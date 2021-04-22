The MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV returns to Valencia, but this time to race for real!
A fortnight after the 2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's two races in Rome, which were won by Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) and Belgium's Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes EQ Formula E Team), the protagonists have moved on to Valencia on the east Spanish coast.
