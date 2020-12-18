Michelin : a contributor to the United Nations Road Safety Fund

'The numbers are staggering. Every year, 1.35 million people die in road crashes and 50 million are seriously injured. The vast majority of the victims are youngsters who live in developing countries. Beyond the tragedies that countless families must endure, the current situation jeopardizes the very future of our world. It's time to act.

At Michelin, we believe safe Mobility is essential to human progress and development. That is why our teams are committed to make mobility safer and more accessible to everyone, everywhere in the world.

Our commitment goes far beyond our products and solutions. True to our 'All Sustainable' strategic vision, we also promote safe mobility as a top priority for the private sector in the global agenda towards sustainable mobility.

Making Mobility safer is a global issue that demands a global effort. In line with our tradition of forging close partnerships, we work with multiple private and public organizations to create change. We put our resources and expertise to work, through global commitments to the United Nations Road Safety Collaboration (UNRSC), the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), the SuM4All initiative (Sustainable Mobility for All), the FIA High Level Panel for Road Safety, Youth for Road Safety (YOURS), the Total Foundation, Essilor, etc.

Michelin fully supports the United Nations Road Safety Fund, as part of the Group's long-term commitment to Society. Through financing concrete actions in low- and middle-income countries, the Fund will assist public authorities in developing and addressing key gaps in their national road safety systems.

Let's work together to make roads safer, save lives and protect our future. It is our shared responsibility'