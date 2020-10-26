Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Michelin SCA    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN SCA

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/26 05:40:49 am
97.65 EUR   -0.54%
05:15aMICHELIN : contemplates a euro three-tranches bond offering
PU
10/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, Mattel, Nordea
10/23MICHELIN : acquires all outstanding shares in Le Fooding®
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Michelin : contemplates a euro three-tranches bond offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 05:15am EDT

The following pages contain information relating to the issuances by Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin of bonds (the 'Bonds') by means of a private placement to institutional investors only.

This website and the information contained herein are not intended for, and may not be accessed by, or distributed or disseminated to, persons resident or physically present in the United States of America (including its territories, the 'United States'), Canada, Japan or Australia, and do not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe or purchase, any Bonds or other securities of Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or to, or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia, including any corporation or other entity organized under the laws of any of such jurisdictions. The Bonds or other securities of Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin referred to on this website have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin does not intend to register securities or conduct a public offering in the United States.

All persons located outside of the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia who wish to access the documents contained on this website should first ensure that they are not subject to local laws or regulations that prohibit or restrict their right to access this website, or require registration or approval for any acquisition of securities by them. No such registration or approval has been obtained. Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin assumes no responsibility if there is a violation of applicable law and regulations by any person.

No key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the 'PRIIPs Regulation') for offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the European Economic Area ('EEA') or in the United Kingdom has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or in the UK may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.

I therefore certify that:

(1) I am a resident of and physically present in a Member State of the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom which is subject to the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament of the Council of June 14, 2017 (the 'Prospectus Regulation');

I am either:

(a) a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation,

or

(b) otherwise authorized to access this information pursuant to applicable laws or regulations;

and

(2) I am not a resident of or physically present in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.

I have read and understand the foregoing, and hereby make the certifications above and agree to comply with all of the above restrictions:

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:14:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICHELIN SCA
05:15aMICHELIN : contemplates a euro three-tranches bond offering
PU
10/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, Mattel, Nordea
10/23MICHELIN : acquires all outstanding shares in Le Fooding®
PU
10/23MICHELIN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/23As millionth case looms, COVID tears through France faster than in spring
RE
10/23MICHELIN : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/22MICHELIN : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/22MICHELIN : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/22MICHELIN : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
10/22MICHELIN : 2020 3rd Quarter and 9 Months Sales – Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 367 M 24 100 M 24 100 M
Net income 2020 652 M 771 M 771 M
Net Debt 2020 5 490 M 6 497 M 6 497 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 17 431 M 20 634 M 20 626 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart MICHELIN SCA
Duration : Period :
Michelin SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 107,62 €
Last Close Price 98,18 €
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & General Partner
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN SCA-10.01%20 634
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-11.11%24 313
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ4.84%4 403
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.77.42%3 175
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-29.28%2 563
TOYO TIRE CORPORATION9.40%2 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group