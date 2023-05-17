Advanced search
    ML   FR001400AJ45

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
2023-05-17
27.46 EUR   -3.89%
05:43pRise of EVs puts tire makers under pressure
RE
08:11aTyre-development Simulation : advanced technology for enhanced racing performance and mobility
PU
03:38aMib down but TIM rises after words from CDP CEO
AN
Rise of EVs puts tire makers under pressure

05/17/2023
STORY: Manufacturers are facing new pressure over tire

pollution linked to the rise in electric vehicles (EVs)

When tires make contact with the road,

tiny particles are abraded and emitted

The extra weight from EV batteries means those

tiny particles are becoming a bigger problem

That has tire makers racing to get ahead

of emissions rules and find alternatives

All tires contain a toxic chemical

called 6PPD, which reduces cracking

This year, California is expected to be the first to demand

manufacturers show they are seeking an alternative

The EU's upcoming Euro 7 emission regulations

will also set standards for tires for the first time

Compounding the challenge, manufacturers will

need to develop tires that emit less for heavy EVs

which Michelin and Goodyear have reported

can wear out tires up to 50% faster


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 28 768 M 31 145 M 31 145 M
Net income 2023 2 083 M 2 255 M 2 255 M
Net Debt 2023 3 433 M 3 716 M 3 716 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,40x
Yield 2023 5,03%
Capitalization 19 610 M 21 229 M 21 229 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 130 561
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,46 €
Average target price 32,32 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Anne-Sophie de la Bigne Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)9.95%22 160
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION20.38%28 303
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY46.90%4 141
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-2.79%4 133
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.45.58%3 526
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.13.11%2 509
