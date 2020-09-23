Michelin : DANSKE – Copenhagen & Helsinki – Investor presentation

SEPTEMBER 23 & 24, 2020 COPENHAGEN HELSINKI DANSKE

September 23 & 24, 2020 Copenhagen & Helsinki 2020 H1 results and August YTD market Copenhagen & Helsinki - September 23 & 24, 2020

August 2020 YTD: demand recovery in most of the markets, particularly strong in China. PC/LT: -20% TRUCK: -14% SPECIALTIES -12 -6 -24 -46 -40 -16 -11 -9 -10 -19 -21-20-19 -11 -9 -6 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug -2 -5 -22 -51-45-15 -10 -10 -1 +6 -11-34-27-13-10 -8 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug -5-4-18-61-50-15-4-5 -3-6-8-27-36-11-5 -8 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug -17 -68 -38 0 +10 +7 +14 +8 -18 -60 -36 +4 +9 +9 +14 +14 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug 3 Copenhagen & Helsinki - September 23 & 24, 2020 Source: Michelin * Including Central America for OE

Supported by its diversified offering, engaged employees and robust financial position, Michelin demonstrates its resilience through a crisis of unprecedented intensity Quick deployment of all the measures needed to safeguard employees, ensure business continuity and conserve cash

Despite collapsing markets and a 20.6% contraction in sales, SOI* ended the first half at €310m:

22.4% decline in volumes, leading to a deep fixed cost shortfall 0.3% gain from assertive pricing policy at a time of declining raw material prices 1.6% gain from the still buoyant mix, reflecting market share gains in the 18"+ segment and resilience in the Specialty businesses €192m reduction in SG&A costs, excluding €77m in exceptional outlays directly related to Covid-19

A robust financial position recognized by the rating agencies, to weather the crisis

Strategic choices validated during the first half:

A global presence and diversified business base (resilience in the Specialty businesses, with a 15% operating margin) CO 2 reduction pathways and objectives approved by the Science Based Targets initiative**

Expanded CSR governance within the Supervisory Board Segment Operating Income

Initiative launched in 2015, a few months before COP21, SBTi is a collaboration of 4 organizations that offer a voluntary approach to fight against global warming in the private sector 4 Copenhagen & Helsinki - September 23 & 24, 2020

