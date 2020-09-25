Michelin : Présentation investisseurs – UBS – Stockholm

SEPTEMBER 25, 2020
STOCKHOLM UBS
September 25, 2020
Stockholm
2020 H1 results and August YTD market
Stockholm - September 25, 2020
|
|
Source: Michelin
|
|
|
* Including Central America for OE
|
|
|
|
Supported by its diversified offering, engaged employees and robust financial position, Michelin demonstrates its resilience through a crisis of unprecedented intensity
-
Quick deployment of all the measures needed to safeguard employees, ensure business continuity and conserve cash
-
Despite collapsing markets and a 20.6% contraction in sales, SOI* ended the first half at €310m:
-
-
22.4% decline in volumes, leading to a deep fixed cost shortfall
-
0.3% gain from assertive pricing policy at a time of declining raw material prices
-
1.6% gain from the still buoyant mix, reflecting market share gains in the 18"+ segment and resilience in the Specialty businesses
-
€192m reduction in SG&A costs, excluding €77m in exceptional outlays directly related to Covid-19
-
A robust financial position recognized by the rating agencies, to weather the crisis
-
Strategic choices validated during the first half:
-
-
A global presence and diversified business base (resilience in the Specialty businesses, with a 15% operating margin)
-
CO2 reduction pathways and objectives approved by the Science Based Targets initiative**
-
Expanded CSR governance within the Supervisory Board
-
Segment Operating Income
-
Initiative launched in 2015, a few months before COP21, SBTi is a collaboration of 4 organizations that offer a voluntary approach to fight against global warming in the private sector
|
4
|
Stockholm - September 25, 2020
