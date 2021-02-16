Michelin : Latest Porsche 911 GT3 to be fitted with MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup tires

During testing carried out by Porsche on the 20.8-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, the car fitted with the Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect tires posted a lap time of 6 minutes 59.927 seconds. While setting this time, the more often used reference lap distance of 20.6-kilometres was despatched in an equally impressive 6 minutes 55.2 seconds.

Driven by Porsche test driver, Lars Kern, the 911 GT3 was fitted with 255/35 ZR 20 front and 315/30 ZR 21 rear MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect tires, and the production car fitment will be MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires in the same sizes.

During preparations for the Nürburgring tests, Porsche tested tires from three different manufacturers at the Hockenheim race circuit, before selecting the MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect because it offered the best track performance.