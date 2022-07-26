Log in
    MCH   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(MCH)
Delayed Börse Stuttgart  - 
- EUR   -.--%
MICHELIN : availability of the half-year financial report as of 30 june 2022
GL
GL
AQ
Michelin: availability of the half-year financial report as of 30 june 2022

07/26/2022 | 11:41am EDT
Clermont-Ferrand, July, 26 2022

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF
30 JUNE 2022

Michelin Group announced today that the 2022 half-year financial report is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The report and the first-half 2022 financial results presentation are available on www.michelin.com.

Investor Relations

 

Guillaume Jullienne
+33 (0) 7 86 09 68 01
guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com

Pierre Hassaïri
+33 (0) 6 84 32 90 81
pierre.hassairi@michelin.com

Flavien Huet
+33 (0) 7 77 85 04 82
flavien.huet@michelin.com

 		Media Relations

 

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com

 

Individual Shareholders Relations

 

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

Muriel Floc’hlay
muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com

Clémence Rodriguez
clemence.daturi-rodriguez@michelin.com

 

DISCLAIMER
This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website /www.michelin.com/en.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

Attachment


