Michelin : Présentation investisseurs – DANSKE – Copenhague et Helsinki
09/23/2020 | 04:10am EDT
SEPTEMBER 23 & 24, 2020
COPENHAGEN
September 23 & 24, 2020
Copenhagen
& Helsinki
2020 H1 results and August YTD market
Copenhagen & Helsinki - September 23 & 24, 2020
August 2020 YTD: demand recovery in most of the markets, particularly strong in China.
PC/LT:
-20 %
TRUCK:
-14 %
SPECIALTIES
-12
-6
-24
-46
-40
-16
-11
-9
-10
-19
-21-20-19
-11
-9
-6
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
-2
-5
-22
-51-45-15
-10
-10
-1
+6
-11-34-27-13-10
-8
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
-5-4-18-61-50-15-4-5
-3-6-8-27-36-11-5
-8
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
-17
-68
-38
0
+10
+7
+14
+8
-18
-60
-36
+4
+9
+9
+14 +14
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul
Aug
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Jul Aug
3
Copenhagen & Helsinki - September 23 & 24, 2020
Source: Michelin
* Including Central America for OE
Supported by its diversified offering, engaged employees and robust financial position, Michelin demonstrates its resilience through a crisis of unprecedented intensity
Quick deployment of all the measures needed to safeguard employees, ensure business continuity and conserve cash
Despite collapsing markets and a 20.6% contraction in sales, SOI* ended the first half at €310m:
22.4% decline in volumes, leading to a deep fixed cost shortfall
0.3% gain from assertive pricing policy at a time of declining raw material prices
1.6% gain from the still buoyant mix, reflecting market share gains in the 18"+ segment and resilience in the Specialty businesses
€192m reduction in SG&A costs, excluding €77m in exceptional outlays directly related to Covid-19
A robust financial position recognized by the rating agencies, to weather the crisis
Strategic choices validated during the first half:
A global presence and diversified business base (resilience in the Specialty businesses, with a 15% operating margin)
CO 2 reduction pathways and objectives approved by the Science Based Targets initiative**
Expanded CSR governance within the Supervisory Board
Segment Operating Income
Initiative launched in 2015, a few months before COP21, SBTi is a collaboration of 4 organizations that offer a voluntary approach to fight against global warming in the private sector
4
Copenhagen & Helsinki - September 23 & 24, 2020
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale
ici.
Disclaimer
Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 08:09:08 UTC
All news about MICHELIN SCA
Sales 2020
20 181 M
23 583 M
23 583 M
Net income 2020
584 M
682 M
682 M
Net Debt 2020
4 992 M
5 834 M
5 834 M
P/E ratio 2020
28,1x
Yield 2020
2,17%
Capitalization
16 319 M
19 109 M
19 070 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,06x
EV / Sales 2021
0,92x
Nbr of Employees
118 400
Free-Float
94,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN SCA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Average target price
105,03 €
Last Close Price
91,46 €
Spread / Highest target
29,0%
Spread / Average Target
14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-15,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.