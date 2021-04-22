Log in
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN SCA

(ML)
  Report
MICHELIN : Pilot Sport EV returns to Valencia, but this time to race for real!

04/22/2021 | 09:31am EDT
The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV returns to Valencia, but this time to race for real!

A fortnight after the 2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's two races in Rome, which were won by Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) and Belgium's Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes EQ Formula E Team), the protagonists have moved on to Valencia on the east Spanish coast.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 13:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 151 M 26 692 M 26 692 M
Net income 2021 1 535 M 1 850 M 1 850 M
Net Debt 2021 3 159 M 3 807 M 3 807 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 21 883 M 26 333 M 26 369 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 117 500
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart MICHELIN SCA
Duration : Period :
Michelin SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 134,38 €
Last Close Price 122,70 €
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & General Partner
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN SCA16.91%26 333
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION27.96%28 207
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.94.48%6 585
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ6.77%5 118
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.73.68%4 073
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY63.61%4 030
