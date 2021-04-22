Log in
MICHELIN : Guide Announces New Stars in Washington, D.C.

04/22/2021
Boulogne-Billancourt- April 22, 2021

The MICHELIN Guide Announces New Stars in Washington, D.C.

  • Inspectors recognize one new Two MICHELIN Stars, four new One MICHELIN Star in Washington, D.C.
  • 23 restaurants achieve MICHELIN Star distinction, representing 39 cuisine types
  • The Inn at Little Washington receives D.C.'s first MICHELIN Green Star

The MICHELIN Guide celebrated resiliency and culinary talent at the highest level in Washington, D.C., with the announcement of 23 Starred restaurants. MICHELIN Guide inspectors recognized one new Two MICHELIN Stars and four new One MICHELIN Star in the nation's capital.

"This starred selection highlights the remarkable strength and innovation of chefs and restaurants who continue to serve D.C.'s community of locals and tourists with high-quality cuisine," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "Michelin inspectors were especially impressed to discover inspiring new restaurant openings, despite the challenges of the global health crisis."

Here's the list of new starred restaurants, with inspector notes from each restaurant:

Jônt (Two Star)

This anticipated opening by Chef Ryan Ratino of Bresca is a showstopper with impeccable technique and pristine ingredients.

Cranes (One Star)

Spanish kaiseki is a unique concept for Washington, D.C. Chef Pepe Moncayo's menu is delightful and "unbound by geography."

Elcielo D.C. (One Star)

With locations in Medallín and Bogotá, this star-worthy tasting menu arrives to Washington D.C. courtesy of Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos. The level of showmanship and flair is admirable.

Rooster & Owl (One Star)

Chef/owner Yuan Tang runs this delightful new venture in partnership with his wife Carey Tang. The menu is contemporary with global influences from Asia to Europe and everywhere in between.

Xiquet (One Star)

Chef Danny Lledo crafts an outstanding paella, but that is only a small part of the menu that focuses on a contemporary take of the Valencia region of Spain. The kitchen cooks with confidence, touches of elegance, subtlety and, of course, flavor.

The 2021 MICHELIN Guide Washington, D.C., added a new distinction: the MICHELIN Green Star. Introduced in January 2020 with the MICHELIN Guide France, the MICHELIN Green Star recognizes restaurants with a strong commitment to sustainable gastronomy and environmental protection. Led by Chef Patrick O'Connell, the Inn at Little Washington was recognized as the first MICHELIN Green Star recipient in Washington, D.C. For more than 40 years, Chef O'Connell and his team have pioneered a regional American cuisine using products sourced from local farmers, ranchers and the Inn's own garden.

The new selections will be available on the MICHELIN Guide iOS app. Download the app to explore all the Michelin-rated restaurants across the globe and book the world's most unique and exciting hotels. App users can also create and share their own restaurant and hotel wish lists.

Through integrations with OpenTable and Resy, two official booking partners of Michelin, app users can make reservations at Michelin restaurants that are part of OpenTable and Resy's networks.

The MICHELIN Guide Washington, D.C. Selection:

Bib Gourmands (Good food at moderate price)

40

(Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey)

1

(Excellent cuisine, worth a detour)

3

(High quality cooking, worth a stop)

19

Cuisine types reflected in selection

39

Cuisine types starred restaurants

9

Cuisine types reflected in Bib Gourmands

24

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont- Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, has 123,600 employees and operates 71 tire production facilities which together produced around 170 million tires in 2020. (www.michelin.com)

MICHELIN GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

7 days a week

www.michelin.com

@MichelinPress

27 cours de l'Ile Seguin, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 15:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
