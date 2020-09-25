Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Michelin SCA    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN SCA

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/25 03:39:52 am
91.1 EUR   -0.35%
03:10aMICHELIN : Présentation investisseurs – UBS – Stockholm
PU
03:10aMICHELIN : UBS – Stockholm – Investor Presentation
PU
09/24MICHELIN : NATIXIS – Credit Conference – Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Michelin : UBS – Stockholm – Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:10am EDT

SEPTEMBER 25, 2020

STOCKHOLM UBS

September 25, 2020

Stockholm

2020 H1 results and August YTD market

August 2020 YTD: demand recovery in most of the markets, particularly strong in China.

PC/LT: -20%

TRUCK: -14%

SPECIALTIES

-12

-6

-24

-46

-40

-16

-11

-9

-10

-19

-21-20-19

-11

-9

-6

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

-2

-5

-22

-51-45-15

-10

-10

-1

+6

-11-34-27-13-10

-8

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

-5-4-18-61-50-15-4-5

-3-6-8-27-36-11-5

-8

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

-17

-68

-38

0

+10

+7

+14

+8

-18

-60

-36

+4

+9

+9

+14 +14

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul

Aug

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun

Jul Aug

3

Stockholm - September 25, 2020

Source: Michelin

* Including Central America for OE

Supported by its diversified offering, engaged employees and robust financial position, Michelin demonstrates its resilience through a crisis of unprecedented intensity

  • Quick deployment of all the measures needed to safeguard employees, ensure business continuity and conserve cash
  • Despite collapsing markets and a 20.6% contraction in sales, SOI* ended the first half at €310m:
    • 22.4% decline in volumes, leading to a deep fixed cost shortfall
    • 0.3% gain from assertive pricing policy at a time of declining raw material prices
    • 1.6% gain from the still buoyant mix, reflecting market share gains in the 18"+ segment and resilience in the Specialty businesses
    • €192m reduction in SG&A costs, excluding €77m in exceptional outlays directly related to Covid-19
  • A robust financial position recognized by the rating agencies, to weather the crisis
  • Strategic choices validated during the first half:
    • A global presence and diversified business base (resilience in the Specialty businesses, with a 15% operating margin)
    • CO2 reduction pathways and objectives approved by the Science Based Targets initiative**
  • Expanded CSR governance within the Supervisory Board
  • Segment Operating Income
  • Initiative launched in 2015, a few months before COP21, SBTi is a collaboration of 4 organizations that offer a voluntary approach to fight against global warming in the private sector

4

Stockholm - September 25, 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICHELIN SCA
03:10aMICHELIN : Présentation investisseurs – UBS – Stockholm
PU
03:10aMICHELIN : UBS – Stockholm – Investor Presentation
PU
09/24MICHELIN : NATIXIS – Credit Conference – Investor Presentation
PU
09/24MICHELIN : Présentation investisseurs – NATIXIS – Conférence crédit
PU
09/23MICHELIN : Présentation investisseurs – DANSKE – Copenhague et Helsi..
PU
09/23MICHELIN : DANSKE – Copenhagen & Helsinki – Investor presentation
PU
09/19Alibaba and Tencent Kick the Tires on a New Idea -- Keeping China's Jalopies ..
DJ
09/17MICHELIN : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/16MICHELIN : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/15MICHELIN : launches 'BIB'Action 2020', a global employee share ownership plan
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 239 M 23 617 M 23 617 M
Net income 2020 587 M 685 M 685 M
Net Debt 2020 5 008 M 5 844 M 5 844 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
Yield 2020 2,17%
Capitalization 16 312 M 19 000 M 19 034 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart MICHELIN SCA
Duration : Period :
Michelin SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 105,62 €
Last Close Price 91,42 €
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & General Partner
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN SCA-16.21%19 000
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-17.76%22 758
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-10.11%3 726
TOYO TIRE CORPORATION6.48%2 508
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-29.84%2 387
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED-29.52%2 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group