    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
End-of-day quote Euronext Paris  -  2022-06-20
27.81 EUR   +0.14%
10:55aOVER 50 PER CENT SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS IN TIRES : Michelin has done it!
PU
10:25aMICHELIN CGDE : Porsche and Michelin on a performance mission at Goodwood with tyres that contain 53% sustainable materials
PU
06/21Hyundai Motor and France's Michelin Extend Partnership to Develop EV Tires
MT
Over 50 per cent sustainable materials in tires: Michelin has done it!

06/22/2022 | 10:55am EDT
After having competed in its first international motor race on the Imola circuit (Italy) last May, the electric-hydrogen propulsion prototype from the MissionH24 program took part in the Road to Le Mans race, the opening event of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: 43 laps of the large Le Mans circuit, i.e., more than 585 km driven at racing speeds! And the cherry on the cake? The H24 was able to reach a peak speed of over 290 kph (290.8 to be precise). A report that is more than encouraging for the future, which Pierre-Lou Fleury, Team Manager of H24 Racing, was quick to confirm: "This figure shows that electric-hydrogen propulsion has become competitive. We have exceptional partners, all of them leaders in their fields. We owe them the same excellence. Michelin's efforts and in particular their increasingly "sustainable" tires are remarkable. Next year, our ambition is to compete in the entire race and to meet this challenge of collective excellence."

Convinced that hydrogen mobility will play a key role in the mass development of electric cars, as it is complementary to the electric battery, Michelin has become the reference partner for the Mission H24 project, with the aim of making advances in "Zero Emission" mobility: "This is another step forward taken by the H24 car and the entire Mission H24 team and its partners, particularly Michelin and Symbio. It allows for demonstrating that the electric-hydrogen technology is a credible and high-performance mobility solution. More than just a laboratory, motorsport now also plays the role of trailblazer and accelerator for the entire hydrogen industry!" comments Serge Grisin, Manager of Hydrogen Motorsport.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 14:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 188 M 28 697 M 28 697 M
Net income 2022 2 179 M 2 300 M 2 300 M
Net Debt 2022 2 560 M 2 703 M 2 703 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,17x
Yield 2022 5,08%
Capitalization 19 860 M 20 962 M 20 962 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 123 021
Free-Float 94,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 27,81 €
Average target price 38,60 €
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)-22.83%20 962
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION4.26%26 471
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-20.82%5 127
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-48.12%3 186
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-12.05%3 039
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.1.19%2 290