Rise of EVs puts tire makers under pressure

pollution linked to the rise in electric vehicles (EVs)
When tires make contact with the road,
tiny particles are abraded and emitted
The extra weight from EV batteries means those
tiny particles are becoming a bigger problem
That has tire makers racing to get ahead
of emissions rules and find alternatives
All tires contain a toxic chemical
called 6PPD, which reduces cracking
This year, California is expected to be the first to demand
manufacturers show they are seeking an alternative
The EU's upcoming Euro 7 emission regulations
will also set standards for tires for the first time
Compounding the challenge, manufacturers will
need to develop tires that emit less for heavy EVs
which Michelin and Goodyear have reported
can wear out tires up to 50% faster