MICHELIN SCA    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN SCA

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/11 03:56:53 am
118.15 EUR   +0.60%
Data: at the heart of Michelin's strategy

02/11/2021 | 03:39am EST
On January 28, 2021, Yves Chapot, Michelin Group Managing Partner, and Patrice Cochin, Chief Digital Experience Officer, spoke at the Assises de la Data Transformation Conference. What role does digital technology play at Michelin? The answer in video.

February 11 2021
Data: at the heart of Michelin's strategy

  • Yves Chapot and Patrice Cochin's presentations
  • 2 examples of value creation using data
  • Introducing the Assises de la Data

Will the future belong to those who know how to use and leverage data?

Data is increasingly central to corporate strategy. That is particularly true at Michelin, where for the past 6 years we have been working on a profound process of digitization and see data as a true non-tangible asset.

The challenge is "to extract as much value as possible from it to improve not only the customer experience but also the employee experience.

From the outset, priority acceleration areas were defined such as CRM, e-retail, websites, Data or Artificial Intelligence, and were accompanied by the implementation of digital platforms on a global scale.

The challenge is important : creating value with data. Responsibility for these platforms is entrusted to multidisciplinary expert teams made up of Michelin employees (representing the activities) and external partners. These are the "Digital Factories", located in the United States, France and India.

It is clear that data-driven companies will stand out - an idea to which Michelin is firmly committed. Its culture of excellence and high standards, as well as its customers' trust, are tremendous assets as it explores new avenues for data.

Yves Chapot and Patrice Cochin's presentations
2 examples of value creation using data
Introducing the Assises de la Data

This event, hosted by the Netexplo Observatory and sponsored by the French Ministry for the Economy, Finance, and Economic Recovery, in partnership with HEC Paris, the BCG, Les Echos, and Villa Numéris, aims to promote the best data strategies and practices in major Cac 40groups and French start-ups and share them with all political and economic decision-makers in order to accelerate the Data Transformation of the French economy.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 08:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 20 562 M 24 934 M 24 934 M
Net income 2020 739 M 896 M 896 M
Net Debt 2020 4 522 M 5 484 M 5 484 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 20 946 M 25 414 M 25 399 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MICHELIN SCA
Duration : Period :
Michelin SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 120,14 €
Last Close Price 117,45 €
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & General Partner
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN SCA11.91%25 414
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION27.81%27 874
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.84.83%6 244
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ6.52%5 132
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)28.23%3 145
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED21.71%2 737
