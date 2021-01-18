Michelin : Bylaws of the Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin – January 14, 2020

the manufacture, sale and use of natural or synthetic chemicals and of their derivatives, in particular the various sorts of elastomers, plastics, fibers and resins, and generally all activities and products of the chemical industry, in particular those relating to the products and operations described above;

mechanical engineering in all its applications, and in particular motor vehicles and industrial vehicles, components, spare parts and accessories

All operations and activities directly or indirectly associated with the production, manufacture and sale of rubber, at all stages of manufacture, in all forms and for all uses;

The Company governed by these Bylaws was established in 1863 by BARBIER, DAUBREE et Cie, and has had the following corporate names: E. DAUBREE et Cie - J.-G. BIDEAU et Cie - MICHELIN et Cie - PUISEUX, BOULANGER et Cie - Robert PUISEUX et Cie - MICHELIN et Cie.

A company limited by shares ("société en commandite par actions") shall exist between the General Partner(s) ("associé(s) commandité(s)") and the other owners of shares who are Shareholders ("associés commanditaires" - Limited Partners).

The Company's registered office shall be located at 23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux, Clermont- Ferrand in the department of the Puy-de-Dôme.

The term of the Company shall expire on December 31, 2050, except in the event of early dissolution or of extension provided by the Law and these Bylaws.

and generally all commercial, industrial, real estate, moveable property and financial operations related directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, to any of the purposes specified above or to any similar or related purposes.

the filing, acquisition, use, transfer or sale of any intangible property rights, and in particular patents and related rights, trademarks, manufacturing processes relating to the corporate purpose;

TITLE TWO

SHARE CAPITAL - SHARES

Article 6

The Company's share capital is three hundred and fifty-six million, six hundred and eighty thousand, one hundred and seventy-two (356,680,172) Euros, divided into one hundred and seventy- eight million, three hundred and forty thousand, eighty-six (178,340,086) shares having a par value of two (2) Euros each, fully paid up.

In the event of a capital increase by subscription in cash, if the shares are not fully paid upon subscription, the owners of these shares shall pay the balance of the subscription price, in whole or in part, upon request of the Managers given with two months' advance notice.

In the absence of a payment by the Shareholder on the dates set by the Manager(s), the provisions of Articles L.228-27 and subsequent articles of the French Commercial Code and Articles R- 228-24 and subsequent articles of the Commercial Code shall apply.

In the event of the dissolution of the Company before all the shares are fully paid up, the holders of shares in respect of which a payment due has not been fully made shall not be entitled to participate in any distribution of assets until the unpaid balance due in respect of their shares has been paid to the Company.

Article 7

The shares are registered and entered in the Company accounts; the same provisions shall apply to bonds issued by the Company in registered form or converted into this form. When bonds are in bearer form, the accounts are kept by an authorized intermediary.

Each share of the Company is indivisible vis-à-vis the Company.

Co-owners of undivided interests in shares must be represented before the Company and in Shareholders Meetings by one of the co-owners, by his/her spouse or by a single Shareholder proxy.

In the event of a disagreement among co-owners of undivided interests in shares, the proxy chosen from among the Shareholders is appointed by the President of the Commercial Court (Tribunal de Commerce) ruling in a summary procedure at the request of the most diligent co-owner.

Voting rights shall be exercised by the owner of the shares which are pledged, by the beneficial owner ("usufruitier") in Ordinary Shareholders Meetings, and by the record owner ("nu propriétaire") in Extraordinary Shareholders Meetings.