more than encouraging for the future, which Pierre-Lou Fleury, Team Manager of H24 Racing, was quick to confirm: "This figure shows that electric-hydrogen propulsion has become competitive. We have exceptional partners, all of them leaders in their fields. We owe them the same excellence. Michelin's efforts and in particular their increasingly "sustainable" tires are remarkable. Next year, our ambition is to compete in the entire race and to meet this challenge of collective excellence."

Convinced that hydrogen mobility will play a key role in the mass development of electric cars, as it is complementary to the electric battery, Michelin has become the reference partner for the Mission H24 project, with the aim of making advances in "Zero Emission" mobility: "This is another step forward taken by the H24 car and the entire Mission H24 team and its partners, particularly Michelin and Symbio. It allows for demonstrating that the electric-hydrogen technology is a credible and high-performance mobility solution. More than just a laboratory, motorsport now also plays the role of trailblazer and accelerator for the entire hydrogen industry!" comments Serge Grisin, Manager of Hydrogen Motorsport.