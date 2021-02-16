Michelin : Latest Porsche 911 GT3 to be fitted with MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup tires

Latest Porsche 911 GT3 to be fitted with MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup tires
During testing carried out by Porsche on the 20.8-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, the car fitted with the Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect tires posted a lap time of 6 minutes 59.927 seconds. While setting this time, the more often used reference lap distance of 20.6-kilometres was despatched in an equally impressive 6 minutes 55.2 seconds.
Driven by Porsche test driver, Lars Kern, the 911 GT3 was fitted with 255/35 ZR 20 front and 315/30 ZR 21 rear MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect tires, and the production car fitment will be MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires in the same sizes.
During preparations for the Nürburgring tests, Porsche tested tires from three different manufacturers at the Hockenheim race circuit, before selecting the MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect because it offered the best track performance.
