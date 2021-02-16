Log in
MICHELIN SCA

(ML)
Michelin : Latest Porsche 911 GT3 to be fitted with MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup tires

02/16/2021 | 11:55am EST
Latest Porsche 911 GT3 to be fitted with MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup tires

During testing carried out by Porsche on the 20.8-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, the car fitted with the Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect tires posted a lap time of 6 minutes 59.927 seconds. While setting this time, the more often used reference lap distance of 20.6-kilometres was despatched in an equally impressive 6 minutes 55.2 seconds.

Driven by Porsche test driver, Lars Kern, the 911 GT3 was fitted with 255/35 ZR 20 front and 315/30 ZR 21 rear MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect tires, and the production car fitment will be MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires in the same sizes.

During preparations for the Nürburgring tests, Porsche tested tires from three different manufacturers at the Hockenheim race circuit, before selecting the MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Connect because it offered the best track performance.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 16:54:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 20 562 M 24 905 M 24 905 M
Net income 2020 737 M 893 M 893 M
Net Debt 2020 4 522 M 5 478 M 5 478 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 20 991 M 25 468 M 25 424 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 93,8%
