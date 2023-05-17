Rise of EVs puts tire makers under pressure

pollution linked to the rise in electric vehicles (EVs)

When tires make contact with the road,

tiny particles are abraded and emitted

The extra weight from EV batteries means those

tiny particles are becoming a bigger problem

That has tire makers racing to get ahead

of emissions rules and find alternatives

All tires contain a toxic chemical

called 6PPD, which reduces cracking

This year, California is expected to be the first to demand

manufacturers show they are seeking an alternative

The EU's upcoming Euro 7 emission regulations

will also set standards for tires for the first time

Compounding the challenge, manufacturers will

need to develop tires that emit less for heavy EVs

which Michelin and Goodyear have reported

can wear out tires up to 50% faster